May 23, 2020

FO defends CPEC after Alice Wells' criticism

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated May 23, 2020

“Pakistan believes that regional economic connectivity will provide a critical stimulus for creating broad-based growth across the region.” — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Fore­ign Office (FO) on Friday said that China-Pakistan Econo­mic Corridor (CPEC) was transparently contributing to national development and issues in the execution of the project were bilaterally addressed by Beijing and Islamabad through existing mechanisms.

The statement was issued after senior US diplomat for South and Central Asia Amb­assador Alice Wells rep­eated her criticism of China’s Belt and Road Ini­tiative (BRI) and its flagship CPEC project. The FO statement, however, did not say that it was a rejoinder to what Amb Wells said at her online media briefing about CPEC.

“The economic development and long-term prosperity of the people is our government’s top priority. The CPEC, a flagship project of BRI, is a transformational project contributing positively and transparently to Pakistan’s national development,” the FO said.

“Pakistan believes that regional economic connectivity will provide a critical stimulus for creating broad-based growth across the region,” it added.

The FO said that CPEC projects had helped Pakis­tan address energy shortages and develop infrastructure, industrial base and create jobs.

At her media briefing, Amb Wells said that the US was concerned about CPEC projects because of “lack of transparency”, and the “unfair rates” of profits guaranteed to the Chinese firms that were executing these projects.

She said the US calls on “China to offer transparent relief from BRI’s predatory loans that countries are suffering from to emerge on stable footing”.

The FO clarified that Pakistan’s total public debt relating to CPEC projects was less than 10 per cent of the total debt burden. More­over, it said, the CPEC loans from China had a maturity period of 20 years and the interest was 2.34pc. There­fore, the claims about the bur­den of Chinese debt on Pak­istan’s economy were “con­trary to facts”, the FO said.

The statement said that Pakistan and China had instituted various mechanisms to address issues that arise in the execution of the projects and they often address those matters bilaterally.

“Pakistan and China are ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners’. We are engaged in prompting peace, development and stability in the region based on principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit, win-win cooperation and shared development,” the statement emphasised.

“Our ties are based on deep mutual trust and understanding,” it further said.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2020

CPEC
Comments (16)

Ali da Malanga
May 23, 2020 08:20am
There is no need for Pakistan to defend CPEC. It is quite obvious that this project is going to help China and Pakistan immensely and hence there is a natural reaction from the US and Hindustan.
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
May 23, 2020 08:26am
When IK was on containers , he was saying that CPEC is not transparent . Now is it the proverbial UU turn?
Recommend 0
Tableeghi
May 23, 2020 08:27am
Than why ask loan write off from the West?
Recommend 0
Imran
May 23, 2020 08:31am
Defend un-defendable.
Recommend 0
Ajay Dutt
May 23, 2020 08:50am
CPEC Transparency is as good as a brick wall, but it is Pakistan People are satisfied with it then it should be of no concern to Alice Wells.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
May 23, 2020 08:56am
When you need to defend, means there isn't anything to prove
Recommend 0
Tom Cruise
May 23, 2020 08:57am
Alice Wells has said truth and nothing but truth...
Recommend 0
Joe
May 23, 2020 09:04am
CPEC is a bilateral issue between Pakistan and China.No doubt about it. Problem is one that Pakistan seeks loan on daily basis to run her governments day to day affairs,but diverts these loans to payback Chinese loan taken for this project. Every world body that gives loan to Pakistan seeks assurance from Pakistan that loan will not be used to repay loan taken from China.
Recommend 0
Hwh
May 23, 2020 09:08am
So today no "Rejection" from FO! But I understand that USA talked in favour of Pakistan and asked China to help Pakistan on the loan issue.
Recommend 0
Aum
May 23, 2020 09:13am
For everything else there is loan.
Recommend 0
Science
May 23, 2020 09:15am
More than one year have passed when official inaugurations of cpec projects done, but still waiting for an article about trade volume , data, annual review or benefits of these projects.
Recommend 0
AJ
May 23, 2020 09:49am
2.34 pc per year or per month?
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
May 23, 2020 10:22am
Then ask loans write off from CPEC China, not West. Alice Wells take note
Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
May 23, 2020 10:22am
So which countries in region are being connected?
Recommend 0
Reader (Texas)
May 23, 2020 11:08am
Visit CPEC website. No information available about anything.
Recommend 0
Iqbal
May 23, 2020 11:17am
Asking west to repay china
Recommend 0

