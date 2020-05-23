DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 23, 2020

Ruet-i-Hilal Committee meeting underway for Eid moon-sighting

Dawn.comUpdated May 23, 2020

Email

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee meeting underway in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee meeting underway in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

A meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee is underway in Karachi for sighting the moon of Shawwal, which marks the beginning of Eidul Fitr.

The meeting is being chaired by Mufti Muneebur Rehman, who will make an announcement regarding the sighting of the crescent.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in the country tomorrow (Sunday), according to calculations made by his ministry.

Addressing a news briefing in Islamabad, he said his ministry wanted to end the conflict over moon-sighting by relying on technology, adding that he rejected notions that technology should not be involved in moon-sighting.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV
Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV

"Islam is a religion of knowledge and intellect. Whoever says technology should not be involved in moon-sighting, we reject their perspective. When you wear glasses, this is also technology. How can you say if I see with glasses, it is halal but if I see through telescope, it is haram?" he questioned.

"[The government] is always trying to accommodate different religious groups which has resulted in empowering sectarian groups. We see that our state accommodates religious groups during the Eid conflict every year even though we should pay heed to the Constitution, law and human intelligence in some matters.

"Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, who heads Peshawar’s Qasim Khan Mosque, makes a different announcement, the Ruet-i-Hilal committee makes another, so we decided this year [that the science ministry] would use technology to determine when Eid should be celebrated."

He said the ministry of science and technology had formed a committee comprising members from the space technology department, mathematicians and officials from the meteorological department, which concluded that Eidul Fitr in Pakistan will be tomorrow. He added that the committee also took opinions of ulema into consideration.

Chaudhry said his ministry had identified eight areas across the country where the moon could be seen. Explaining further, he said there was a certain waiting period after sunset for the moon to be seen.

"Saudi Arabia declares that the moon has been sighted only if they can view it a minute after the sun sets. After conferring with experts, the first principle we decided upon was that the ministry would wait for the moon to appear 38 minutes after sunset.

"The height of the moon should be 6.5 degrees and the minimum angle at which the moon can be seen should be nine degrees."

He refuted the perception that the moon needed to be sighted to declare Eid. "This is not necessary as shown by teachings of Imam Hanbal and the religious scholar Javed Ahmed Ghamidi".

He added that his ministry had created a mobile application — The Ruet — through which people could see the position of the moon. He added that according to the app, after sunset on Saturday evening, the moon would be visible in Sanghar, Thatta and Badin areas of Sindh between 7:36 to 8:14pm.

Chaudhry said it would be the first time that Muslim countries all over the world would celebrate Eidul Fitr on the same day.

"A very interesting and important thing is happening this time [...] that the four big groups of Islamic countries, the Arab groups — Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab countries, Turkey, Iran and Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei will all celebrate Eid on May 24," he said.

"Pakistan should also celebrate Eid tomorrow," he said, adding that it was irrelevant whether the moon was sighted or not.

"The Met office says we won't be able to see the moon because of bad weather, that is irrelevant. Even Saudi Arabia has scrapped its Ruet committee because of the pandemic."

Chaudhry added that although Mufti Popalzai had declared Eid on Sunday, the moon would not be visible in the area today as well.

He said his ministry had forwarded its recommendations to the Prime Minister's Office and would follow whatever decision was taken.

'Decision on Eid to be taken by ulema'

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said on Saturday that the decision on Eid would be taken by ulema.

In a statement, he said that the government and people of Pakistan would celebrate Eid according to the decision taken by the Ruet-i-Hilal committee.

Qadri added that Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had also been included in the central committee this year.

He said "help of science and technology could be taken" but clarified that sharia relied on witnesses for moon-sighting.

Additional input by Javed Hussain.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (31)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sajjad
May 23, 2020 05:06pm
It is the job of a scientific person, not of a religious one.
Recommend 0
Imran
May 23, 2020 05:08pm
Very good n brave decision by Chaudhry... first time in history of Pakistan..
Recommend 0
Imdad
May 23, 2020 05:12pm
Well-done Choudhary Fawad finally you dared to give a room to science.
Recommend 0
NACParis
May 23, 2020 05:15pm
We pray for the sake of unity these muftis will take into consideration the science. Our prayers, aftar, sehar etc times are all based on scientific calendars than why not Eid.
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
May 23, 2020 05:17pm
Moon sighting committee to be done away.
Recommend 0
Yogesh
May 23, 2020 05:20pm
He is great scientist.
Recommend 0
Yasir
May 23, 2020 05:20pm
Very good predictor.
Recommend 0
Fida
May 23, 2020 05:30pm
Not a great admirer of Fawad Chaudhry, but in this case he should be commended for his bold decision and standing up against the moulvies ofPakistan.
Recommend 0
Bipin
May 23, 2020 05:33pm
This is at different level.
Recommend 0
M.Sethi
May 23, 2020 05:33pm
Fawad Chaudry's decision won't have any effect.His own colleague and minister for religious affir has said,in the end it will be what the Ulema of the Ruet-i-Hlal committee announce.
Recommend 0
Jonathan
May 23, 2020 05:34pm
"Moon will be seen today, Eid tomorrow: Fawad Chaudhry" And that is the function of science and technology minister?
Recommend 0
Bilal Kidwai
May 23, 2020 05:38pm
I think there will be a severe disagreement between Mufti Muneeb and Fawad Chaudhry tonight. Wait and see. Mufti will go for 30 Rozas as Saudis have it this year. Fawad on the other hand declared Eid on Sunday.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
May 23, 2020 05:41pm
It is time to establish a fixed day or date based on custom or religious history for this festival, not go by a politician.
Recommend 0
timetostopthis
May 23, 2020 05:57pm
So that is the job of the Minister for Science and Technology? To decide when Eid will be declared in this country? Seriously?
Recommend 0
Jabra
May 23, 2020 06:00pm
Brilliant scientist. Next nobel for astronomy.
Recommend 0
Daniyal jutt
May 23, 2020 06:13pm
@Sajjad, nice
Recommend 0
Shahzad
May 23, 2020 06:16pm
Good decision
Recommend 0
citizen
May 23, 2020 06:24pm
Ulema power will win over scientific power as usual...
Recommend 0
Abu Ammaar
May 23, 2020 06:24pm
This is purely Islamic issue and so must be done under the guidance of Ulama.
Recommend 0
Ali Rizvi
May 23, 2020 06:28pm
In Modern Era, We must rely on Science technology, but it would be better, If we could overcome the conflicts b/w Mufti sb and F.Chudary sb.
Recommend 0
Nasir
May 23, 2020 06:30pm
If it's possible, can you please tell me the real purpose of ministry of science and technology?
Recommend 0
Naeem ullah khan
May 23, 2020 06:32pm
@timetostopthis, if it's done by us humans then why not by a person with modern technology on his disposal then a group of people arguing over legitimacy righteousness.
Recommend 0
Altaf
May 23, 2020 07:55pm
The Minister of Science and Technology makes sense.
Recommend 0
Tariq
May 23, 2020 08:01pm
Bravo to minister Chaudhry
Recommend 0
Truth seeker
May 23, 2020 08:19pm
If the moon appears according to scientific prediction won't it be visible to the naked eye or through a telescope. If so what is the harm in sighting the moon?
Recommend 0
Qadir
May 23, 2020 08:22pm
Sure nothing planned for the world.
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
May 23, 2020 08:34pm
Visibility of the crescent moon can be affected by a number of factors which includes; 1.Distance of the moon from the Earth. 2.Local or geographical conditions (the height of the observer above sea level). 3.Character of the surrounding surface and the height of the horizon relative to the observer. 4.Variations in the clarity of the atmosphere and wind direction. Quality of eyesight of the observer. Concept of curved line international lunar date line (ILDL), called Mooncalc, as developed by Professor Ilyas in Malayia. separates areas (west of line) with greater chances of sighting moon in the beginning of the lunar month along with the areas where the crescent moon is likely to be seen (east of line) & its position changing from month to month showing the position, age, phase, orientation, appearance & visibility of the moon for any date, time and location on earth. It is hoped that the moon sighting committee will also use this useful tool in reaching a consensus on moon sighting.
Recommend 0
R S sharma
May 23, 2020 08:38pm
In Pakistan only scientific work being done by Ministry of Science and Technology is moon sighting. Through our year they are very busy in developing new technologies for moon sighting
Recommend 0
Kash
May 23, 2020 08:43pm
Saudi also use science but can be overruled when positive sighting occurs
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 23, 2020 08:46pm
@timetostopthis, Why? Do you not do it in a scientific way in India??
Recommend 0
Mobeen
May 23, 2020 08:48pm
It's 8:50 p.m.. They are just trying to show their importance
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Crash…

Crash…

Fahd Husain

Is PIA worth it anymore when it is bleeding lives, bleeding billions and bleeding all reasons to exist?

Editorial

Updated May 23, 2020

PIA tragedy

The evidence so far shows that the plane ran into trouble moments from its destination.

May 23, 2020

Grim numbers

IF commercial activity and the enthusiastic queues outside stores are anything to go by, it appears that both the...

May 23, 2020

Changing face of sports

SPORTS has been a conspicuous casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Since last December, the fear of the unknown has...

May 22, 2020

Open ballot?

THE government has floated a proposal to end the secret ballot in the Senate elections in order to bring greater...

May 22, 2020

Debt relief

PAKISTAN is on the verge of receiving debt relief under the G20 plan and according to an official announcement the...

May 22, 2020

Women e-doctors

A TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN initiative undertaken by the Sindh government since two years is bearing fruit in unexpected ...