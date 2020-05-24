In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eidul Fitr amid curfews, virus fears

Some countries have imposed round-the-clock curfews while others have allowed prayers with precautionary measures.

Muslims around the world on Sunday began celebrating Eidul Fitr, a normally festive holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramazan, with millions under strict stay-at-home orders and many fearing renewed coronavirus outbreaks.

The three-day holiday is usually a time of travel, family get-togethers and lavish daytime feasts after weeks of dawn-to-dusk fasting. But this year, many of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims will have to pray at home and make due with video calls.

Some countries, including Turkey, Iraq and Jordan, have imposed round-the-clock holiday curfews. But even where many restrictions have been lifted, celebrations will be subdued because of fears of the pandemic and its economic fallout.

Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Makkah and Madina, is under a complete lockdown, with residents only permitted to leave their homes to purchase food and medicine.

The imam leads Eidul Fitr prayers at the Kaaba in Makkah. The city is under a complete lockdown and the country, last month, advised Muslims to defer Hajj plans amid the pandemic. — Saudi Press Agency

Doctors and policemen offer the Eidul Fitr prayers at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. — Saudi Press Agency

In Pakistan too leaders urged to celebrate Eid with "simplicity" amid a rising number of coronavirus cases and the tragic airline crash on Friday in Karachi which resulted in the deaths of 97 of the 99 people onboard.

Muslims offer Eidul Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque. — AFP

A Frontier Corps personnel stands guard as worshippers offer Eid prayers at a ground in Quetta. — AFP

A worker sprays disinfectant among worshippers attending the Eidul Fitr prayer at a ground in Rawalpindi. The 20-point agenda agreed between the government and the ulema for congregational prayers included the disinfection of mosques. — AP

Women take selfies after offering Eidul Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP

A woman offers the Eidul Fitr prayer while wearing a mask. The federal government has made it compulsory to wear masks in public in abid to curb the spread of coronavirus. — AFP

A Kashmiri Muslim prays in the garden of a house while celebrating Eidul Fitr. — Reuters

In Afghanistan, the government and Taliban insurgents announced a three-day ceasefire in honour of the holiday.

Men attend the Eidul Fitr prayers outside a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. The country has seen a spike in violence in recent weeks but a three-day ceasefire has been announced for Eid. — AP

Iran, which is battling the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, allowed communal prayers at some mosques but cancelled the annual mass Eid prayers in Tehran led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has reported over 130,000 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.

Worshippers wearing protective face masks offer Eidul Fitr prayers outside a mosque to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran. Authorities have imposed few restrictions ahead of the holiday aside from cancelling mass prayers in the capital. — AP

An imam recites verses of the Quran during the Eidul Fitr prayer amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak at the historical Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. — AP

“This outbreak is not just dampening spirits of Eid, but also has made the tradition entirely different,” said Andieka Rabbani, a university student in Jakarta. This year, like many Indonesians, he will only see family and friends through video calls.

Muslim men queue up to wash their hands prior to entering Al Mashun Grand Mosque's compound to attend the Eidul Fitr prayer amid concerns of coronavirus outbreak in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. — AP

Muslims wearing face masks attend the Eidul Fitr prayers outside a mosque in Gaza City. Israeli police on Sunday arrested two people outside the Al-Aqsa mosque, which Muslim authorities have closed for prayers since mid-March. — AP

Muslims disperse after they were warned by police officers outside the closed National Mosque while celebrating Eidul Fitr in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia. —Reuters

Virus restrictions remain in place in the mostly-Muslim Balkan countries of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo. Mosques have reopened in the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, but worshippers must wear masks and practice social distancing, and older individuals were urged to continue praying at home.

Kosovo's grand mufti Naim Ternava, left rear, leads the Eidul Fitr prayer at the grand mosque in Pristina, Kosovo. Kosovo's mosques have been closed since March 14 because of the spread of Covid-19. — AP

Naim Ternava, the mufti of Kosovo’s Islamic community, led prayers in a mosque in front of a small group of imams sitting 1.5 meters apart, with the sermon broadcast outside on loudspeakers.

“I invite you to be patient a little bit more until we overcome the danger,” he said.

Muslims observe social distancing while offering the Eidul Fitr prayers in a mosque in Lebanon. — Reuters

Bosnian Muslims, some wearing face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection, attend Eidul Fitr prayers in Sarajevo, Bosnia. — AP