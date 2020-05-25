In phone call, PM Imran and Erdogan decide to enhance cooperation against Covid-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have decided to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries against the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday.

In a telephone call to PM Imran, Erdogan exchanged Eidul Fitr greetings and also offered his condolences on the "tragic" plane crash in Karachi, the statement said.

PM Imran briefed President Erdogan on the steps his government had taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

The premier also thanked the Turkish president for providing Pakistan with medical equipment during the ongoing pandemic, which he said was "reflective of historic linkages between the two countries to help each other in times of need".

Reiterating his earlier remarks about the need to have a coordinated plan of action on debt relief for developing countries, the prime minister told Erdogan such restructuring plans, among others, were needed to stave off "socioeconomic turbulence".

PM Imran also apprised the Turkish president of the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, which he said was accentuated by a "double lockdown and intensified military crackdown".

"He [PM Imran] also shared Pakistan’s concerns on India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, while the world was preoccupied with fighting the pandemic," the press release added.

The prime minister briefed Erdogan on the demonisation of Indian Muslims amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, saying that India's actions should be rejected by the international community, the statement read.