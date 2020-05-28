PM alerts world to peace threat posed by Modi govt

ISLAMABAD: While rem­inding the world about the threat to peace from India’s “aggressive” and “exp­ansionist” designs, Pak­istan on Wednesday emphasised that because of Delhi’s behaviour not only Islamabad but other reg­ional countries too were suffering.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to draw the world’s attention to the tense situation in the region, as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi used state-run PTV to convey the growing concern.

“The Hindutva Supre­macist Modi Govt with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi’s Leben­sraum (Living Space), is becoming a threat to India’s neighbours. Bangladesh through Citizenship Act, border disputes with Nepal & China, & Pak threatened with false flag operation,” PM Khan tweeted.

Tensions between Pakis­tan and India have spiked sharply since Delhi illegally annexed Occupied Kashmir last August. Lately, the Indian move to change domicile law for Kashmir, its accusations against Pakis­tan, threats and high frequ­ency of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control have added to the acrimony.

Imran says India’s expansionist policies putting regional security at risk; FM endorses China’s actions in Ladakh

Allegations and threats have come from the highest level in India including their top military leadership.

It is generally believed that India only has tense relations with Pakistan. However, recent developments remind that the problem is much bigger and is linked to Indian hegemonic mindset with all neighbours being affected by it.

Mr Khan, in his second tweet, warned the world about the threat to peace from India. “All this after illegal annexation of IOJK, a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention, & laying claim to AJK. I have always maintained the fascist Modi Govt is not only a threat to India’s minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status, but also threat to regional peace,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, FM Qureshi said India’s aggressive policy towards its neighbours was putting regional peace and security at stake.

Appearing on PTV, the foreign minister urged the world to take notice of Indian actions and endorsed China’s action in Ladakh.

The China-India faceoff started over India constructing a road and building defense facilities in disputed Galwan area of Ladakh, which was also a flashpoint in the month-long war between the two in 1962. So far there have been at least four rounds of unarmed clashes between the troops of the two countries and military observers warn that the conflict can potentially escalate.

President Xi has ordered his troops to maintained heightened vigilance along the disputed border, while India has increased border deployment. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday consulted with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Mr Qureshi expressed concerns over the construction of airstrips and other infrastructure in the disputed territory of Ladakh. He warned illegal constructions by India could have serious consequences for peace.

He said China did not want confrontation with India and desired to sort out issues through dialogue. However, China could not remain oblivious to India’s illegal constructions, he said according to Radio Pakistan.

The foreign minister said India also had issues with Nepal and never missed an opportunity to impede Afghan peace process.

Nepal published a map after India constructed a road along its border, emphasising its control of a disputed part. Delhi later chided Kathmandu for the publication of map. The incident led to angry exchanges between the two.

Mr Qureshi said Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were known to the world and the Modi government was bent upon changing the demographic composition of the territory. He said India had used the land of Afghanistan against Pakistan and tried to destabilise Balochistan.

In a related development, the human rights arm of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation — the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission — said “instances of Islamophobia are violative of human rights law, undermine multiculturalism and pose a threat to international peace and security. It supports focused consistent and system wide collective OIC and UN approaches to counter the Islamophobia.”

The statement comes after reports that the Maldives stopped Pakistan from singling out India on Islamophobia and the UAE citing procedural issues blocked Pakistani bid to form an envoys’ group at the UN on Islamophobia.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2020