Crashed Airbus last checked on March 21, returned from Muscat a day ago

Dawn.com | Tahir NaseerUpdated May 23, 2020

A firefighter sprays water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed in a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP
The engineering and maintenance department of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday released a brief on the technical history of the Airbus A-320 that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport a day ago, killing 97 people on board.

Two passengers survived the crash and are receiving treatment at hospitals.

According to the summary, the last check of the plane was done on March 21 this year and it had flown from Muscat to Lahore a day before the crash.

The report added that there was "no defect related to the engine, landing gear or major aircraft system".

The summary further said the health of both engines was "satisfactory" and maintenance checks were being performed at intervals.

The report also revealed that the aeroplane was declared fit for flights till Nov 5, 2020 by the CAA.

Sources said the first certificate of airworthiness was issued to Airbus A320-200 on Nov 6, 2014 to Nov 5, 2015. And after every year the airworthiness certificate was issued following a complete check of the plane.

Meanwhile, aircraft manufacturer Airbus in a statement said the aircraft in question had logged around 47,100 flight hours and 25,860 flight cycles and was powered by CFM56-5B4/P engines.

The company said it is providing full technical assistance to Pakistani authorities in charge of the investigation.

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from the site of the crash, a PIA spokesman said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

“The black box had been found late yesterday; we are handing it over to the inquiry board,” PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan said, clarifying that both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were found.

Probe body formed

The federal government on Friday constituted an investigation team to probe the crash.

The investigation team would be headed by Air Commodore Muhammad Usman Ghani, President of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board.

He will be assisted by Wing Commander Malik Muhammad Imran, Additional Director of Technical Investigation; Group Captain Touqeer, Ops Investigator, Pakistan Air Force Safety Board, Kamra; and Nasir Majeed, Joint Director of ATC Ops, AAIB.

According to a notification issued by the Aviation Division, the investigation team would exercise powers conferred under CAA Rules, 1994, and submit its report to the division within the shortest possible time. However, a preliminary statement would be issued within a month from the date of the notification.

Earlier, the Pakistan Airlines’ Pilots Association (Palpa) had demanded a thorough investigation into the aircraft crash by involving the association and international bodies.

It also suggested that in addition to the technical investigation into the aircraft’s health prior to the flight, investigators must consider the working conditions of the ground staff and flight crew.

It called for involving bodies like the International Civil Aviation Organisation and International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations in the investigation.

“We will not accept the way the investigation carried out in the past and will not accept any inquiry into this accident without the inclusion of Palpa,” Captain Imran Narejo, the association’s general secretary, said.

“We appeal to the PIA management and the government to immediately order an inquiry into the incident and make its report available as soon as possible,” he added.

'Pilots and cabin crew well-qualified'

In a press conference on Friday night, PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik said that the pilots and cabin crew aboard PK8303 were all qualified.

"Accidents happen, but our pilots are trained for these kind of events. These planes have checks and balances that we are required to fulfill.

"My pilots were qualified, their checks and balances, and medical tests were complete. My cabin crew was also qualified and my plane's inspection was also complete."

According to Radio Pakistan, Malik also said that the plane was "technically fit for flying", adding that an aircraft is given clearance for flying after ensuring all technical requirements are fulfilled.

He said that an inquiry would be conducted into the plane crash by the Safety Investigation Board. "This is my responsibility and it is your right that you receive this information."

'Pilot tried to land twice'

“It tried to land twice but its wheels were not coming out. And its belly touched the runway before the pilot pulled it up again.

"The second time he did that, I saw one of its engines was on fire because it had brushed the runway. It didn’t return a third time but crashed here,” said Ijaz Masih, who witnessed the crash.

He was accompanying the PIA Emergency Response Unit in Model Colony where the plane crashed eventually on top of some residential buildings, injuring several inhabitants. “I still remember the plane’s individual number painted on its side ‘BLD’,” he added.

Read: Eyewitness says pilot tried to land twice before crash

“The aeroplane first hit a mobile tower and crashed over houses,” another witness Shakeel Ahmed said near the site, just a few kilometres short of the airport, according to Reuters.

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash within the congested residential area. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents. Eyewitnesses told DawnNewsTV that the plane was on fire in the air before crashing.

Salman
May 23, 2020 11:51am
PIA has been declining ever since the 80's. Each time a plan is made to privatise it, protests from unions and other vested interests scare off the authorities. The present government should have the guts to sell it off to the highest bidder and let someone else try to reorganise it.
Recommend 0
Sarvendra Singh
May 23, 2020 12:04pm
Feeling sad for people of Pakistan. At the end of the day india Pakistan are brothers from another mother.
Recommend 0
Taimur
May 23, 2020 12:21pm
If the certificate was issued then those should be investigated who issued certificate ( including CAA). There is a need to have independent and competent management in PIA and it should be done on the pattern of Emirates and Qatar Airways. Other departments should stop interfering in PIA.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
May 23, 2020 12:25pm
Please dont blame the pilot .Remove these old planes from service.We should all bycott PIA from now onwards as they never maintain there planes.better is to use emirates airlines from UAE .Same rates and better service
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 23, 2020 12:30pm
Both engines stopped functioning ....this is very unusual.....plus aircrafts have backup power supply for emergency landing......why tires got stuck? Did the ground staff properly inspect before letting it take off? It needs serious investigation....feel sad for the death of so many people....
Recommend 0
Gaonwalah from India
May 23, 2020 12:45pm
Demand of PALPA seems to be genuine.
Recommend 0
Vikas
May 23, 2020 12:48pm
Pakistan must involve a foreign investigative agency. I seriously doubt, in fact am quite sure local or imported Pakistanis will not be able to conclude the cause themselves. The passengers, crew and residents and the people of Pakistan deserve a factual report.
Recommend 0
Nadeem
May 23, 2020 12:50pm
How can a plane be declared "fit to fly" when it was last checked 2 months ago??
Recommend 0
Raj
May 23, 2020 12:51pm
Very unfortunate. RIP to all the departed souls.
Recommend 0
Abc
May 23, 2020 01:04pm
Still dont think its pilot error. Heard a news yesterday that pilot's last words were 'mayday mayday we have lost bost engine'. Could be bird strike or some other technical issue. Authorities should find the cause of the crash so as to answer the people who lost their loved ones and to prevent further accident of such kind.
Recommend 0
Ttk
May 23, 2020 01:06pm
If every thing is fine and pilots and crews very experienced then where is the missing link. Pilots are often blamed for accidents as they are no longer there to defend themselves.You need experienced investigators who are unbiased to do the investigation. So many innocent lives lost. I can feel the pain and the anguish their near and dear ones are going through. As it is covd19 started the year on a bad note and now this. Pray that almighty give courage and strength to the family members and friends of the departed souls. RIP.
Recommend 0
Sid
May 23, 2020 01:10pm
@Abdullah, you cannot rule out pilot error. It’s very unusual for both engines to go when the plane is about to land. Most plausible explanation is that the engines were damaged during the failed landing attempts.
Recommend 0
Dave
May 23, 2020 01:14pm
No tweet from the current pm of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Dr Anand M S
May 23, 2020 01:14pm
The crash is a very sad accident taking out so many innocent lives. May they all rest in peace. As for the investigations, if one follows any accident anywhere in the world and subsequent investigations, they never reach their logical conclusions and one never really gets to know the exact cause and the full picture. There are high stakes for everyone involved with manufacturer, the MRO, the pilots body and the owner and everyone tries to pass the buck. While it may be of no solace to those who have lost their loved ones, all the bodies associated with the plane and its operation must be sued by the general public. This can bring in some accountability and prevent future accidents.
Recommend 0
Sam
May 23, 2020 01:16pm
An aviation engineering naive like me would ask some questions 1. If there was landing gear deployment failure, didn't the pillow know about it on first attempt? Many bells and whistles go off of that happens and the control tower should have been notified in the first attempt with full emergency response unit on stand by. 2. As per the survivors report, they thought plane was landing normally before it landed. If engines failed , the passengers are made to brace for impact. 3. If one engine caught fire, the pilot shuts off the engine and disconnects the fuel like from that engine directing fuel to the other. How did the other engine fail? Was there damage to both engines? 4. What happened to the landing gear? A thorough investigation should be done and the responsible people brought before public. Air accidents do happen every where but we'll investigated to prevent them from recurring. In Pakistan, we don't find our much detail about the incident.
Recommend 0
Khalil
May 23, 2020 01:24pm
It is clear from this article and eyewitness statements that the problem was with the landing gear. The engines were fine but caught fire after hitting the ground on 2 failed emergency landing attempts by the pilot. You only get 1 chance but to try it 3 times is unbelievable., hence the tragedy.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 23, 2020 01:31pm
@Sarvendra Singh, please ask modi government to stop terrorism in kashmir and balochistan. .
Recommend 0
Bryce
May 23, 2020 01:42pm
@Nadeem, very valid
Recommend 0
Mahesh
May 23, 2020 01:51pm
This is very tragic. So many lives lost ! Prayers for the deceased and their families that have to bear this loss. Prayers for those whose houses and properties got damaged. Sell PIA to Etihad or Emirates for better customer experience and superior technical capabilities.
Recommend 0
Kaz
May 23, 2020 02:34pm
What i am getting from the article and other media reports and looks a plausible explanation is this: Plane was absolutely fine. It tried to land first time, however for some software error or negligence on part of pilot it was landing without landing gears. Belly hit the runway so did the engines before pilot immeediately realised and lifted the plane up for another landing. However due to the impact both engines stopped working and it was difficult to make a second run with a damaged aircraft.
Recommend 0
Yogesh
May 23, 2020 02:37pm
@Hani_Layyah, Who does terrorism is well known.
Recommend 0
Ds
May 23, 2020 02:40pm
@Dave, after 7 pm
Recommend 0
HEM CHANDRA PANT
May 23, 2020 03:49pm
My heartiest condolences on the death.May their soul rest in peace
Recommend 0
Siva
May 23, 2020 04:49pm
RIP. It is very unfortunate. It will also be really useful to find out where and how the two survivors sat in the plane to do a research of developing future flights to have more survivors.
Recommend 0
SMA
May 23, 2020 05:05pm
Eye witness account indicates that it was inept pilot’s fault. According to eye witness pilot could not open wheels of ill fated crashed aircraft, when he tried to land and brushed an engine on the ground. That action caused fire. He could try to land safely by alerting emergency landing. If not, pilot could land on the edge of sea side that could save many lives. In fact the similar type of incidence happened in NY, USA. Where in alike incidence all passengers on board were saved. PALPA should train pilots for emergency training through examples of safe landing experience in different countries.
Recommend 0
MV
May 23, 2020 05:13pm
If there was a belly landing because the landing gear failed to deploy it would be doubtful that the pilot would have tried to, or been able to, take off again. If both engines failed it may have been a lack of fuel. Failure to fuel the plane,or not put enough fuel in the plane would lead to empty fuel tanks. And the fact that jet fuel did not lead to a major fires in the neighborhood indicates that the fuel tanks may have been empty.
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 23, 2020 05:37pm
My heartfelt condolence to the families and friends of the departed. May they RIP.
Recommend 0
Sanjeev
May 23, 2020 05:44pm
What maintenance clearance are the authorities giving? The landing gear did not come out and both the engines failed but the aircraft lobby is so strong that after enquiry they will end up blaming the pilot.
Recommend 0
ajay
May 23, 2020 05:53pm
@Hani_Layyah, same apply to Pakistan also
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
May 23, 2020 06:25pm
Residence of malir colony are suffering from breathing problems due to crashed plane. Please move it with the help of cranes machines. Hire some other telented technical staff based on merit and not on politics and make proper routine check and balance, surprised to know that the last final inspection was done 2 months ago. PIA is playing with human lives... All the property damages should be recovered by the PIA.
Recommend 0
Shahid
May 23, 2020 06:26pm
It's time to privatize the airline. Corruption and incompetence have already destroyed the airline. Very tragic!
Recommend 0
Amir
May 23, 2020 06:27pm
sadly it is now evident from the videos, photos of the moment after touch and go, ATC voice recordings, the pilots landed without extending gears. When they realized engines touched the ground, they proceeded to lift off. Photo shows the scraped engines. And in ATC recording one can hear the gear up warning sound...ding ding ding. In the final video, one can see the landing gears down. Engines got damaged in the first attempt and failed in the 5-10 min it took to circle. Pilot error all the way
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
May 23, 2020 07:47pm
Probably 10000 committees in last 2 years resulted in 1-2 conclusive reports. We can forget about report beyond landing gear problem already told by many.
Recommend 0
Salman
May 23, 2020 08:06pm
I live in the same neighborhood (2 streets away), from where the plane has crashed. The old runway's(about 70 years old) landing approach is over vast barren land( over karachi cantonment area). For some reason, the new runway was built over densely populated civilian areas, about 15 years ago. Although the old runway is usable, civil aviation uses this new runway because of the pressure from military authorities. Anyone can see this blunder using google maps. It is a known fact, that most aircraft crashes happen during landing approaches. If the pilot had used the older runway, he could have crash landed safely on the open grounds. A lot of complaints have been launched about the risks of using this new runway but all fell on deaf ears. Now the disaster which we feared all along has struck. This is sheer negligence of our civil aviation authorities and they should be held responsible for the loss of civilians on the ground. This new runway should be closed immediately.
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
May 23, 2020 08:16pm
RIP..... Most will forget the incident by the time investigation report is out and it becomes history.
Recommend 0
Akram
May 23, 2020 08:54pm
if the wheels failed to deploy as witnesses say how can it be the pilots fault?
Recommend 0
Hindoo
May 23, 2020 08:56pm
@Abdullah, Does Emirates fly from Lahore to Karachi?
Recommend 0
Awais
May 23, 2020 09:09pm
@Salman, PIA is doing a decent job of making a comeback. It's not there yet but the signs are all positive. Come out of your shell
Recommend 0

