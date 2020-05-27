DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 27, 2020

France bans use of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19

ReutersMay 27, 2020

Email

A nurse shows a pill of hydroxychloroquine, amid the coronavirus outbreak at Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil. — Reuters/File
A nurse shows a pill of hydroxychloroquine, amid the coronavirus outbreak at Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil. — Reuters/File

The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer hydroxychloroquine as a treatment to patients suffering severe forms of Covid-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The announcement comes two days after the World Health Organisation said it was pausing a large trial of the malaria drug due to safety concerns.

British medical journal The Lancet has reported that patients getting hydroxychloroquine had increased death rates and irregular heartbeats, adding to a series of other disappointing results for the drug as a way to treat Covid-19.

US President Donald Trump and others have pushed hydroxychloroquine in recent months as a possible coronavirus treatment.

France decided at the end of March to allow the use of hydroxychloroquine in specific situations and in hospitals only.

No vaccine or treatment has yet been approved to treat Covid-19 which has killed more than 350,000 people globally.

The WHO "has implemented a temporary pause ... while the safety data is reviewed", its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, referring to the hydroxychloroquine arm of a global trial of various possible treatments.

Trump announced last week he was taking the drug, explaining he had decided to take after receiving letters from a doctor and other people advocating it.

"I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories," Trump told reporters then, as he declared it safe.

Trump dismissed the opinions then of his own government's experts who had warned of the serious risks associated with hydroxychloroquine, with the Food and Drug Administration highlighting reported poisonings and heart problems.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khan
May 27, 2020 05:03pm
Pakistan is using Hydroxychloroquine tablets for their covid-19 patients and its working great.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

China syndrome

China syndrome

Beijing intends to add the security rules to the playbook.

Editorial

May 27, 2020

Sugar probe

THE government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is being commended for sharing with the public the findings of the...

May 27, 2020

Covid and the poor

A STARK reminder of the fight against Covid-19 has recently been issued by the United Nations. All things ...

May 27, 2020

England tour

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision in principle to allow the team to tour England in late July for three Test...

May 24, 2020

A sad Eid

THE despondency over the increasing number of coronavirus infections that have claimed over 1,000 lives in Pakistan...

May 24, 2020

Crash investigation

HEART-RENDING stories from the PK-8303 crash on Friday have been trickling through: entire families wiped out, a son...

May 24, 2020

Saving the elephant

MARGHAZAR Zoo’s sole elephant will be freed. On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the poor living...