DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 25, 2020

KP chief secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Sirajuddin | Ashfaq YusufzaiMay 25, 2020

Email

In a statement, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wished Niaz a speedy recovery. — Photo courtesy Sirajuddin
In a statement, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wished Niaz a speedy recovery. — Photo courtesy Sirajuddin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and subsequently gone into quarantine, it emerged on Monday.

In a statement, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wished Niaz a speedy recovery.

"He [Niaz] has been working day and night against the coronavirus outbreak. He has gone above and beyond his duty in this regard."

The chief minister also paid tribute to the services of the chief secretary and other officials involved in curbing the spread of the disease in the province.

The chief secretary was actively involved in Covid-related work in the province and was visiting hospitals, isolation centres and laboratories.

Niaz was appointed as chief secretary Khyber in October 2019. He had previously served as the Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary.

On May 20, a PTI member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from Gujranwala, Shaheen Raza, passed away at Lahore's Mayo Hospital after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The same day, former Balochistan governor Syed Fazal Agha — who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 — died at a private hospital in Karachi.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 24, 2020

A sad Eid

THE despondency over the increasing number of coronavirus infections that have claimed over 1,000 lives in Pakistan...

May 24, 2020

Crash investigation

HEART-RENDING stories from the PK-8303 crash on Friday have been trickling through: entire families wiped out, a son...

May 24, 2020

Saving the elephant

MARGHAZAR Zoo’s sole elephant will be freed. On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the poor living...

Updated May 23, 2020

PIA tragedy

The evidence so far shows that the plane ran into trouble moments from its destination.

May 23, 2020

Grim numbers

IF commercial activity and the enthusiastic queues outside stores are anything to go by, it appears that both the...

May 23, 2020

Changing face of sports

SPORTS has been a conspicuous casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Since last December, the fear of the unknown has...