DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 28, 2020

Punjab okays drug to treat Covid-19 patients

Asif ChaudhryUpdated May 28, 2020

Email

Actemra priced at Rs60,000 to be given twice to patients under treatment in ICU. — AFP/File
Actemra priced at Rs60,000 to be given twice to patients under treatment in ICU. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the use of Actemra, a life-saving drug, for treating critically ill Covid-19 patients in the wake of a sudden rise in the death rate reported by state-run hospitals across the province.

The 400mg injectable drug — an interleukin-6 inhibitor which goes by the generic name of tocilizumab — will be prescribed to patients who develop lung complications and an abnormal level of IL-6 in the blood. The IL-6 is an endogenous chemical which causes inflammation.

“The price of each dose of the drug (injection) is Rs60,000 and it will be given twice to patients under treatment at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a life-threatening condition,” a senior official told Dawn.

He said the decision was taken at a meeting called by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday.

Actemra priced at Rs60,000 to be given twice to patients under treatment in ICU

The health department has allowed all teaching hospitals in Lahore to purchase 20 doses of the medicine.

Vice chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical colleges, members of the government’s Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG), leading pulmonologists and professors of medicine attended the meeting.

Dr Asad Aslam Khan, the chief executive of Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, presented a study regarding the use of the drug on critical patients in ICUs.

He told the meeting that his hospital had reported an 80-90 per cent recovery rate after doctors prescribed this drug to critical patients of Covid-19 brought there with damaged lungs and severe pneumonia.

He said one of the patients was an associate professor of medicine at the Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital, Lahore, and another was personal staff officer to the vice chancellor of King Edward Medical University.

Both were under treatment at the Mayo Hospital and the drug’s performance was promising to the extent that they had not only recovered but also left the ICU.

Endorsement

The heads of other medical institutions endorsed the use of Actemra, saying their hospitals had used it to treat coronavirus patients.

The meeting of health professionals was informed that the number of Covid-19 patients suffering from pneumonia was going up by the day, leading to a rise in the death rate in Punjab.

Another important decision taken at the meeting pertained to expansion of ICU facilities across the province.

The heads of teaching institutions were asked to expand the bed capacity in high dependency units and ICUs to cope with an expected rise in the number of coronavirus patients in Punjab.

The heads were also advised to raise the number of ventilators to 200 by May 31 and to 400 by the end of next month.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Isa
May 28, 2020 08:30am
And this is being imported from India, yes?
Recommend 0
Khurram
May 28, 2020 08:52am
Situation seems alarming but for some reason reported numbers don’t reflect that.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
May 28, 2020 08:54am
The government should subsidise the medicine for the poor. Only rich people can afford the amount
Recommend 0
PT
May 28, 2020 08:54am
Best wishes and good luck! World is One against this pandemic.
Recommend 0
Imran Quraishi
May 28, 2020 08:59am
It sounds too good to be true. Lets see if it really works.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 28, 2020 09:09am
Government should pay for drugs and help patients recover fast without worrying about finances....
Recommend 0
Jawab do
May 28, 2020 09:13am
60,000/- Rs. Per dose !!! Ask China to copy it & prepare cheap version
Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
May 28, 2020 09:15am
Once should be enough. Twice a maybe overkill and expensive.
Recommend 0
Solomon The King
May 28, 2020 09:41am
priced at Rs60,000, Who would afford it? or is it Rs 60?
Recommend 0
Ksyed
May 28, 2020 09:43am
So this is for elite class only.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 28, 2020

Trauma of families

THE trauma and grief that the families, relatives, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives in the PIA...

May 28, 2020

Train danger

THE tragic accident at a railway crossing at Pattoki in Punjab on Tuesday is yet another reminder that once...

May 27, 2020

Sugar probe

THE government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is being commended for sharing with the public the findings of the...

May 27, 2020

Covid and the poor

A STARK reminder of the fight against Covid-19 has recently been issued by the United Nations. All things ...

May 27, 2020

England tour

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision in principle to allow the team to tour England in late July for three Test...