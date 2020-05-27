DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 27, 2020

Two policemen shot dead in Islamabad

Shakeel QararMay 27, 2020

Email

The slain policemen were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohsin Zafar and Head Constable Sajjad. – AFP/File
The slain policemen were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohsin Zafar and Head Constable Sajjad. – AFP/File

Two policemen were killed on Tuesday night after unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in the Chowrangi No. 26 area of Turnol in Islamabad.

The policemen were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohsin Zafar and Head Constable Sajjad.

An Islamabad police spokesperson said Inspector General (IG) Mohammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan had taken notice of the incident.

He said two teams had been constituted to investigate the incident, adding that they would work under the supervision of SP Investigation Syed Mustafa Tanveer and SP Saddar.

The funeral prayers for the slain policemen were held at the Police Lines Headquarter, according to the spokesperson.

IG Khan also visited the site of the incident and directed that the suspects be arrested "as soon as possible". He told the investigation team to use all available resources for the purpose, the spokesman said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Himmat
May 27, 2020 12:10pm
Rip brave policemen.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
May 27, 2020 12:22pm
Very sad. May their soul rest in peace.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
May 27, 2020 12:23pm
Very unfortunate 2 policemen lost their lives in this brazen attack. Should be investigated and culprits be given severe punishment.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 27, 2020 12:25pm
Terrorist activities increase in Quetta, North Waziristan.
Recommend 0
Arif
May 27, 2020 12:31pm
Very sad. Turnol had been a hotbed for all types of criminal activities. With motor way link of this chowrangi n new Islamabad Airport access, Motorway Police n ICT police administration need to increase its patrolling n surveillance duties. In punjab High way police check post n patrolling service has decreased significantly road robberies n movement of anti social elements.
Recommend 0
Bipin
May 27, 2020 12:33pm
Are they not targeted killings?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

China syndrome

China syndrome

Beijing intends to add the security rules to the playbook.

Editorial

May 27, 2020

Sugar probe

THE government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is being commended for sharing with the public the findings of the...

May 27, 2020

Covid and the poor

A STARK reminder of the fight against Covid-19 has recently been issued by the United Nations. All things ...

May 27, 2020

England tour

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision in principle to allow the team to tour England in late July for three Test...

May 24, 2020

A sad Eid

THE despondency over the increasing number of coronavirus infections that have claimed over 1,000 lives in Pakistan...

May 24, 2020

Crash investigation

HEART-RENDING stories from the PK-8303 crash on Friday have been trickling through: entire families wiped out, a son...

May 24, 2020

Saving the elephant

MARGHAZAR Zoo’s sole elephant will be freed. On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the poor living...