DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 24, 2020

'We stand with the affected,' say leaders as Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr

Dawn.comUpdated May 24, 2020

Email

People buy balloons for their children after attending Eidul Fitr prayer at the historical Badshahi mosque in Lahore, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. — AP
People buy balloons for their children after attending Eidul Fitr prayer at the historical Badshahi mosque in Lahore, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. — AP

Eidul Fitr is being observed across Pakistan amid unique circumstances, as the nation struggles to come to terms with a deadly plane crash that killed 97 people and the spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Arif Alvi, in his message, said that he was dedicating this Eid to "martyrs of PIA [crash], labourers who have been trying to earn amid the coronavirus situation, doctors, nurses, corona patients, Kashmiris bearing Indian brutality, Muslims affected by Islamopobia in India, Palestinians and Muslim refugees".

In a bid to encourage people to stay indoors, the president said that he will offer Eid prayers at home. He urged people to "observe social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands so that they can keep themselves, their families and friends safe" from Covid-19.

In order to "facilitate Eid prayers at home", Pakistan Television telecast prayers held in Faisal Mosque.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, while remembering the victims of the plane crash and the novel coronavirus, prayed for forgiveness.

"Unfortunately, this year we are observing Eidul Fitr in a sad atmosphere. On one hand, there is the martyrdom of Pakistani brothers, sisters and innocent children and on the other hand are the precious lives lost to coronavirus. Hundreds of thousands of people are facing difficulties in this crisis.

"The plane crash and deaths from coronavirus have turned this Eid into a sad one. We stand with the affected families in this hour of grief."

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also dedicated this Eid to "our martyrs, our healthcare workers, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedics and everyone else who’s putting themselves in danger to save us".

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in a video message, said that this Eid would be different, but asked people not to lose hope and "pray that we get rid of this coronavirus soon".

"This too shall pass," he said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called upon the people to celebrate Eid with "simplicity" and avoid going out.

"Celebrate Eid in your homes as much as possible," he said in his Eid message. He also remembered victims of the plane crash and Covid-19 as well as the doctors and health staff working on the frontlines to combat the virus.

PM calls for departure from 'usual celebratory style'

Prime Minister Imran urged the nation to forgo traditional festivity in view of the lives lost in Friday's plane crash in Karachi and the hundreds of fatalities caused by the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter late Saturday night, after the announcement regarding the sighting of the Shawwal moon was made, the premier said he wants the citizens to "observe this Eid in a different manner from the usual celebratory style".

"First, let us think of and pray for all those families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash tragedy and all those who have lost their lives to Covid-19," he wrote.

Editorial: A detailed inquiry, not speculations would determine why the Karachi plane crash happened

In a second tweet, he emphasised that people must remember to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

"The disease is with us and social distancing must be strictly observed throughout the Eid holidays, including during Eid prayers. May Allah bless our nation."

Also on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office reminded the public to celebrate Eid while following precautions.

"For the well-being of your loved ones, follow the SOPs provided by the govt. Avoid crowded places, observe social distancing, exchange Eid greetings from a distance and be there for the underprivileged affected by #COVID19 lockdown," it said in a tweet.

On Friday, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane with an estimated 99 people on board had crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport. Ninety-seven people died while two survived the crash.

The Muslim festival of Eid comes as Pakistan has so far recorded more than 53,000 infections of Covid-19, which has killed 1,123 people since the first case was reported on February 26.

Earlier this month, the government had announced the lifting of the countrywide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus in phases, even as infections continued to rise in the country. The prime minister had cited the economic havoc the virus restrictions had wreaked on citizens as the reason behind the decision.

Additional input by Javed Hussain.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Faheem
May 24, 2020 12:28am
When maintenance SOPs are violated, the only thing we can do is to pray.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 24, 2020 12:33am
Yes, PM is absolutely right. We must follow his advice for the unity of Pakistan. Eid Mabarak to all.
Recommend 0
sachin
May 24, 2020 12:34am
Respect.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 24, 2020 12:34am
This guy is a wonderful person. Lucky to have him as our leader.
Recommend 0
Click
May 24, 2020 01:11am
Stop saddening the nation, leave us alone you’re always a bad news.
Recommend 0
Click
May 24, 2020 01:13am
Praying will not bring back the lost family members. You need to resign
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
May 24, 2020 01:37am
Eid Mubarak to all
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 24, 2020 01:38am
Confused policy maker is dictating
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 24, 2020 01:40am
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Kate
May 24, 2020 01:46am
First thing this guy has said that makes sense, but i am sure even his own party workers and ministers won't follow his advice. But one can always hope.
Recommend 0
saleem tahir
May 24, 2020 02:14am
Let us make a national pledge that this PIA plane tragedy will result in making Karachi a world standard aeroplane maintenance and service facility. Nothing is impossible if we make a resolution and strive for it. Remeber what Mr Jinnah said " work,work and work and you are bound to succeed.
Recommend 0
AinOther
May 24, 2020 03:18am
I wouldn't have cared what the government is asking us to do but only for the medical personnel who would be at greater risk of contracting contagion if i don't follow social distancing... PM has made a mockery of governance..
Recommend 0
Aslam
May 24, 2020 03:25am
Kaplan has lost touch with reality. Tomorrow he will say When outdoors wear masks! What does he know?
Recommend 0
Besharum
May 24, 2020 04:05am
Statement was issued from Nathagali where he is holidaying instead of overseeing Covid Relief operations
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
May 24, 2020 04:18am
PM IK is sending mixed signals with regard to the Covid-19 outbreak, thus confusing the nation & causing great damage.
Recommend 0
GULSHAN OMAR
May 24, 2020 06:11am
I 1000% agree with PM Imran Khan. I watch that the CV Cases are taking a bad turn in Pakistan. Proportionately it’s much higher in Pakistan that his neighbors. There is no medicine, only self- protection is the remedy. So PM Imran Khan’s appeal is very important.
Recommend 0
Shoib Sheikh9
May 24, 2020 06:20am
Eid should be celebrated with full fervor, as it will bring positivity in people's mind. Required during this depressing times... Eid Mabarak to all.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Some Eid in Kashmir

Some Eid in Kashmir

Prize-winning images tell the story of human tragedy unleashed by the Indian state.

Opinion

Editorial

May 24, 2020

A sad Eid

THE despondency over the increasing number of coronavirus infections that have claimed over 1,000 lives in Pakistan...

May 24, 2020

Crash investigation

HEART-RENDING stories from the PK-8303 crash on Friday have been trickling through: entire families wiped out, a son...

May 24, 2020

Saving the elephant

MARGHAZAR Zoo’s sole elephant will be freed. On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the poor living...

Updated May 23, 2020

PIA tragedy

The evidence so far shows that the plane ran into trouble moments from its destination.

May 23, 2020

Grim numbers

IF commercial activity and the enthusiastic queues outside stores are anything to go by, it appears that both the...

May 23, 2020

Changing face of sports

SPORTS has been a conspicuous casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Since last December, the fear of the unknown has...