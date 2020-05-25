DAWN.COM

India among 10 worst-hit Covid-19 nations as cases jump; air travel reopens

ReutersMay 25, 2020

Passengers wearing protective face masks wait in a queue to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on May 25. — Reuters
India on Monday posted its biggest single-day jump in cases of Covid-19, overtaking Iran to become one of the 10 worst-hit nations, even as the government allowed domestic air travel to restart.

India reported another 6,977 cases, taking its total to 138,845, according to government data, despite the world's longest lockdown imposed in March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Total deaths have passed 4,000.

The rise in new cases came as some businesses and travel reopened under a new phase of the national coronavirus lockdown.

Some passengers and crew members scheduled to board a flight on Monday at New Delhi airport said the mood at the terminal was sombre as security forces implemented strict social distancing norms and passengers donned masks.

While the federal government has not insisted that passengers be quarantined after their flights, some states have implemented their own quarantine measures, creating confusion among travellers.

“Flying to meet my family almost feels like I am entering a war zone, it's the mask and gloves that add to the stress,” said Subham Dey, an engineer travelling to the north eastern state of Assam.

Indian Railways also said it would run an additional 2,600 special trains in the next 10 days to help nearly 3.5 million stranded migrant workers get to their homes.

The sudden lockdown announced on March 24 left millions of migrant labourers in the lurch with little other option but to walk to reach home, sometimes more than 1,000 kilometres.

Read: Stranded by virus lockdown, India migrant workers walk home

Tens of thousands daily wage labourers have lost their jobs in cities, or left because they were scared to live in urban slum districts that have reported high rates of infections in the last two months.

More than 100 of them have also died — either in accidents or through sheer exhaustion on their way back home.

Coronavirus
World

Comments (13)

Asian
May 25, 2020 01:02pm
1.3bn population........even a small percentage turning positive is huge... Important parameter to watch is number of cases as a percentage of total population.....
Recommend 0
T
May 25, 2020 01:14pm
Carona deaths are few compared to violence burning chaos deaths organized from time to time.
Recommend 0
Sachin
May 25, 2020 01:16pm
Tough choices. Its going to get worse.
Recommend 0
Shekar
May 25, 2020 01:25pm
Lot many covid-19 patients are not taken into hospitals in many countries, so they are dying at home.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
May 25, 2020 01:25pm
Extreme human tragedy.
Recommend 0
Bhairavi
May 25, 2020 01:26pm
US has hit 99,800 death toll.
Recommend 0
Sami
May 25, 2020 01:27pm
India will have more than 300,000 crossing even russia at the end of june in cases at this increase.
Recommend 0
Karuna
May 25, 2020 01:28pm
India death toll is 4024, Iran death toll is 7417, according to worldometer. info, why spreading rumor.
Recommend 0
Bipul
May 25, 2020 01:29pm
Population wise, India is well below long list of Covid-19 affected nations. Just 3 affected per million people even after conducting more than 3 million tests.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 25, 2020 01:29pm
When your priorities are not your citizens but mischievous promises to your vote bank, you let the common Indian, the poor migrants, the Bengal and Vizag victims, and Indian Muslims suffer.
Recommend 0
Ramka
May 25, 2020 01:34pm
No country can afford to keep the lock down forever. There is not medicines for the COVID-19.So the alternative????
Recommend 0
HashBrown®
May 25, 2020 01:47pm
In Pakistan, PMIK has successfully kept a balance between safeguarding the welfare of low-paid workers and maintaining credible safety for the larger population. This is what happens when a government cares for its people rather than making silly "56 inch chest" comments.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
May 25, 2020 01:49pm
Terrible situation in India. This is PM Modi's India.
Recommend 0

