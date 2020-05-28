FIA tags two accused in judge video scam as wanted terrorists

ISLAMABAD: Two characters involved in Judge Arshad Malik video scam have been tagged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as ‘most wanted terrorists’.

A list of high-profile terrorists maintained by the FIA, a copy of which is available with Dawn, includes the names of the two accused in the judge video scandal — Nasir Mehmood, a resident of Rawalpindi, and Mian Saleem Raza, of Lahore.

Both accused charged with blackmailing and criminal intimidation have been shown to be associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

A video purportedly showing former accountability court judge Arshad Malik confessing that he handed down prison sentence to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference case under duress had been released by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz at a press conference.

List includes names of Altaf Hussain, activists of LeT, SSP, ISO, TTP

The FIA list of most wanted terrorists also includes the name of Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain currently living in self-exile in the United Kingdom. He is accused of being involved in Dr Imran Farooq murder case. The names of three other accused in the case — Anwar Ali, Iftikhar Hussain and Kashif Khan — are also there on the list.

A case against the alleged killers of Dr Imran Farooq had been registered in Pakistan in December 2015 when Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was interior minister.

The list includes the names of over a dozen individuals belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) allegedly involved in the Mumbai terror attacks.

Amjad Khan from Multan is accused of purchasing boat Al-Fouz used during the Mumbai attacks. According to details provided in the list, he also purchased Yamaha motor boat engine, life jackets, inflatable boats, etc, from ARZ Waters Sports, Karachi. The FIA says these things were used in the Mumbai attacks and recovered by Indian authorities.

Another LeT activist on the list, Iftikhar Ali from Faisalabad, is said to have deposited an amount with a money changer in Islamabad to obtain Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) connection for terrorist communication in the case, impersonating himself as Malik Taimoor.

It says Mohammad Khan from Turbat provided Al-Hussaini boat to the terrorists.

The list names many others from LeT for being members of crew of Al-Hussain and Al-Fouz boats and providing funds to the terrorists.

An individual nominated by Islamabad Capital Territory police is Mohammad Imran from Multan. He is said to be affiliated with Al-Badr and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen. According to police, he selected Marriott Islamabad hotel as a target of a terror attack. He also participated in the post-9/11 war in Afghanistan.

The names of Imamia Students Organisation (ISO) activists Amjad Shah (Toba Tek Singh), Rizwan Ali (Sargodha), Qalab Abbas Shah (Jhelum), Syed Kashif Ali Raza (Sargodha) and Asad Abbas (Wah Cantt) are also there on the list for their alleged involvement in the murder of Maulana Azam Tariq. Three of the accused are said to be in Iran and another in the United Kingdom.

On the recommendations of the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab, the list has the name of Qari Ehsanul Haq, an activist of the Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), for his alleged involvement in a suicide attack on former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf and an attempt on the life of former prime minister Shaukat Aziz. He carries a head money of Rs5 million.

The list also includes the name of Mohammad Ejaz from Wah Cantt. Belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s Baitullah Mehsood group, he is said to have prepared four vehicles for the suicide attack on Gen Musharraf.

The list includes the names of a number of individuals accused of killing and abducting politicians and military and police personnel and being involved in other terrorist activities.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2020