Indian officials claim capture of another 'spy pigeon from Pakistan' in IoK

Dawn.comUpdated May 26, 2020

The pigeon was marked with a pink tag and had a ring with numbers inscribed on it around its foot. — Photo from NDTV
Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) claimed on Monday to have captured another "Pakistani spy pigeon" and handed it over to police in Indian occupied Kashmir, NDTV reported.

The pigeon, "with a prominent pink patch and a tag on its leg", was logged at the police station as a "suspected Pakistani spy", said NDTV.

The report said that the pigeon is being suspected of being part of an "espionage attempt from Pakistan" and that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

According to the report, police records show that the pigeon flew into the house of a woman in Chadwal area, who caught it and handed it over to the BSF. The latter then handed it over to the police for further investigation.

Police quoted the woman as saying that the pigeon had a ring round its foot that had numbers inscribed on it.

This is not the first time a pigeon has been accused of spying on India for Pakistan. In 2015, a pigeon was captured by Indian forces for crossing the Indo-Pak border into India's Pathankot area.

MAB
May 26, 2020 12:59pm
please provide complete details like onboard aesa radar, jammers, high resolution cameras, tactical weapons etc.
