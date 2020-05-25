DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 26, 2020

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 is declining

ReutersMay 25, 2020

Email

Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 3, 2019. — Reuters
Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 3, 2019. — Reuters

Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

The world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, WHO emergencies head Dr Mike Ryan told an online briefing, noting that while cases are declining in many countries they are still increasing in Central and South America, South Asia and Africa.

Ryan said epidemics often come in waves, which means that the novel coronavirus could come back later this year in places where the first wave has subsided.

There was also a chance that infection rates could rise again more quickly if measures to halt the first wave were lifted too soon, he added.

“When we speak about a second wave classically, what we often mean is there will be a first wave of the disease by itself, and then it recurs months later. And that may be a reality for many countries in a number of months’ time,” Ryan said.

“But we need also to be cognisant of the fact that the disease can jump up at any time.

"We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on its way down now, it is going to keep going down. We may get a second peak in this wave," he added.

He said countries in Europe and North America should “continue to put in place the public health and social measures, the surveillance measures, the testing measures and a comprehensive strategy to ensure that we continue on a downwards trajectory and we don’t have an immediate second peak”.

Many European countries and US states have taken steps in recent weeks to lift lockdown measures that curbed the spread of the disease but caused severe harm to economies.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 24, 2020

A sad Eid

THE despondency over the increasing number of coronavirus infections that have claimed over 1,000 lives in Pakistan...

May 24, 2020

Crash investigation

HEART-RENDING stories from the PK-8303 crash on Friday have been trickling through: entire families wiped out, a son...

May 24, 2020

Saving the elephant

MARGHAZAR Zoo’s sole elephant will be freed. On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the poor living...

Updated May 23, 2020

PIA tragedy

The evidence so far shows that the plane ran into trouble moments from its destination.

May 23, 2020

Grim numbers

IF commercial activity and the enthusiastic queues outside stores are anything to go by, it appears that both the...

May 23, 2020

Changing face of sports

SPORTS has been a conspicuous casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Since last December, the fear of the unknown has...