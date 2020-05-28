DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 28, 2020

China's parliament approves Hong Kong national security bill

ReutersMay 28, 2020

Email

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Premier Li Keqiang vote on a proposal to draft a security law on Hong Kong during the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 28, 2020. — AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Premier Li Keqiang vote on a proposal to draft a security law on Hong Kong during the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 28, 2020. — AFP

China's parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved directly imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in a city roiled last year by months of anti-government protests.

The National People's Congress voted 2,878 to 1 in favour of the decision to empower its standing committee to draft the legislation, with six abstentions.

The legislators gathered in the Great Hall of the People burst into sustained applause when the vote tally was projected onto screens.

Only one person opposed the proposal, while six abstained.

The law would be directly imposed by mainland authorities, effectively bypassing Hong Kong's government.

According to a draft of the proposal released last week, the law would allow mainland security agencies to operate openly in Hong Kong.

The National People’s Congress Standing Committee — which is likely to meet next in June — will now be tasked with formulating the legislation, which Beijing has said must be done “at an early date”.

The Chinese government had last week tabled the law in the National People’s Congress. The parliament’s spokesman Zhang Yesui had said that the law would strengthen “enforcement mechanisms” in the financial hub.

The approval of the law comes a day after the United States revoked Hong Kong’s special status under US law, paving the way to strip trading privileges for the financial hub as Washington accused China of trampling on the territory’s autonomy.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had certified to Congress that Hong Kong “does not continue to warrant treatment” under US laws that it has enjoyed even after its handover to China in 1997.

“No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Although the administration could still waive consequences, the US law says that Hong Kong would lose the trading advantages, including lower tariffs, that it enjoys with the world’s largest economy.

Additional input by AFP.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Testing for the virus

Testing for the virus

The old reflex to carve out islands of respite for the elites from all pressing public health problems is starting to kick in.

Opinion

Editorial

May 28, 2020

Trauma of families

THE trauma and grief that the families, relatives, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives in the PIA...

May 28, 2020

Train danger

THE tragic accident at a railway crossing at Pattoki in Punjab on Tuesday is yet another reminder that once...

May 27, 2020

Sugar probe

THE government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is being commended for sharing with the public the findings of the...

May 27, 2020

Covid and the poor

A STARK reminder of the fight against Covid-19 has recently been issued by the United Nations. All things ...

May 27, 2020

England tour

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision in principle to allow the team to tour England in late July for three Test...