DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 24, 2020

Army observing Eid solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under 'illegal, inhuman' lockdown: ISPR

Dawn.comMay 24, 2020

Email

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa offers Eid prayers with the soldiers at LoC on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa offers Eid prayers with the soldiers at LoC on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said that the army was observing Eidul Fitr solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under India's "illegal and inhuman lockdown and ensuing atrocities".

He made these remarks while visiting the Line of Control (LoC) where he offered Eid prayers with the soldiers.

The COAS said that India was trying to detract international attention from the "worsening humanitarian crisis and violence" in occupied Kashmir by targeting civilians across the LoC.

He added that the valley was a disputed area and warned that an attempt to change its disputed status, "including any political or military thought of aggression" would be responded to by military power.

Bajwa also warned that there would be "dire consequences" if the strategic stability matrix in South Asia was disturbed. He added that the army was aware of threats and would be ready to fulfill its part "in line with national aspirations".

He expressed hope that the world community would "weigh in to ensure freedom of movement" for the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) inside the occupied valley so that the atrocities committed there could be reported to the UN Security Council and the world.

The army chief added that the Indian forces could never suppress the "valiant spirit of Kashmiris" who were waiting for a plebiscite to happen according to the resolution passed by the UN.

During his visit, he also praised the troops for their "professionalism, preparedness for operation and befitting response to ceasefire violations" by the Indian army.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished the people of occupied Kashmir a "special Eid mubarak". He said that he admired their "patience and courage during the inhuman lockdown and continuing oppression" by the Indian forces.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz reminded Pakistanis to not forget the suffering and oppression of their brethren in Kashmir.

"The brazen commission of war crimes in occupied Kashmir by Hindutva supremacist Modi regime is a direct challenge to world's conscience," he tweeted.

OIC condemns India 'illegally' redefining new domicile law

Last week, the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) rejected a new domicile law imposed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the OIC said it had been following with deep concern the "unilateral" scrapping of the valley's longstanding special status in August 2019, and subsequent measures to alter the demographics of and undermine the rights of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC's general secretariat, according to the statement, reaffirmed the importance of complying with international law and UNSC resolutions, considering the recent notification of Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020 as “baseless, running counter to international law and UN Security Council resolution 122".

The statement also noted that since Aug 5 2019, "India, despite widespread international condemnation from the UN and OIC and other human rights bodies, continued to pursue systematic persecution of Kashmiri Muslims through vicious political, economic and communication blockade" in the valley.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Some Eid in Kashmir

Some Eid in Kashmir

Prize-winning images tell the story of human tragedy unleashed by the Indian state.

Opinion

Editorial

May 24, 2020

A sad Eid

THE despondency over the increasing number of coronavirus infections that have claimed over 1,000 lives in Pakistan...

May 24, 2020

Crash investigation

HEART-RENDING stories from the PK-8303 crash on Friday have been trickling through: entire families wiped out, a son...

May 24, 2020

Saving the elephant

MARGHAZAR Zoo’s sole elephant will be freed. On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the poor living...

Updated May 23, 2020

PIA tragedy

The evidence so far shows that the plane ran into trouble moments from its destination.

May 23, 2020

Grim numbers

IF commercial activity and the enthusiastic queues outside stores are anything to go by, it appears that both the...

May 23, 2020

Changing face of sports

SPORTS has been a conspicuous casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Since last December, the fear of the unknown has...