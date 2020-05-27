DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 27, 2020

Pakistani bid to form group of OIC envoys at UN foiled

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated May 27, 2020

Email

The UAE, Maldives oppose proposal for the group on Islamophobia. — AFP/File
The UAE, Maldives oppose proposal for the group on Islamophobia. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates and the Maldives together thwarted a Pakistani attempt to set up an informal group of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) envoys at the United Nations on Islamophobia.

A senior diplomatic source told Dawn that Pakistan’s permanent representative at the United Nations Munir Akram highlighted the issue of Islamophobia at a recent virtual meeting of the envoys of OIC member countries at the UN.

It was a routine meeting of the envoys of OIC countries, which discussed other issues as well.

The Pakistan envoy specifically highlighted the plight of the Muslims in India and the people of occupied Kashmir, who are suffering at the hands of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

He told the meeting that Islamophobia in India had become more pronounced during the Covid-19 pandemic and recalled the actions taken by Modi government to change demography of occupied Kashmir by allowing non-Kashmiris to take up permanent residence in the valley.

The UAE, Maldives oppose proposal for the group on Islamophobia

Amb Akram cautioned the OIC members against being deceived by India.

He called for setting up of a group of OIC countries to consider joint actions for countering Islamophobia.

Maldivian envoy Thilmeeza Hussain, according to Maldivian media, rejected “singling out of India” and said accusing Delhi of Islamophobia would be factually incorrect and detrimental to religious harmony is South Asia.

The UAE envoy, who was chairing the mee­ting, meanwhile, rejected Pakistani req­uest for an informal group on Islam­ophobia saying it was the mandate of the OIC foreign ministers to constitute such groups.

A Pakistani diplomat, who has remained posted at the UN, said formation of such groups was common even at the OIC level and such groups could be constituted by the envoys. He said these groups helped in lobbying efforts, operated as pressure groups and could move resolutions together.

The source said the UAE mission at the UN later told Pakistani mission that the formation of the group was not allowed because of confusion on the rules for establishment of such groups.

Diplomats recall that Pakistan and the Maldives have in the past maintained good working relationship at multilateral forums. The Maldives had withdrawn from Human Rights Council election in 2017 at Pakistan’s request and its withdrawal had paved the way for Pakistan’s success as both were in Asia group.

The Maldives had later the same year invited Pakistan’s prime minister to its 52nd Independence Day celebrations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday tweeted: “Pakistan has consistently appealed to @UN & @OIC_OCI to condemn Modi’s Hindutva supremacist ideology with relentless Islamophobia & violence/regional instability perpetuated.”

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Multani
May 27, 2020 07:10am
We must boycott UAE and Maldives, they have taken anti Pakistan stand, shame on them who are collaborating with Nazi Hindu India. Bring back our labor from UAE and stop Pakistani tourist going to Maldives.
Recommend 0
Multani
May 27, 2020 07:24am
I can’t understand why these two are going against Islamic values and unity, shame on then. IK and SMQ should convene OIC FM meeting.
Recommend 0
rahul
May 27, 2020 08:30am
Why single out India?
Recommend 0
Isa
May 27, 2020 08:35am
It ain’t gonna happen. Too bad so sad.
Recommend 0
Isa
May 27, 2020 08:36am
Although India is not a member of the OIC, it makes its presence felt very clearly.
Recommend 0
Isa
May 27, 2020 08:38am
Pakistani leaders must protest outside the OIC and demand justice.
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
May 27, 2020 08:43am
What About Uighur Muslims in China ?
Recommend 0
Josh
May 27, 2020 08:49am
Apart from Turkey which Muslim country supported Pakistan? What will happen if UAE sends all Pakistani workers working in UAE back to Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Pintu
May 27, 2020 08:53am
Another failure attempt of Pakistan .
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
May 27, 2020 08:53am
Even Muslim countries like Maldives, malaysia had supported india.
Recommend 0
Avaneesh
May 27, 2020 08:53am
An unnecessary attempt.
Recommend 0
Truthhurts
May 27, 2020 08:54am
How about islamophobia in China for atrocities against uighur Muslims?
Recommend 0
Aziz
May 27, 2020 09:01am
Pakistan and Turkish need to work closely regarding middle east and south Asia for increasing Islamic favor govt. This is essential.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

China syndrome

China syndrome

Beijing intends to add the security rules to the playbook.

Editorial

May 27, 2020

Sugar probe

THE government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is being commended for sharing with the public the findings of the...

May 27, 2020

Covid and the poor

A STARK reminder of the fight against Covid-19 has recently been issued by the United Nations. All things ...

May 27, 2020

England tour

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision in principle to allow the team to tour England in late July for three Test...

May 24, 2020

A sad Eid

THE despondency over the increasing number of coronavirus infections that have claimed over 1,000 lives in Pakistan...

May 24, 2020

Crash investigation

HEART-RENDING stories from the PK-8303 crash on Friday have been trickling through: entire families wiped out, a son...

May 24, 2020

Saving the elephant

MARGHAZAR Zoo’s sole elephant will be freed. On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the poor living...