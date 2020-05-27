Pakistan Army downs another Indian spy quadcopter in AJK

Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spy drone close to the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a tweet by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian quadcopter was shot down in Rakhchikri sector along the LoC.

"The quadcopter had intruded 650 metres on Pakistan’s side of the #LoC," the ISPR said.

In a similar incident last month, an Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistani troops after it violated Pakistan's airspace in Sankh district.

According to military sources, Indian military uses quadcopters for aerial photography of Pakistani posts along the LoC as part of its intelligence-gathering operations and target selection before carrying out cross-LoC shelling.

In March last year, the Pakistan Army had shot down a spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri sector after it intruded some 150 metres into Pakistani airspace.

That incident had come weeks after tensions between the two sides escalated after Pakistan had shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) planes that violated Pakistani airspace following the February 14 attack targeting Indian security forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area.