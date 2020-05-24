DAWN.COM

Trump hopes Muslims find comfort, healing on Eid

Anwar IqbalUpdated May 24, 2020

US President Donald Trump says people have relied on "faith, family, and friends to help guide us” during ongoing crisis. — AP/File
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said in his Eidul Fitr message on Saturday that he hopes Muslims find comfort, strength and healing from the Covid-19 disease that has dampened the celebrations of this year’s festival.

Most Muslims across North America are celebrating Eid on Sunday.

“As Muslims observe the day of Eid al-Fitr, we hope they find both comfort and strength in the healing powers of prayer and devotion,” President Trump said in a statement put out by his office.

“Over the past weeks and months, as we have fought the coronavirus, we have relied on our faith, family, and friends to help guide us through these unprecedented times.”

At a White House news briefing on Thursday, Trump promised to issue new guidelines for reopening places of worship for enabling people to seek comfort from their faith in these difficult times.

“Now more than ever we are reminded of the reassuring peace, uplifting love, and heartening fellowship that religion brings into our lives,” he said in his Eid message. “We send our best wishes for a blessed and joyous Eid al-Fitr.”

Curbs on social gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus have affected Eid celebrations as well. But Muslims across the United States have found innovative ways to celebrate the three-day holiday, while adhering to social-distancing measures.

Arrangements have been made for Muslims to connect to their local mosques for live Eid sermons that will be aired on local television and streamed on social media. Many mosques have also arranged drive-thru facilities for children to receive Eid gifts.

People have also created prayer spaces inside their homes where families will listen to the sermon from their local mosques and pray together.

Since Eid and Chand Raat events are not being held, people are focusing more on decorating their homes and exchanging gifts by mail.

This year, Disney, the multinational entertainment conglomerate, is releasing a short film, titled American Eid. The film follows the lives of a Pakistani family who migrate to America.

The main character, an eight-year-old girl named Ameena, wants to celebrate Eid, but it is not recognised as an official holiday in the country. As a result, she takes it upon herself to create a petition and start a campaign in order for Eid to be recognised as an official holiday in the US.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2020

