Army observing Eid solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under 'illegal, inhuman' lockdown: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said that the army was observing Eidul Fitr solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under India's "illegal and inhuman lockdown and ensuing atrocities".

He made these remarks while visiting the Line of Control (LoC) where he offered Eid prayers with the soldiers.

The COAS said that India was trying to detract international attention from the "worsening humanitarian crisis and violence" in occupied Kashmir by targeting civilians across the LoC.

He added that the valley was a disputed area and warned that an attempt to change its disputed status, "including any political or military thought of aggression" would be responded to by military power.

Bajwa also warned that there would be "dire consequences" if the strategic stability matrix in South Asia was disturbed. He added that the army was aware of threats and would be ready to fulfill its part "in line with national aspirations".

He expressed hope that the world community would "weigh in to ensure freedom of movement" for the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) inside the occupied valley so that the atrocities committed there could be reported to the UN Security Council and the world.

The army chief added that the Indian forces could never suppress the "valiant spirit of Kashmiris" who were waiting for a plebiscite to happen according to the resolution passed by the UN.

During his visit, he also praised the troops for their "professionalism, preparedness for operation and befitting response to ceasefire violations" by the Indian army.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished the people of occupied Kashmir a "special Eid mubarak". He said that he admired their "patience and courage during the inhuman lockdown and continuing oppression" by the Indian forces.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz reminded Pakistanis to not forget the suffering and oppression of their brethren in Kashmir.

"The brazen commission of war crimes in occupied Kashmir by Hindutva supremacist Modi regime is a direct challenge to world's conscience," he tweeted.

OIC condemns India 'illegally' redefining new domicile law

Last week, the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) rejected a new domicile law imposed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the OIC said it had been following with deep concern the "unilateral" scrapping of the valley's longstanding special status in August 2019, and subsequent measures to alter the demographics of and undermine the rights of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC's general secretariat, according to the statement, reaffirmed the importance of complying with international law and UNSC resolutions, considering the recent notification of Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020 as “baseless, running counter to international law and UN Security Council resolution 122".

The statement also noted that since Aug 5 2019, "India, despite widespread international condemnation from the UN and OIC and other human rights bodies, continued to pursue systematic persecution of Kashmiri Muslims through vicious political, economic and communication blockade" in the valley.