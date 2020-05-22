DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 22, 2020

Pilots, cabin crew were all qualified, says PIA CEO after Karachi plane crash

Dawn.comMay 22, 2020

Pakistan International Airlines CEO Arshad Malik speaks to the media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan International Airlines CEO Arshad Malik speaks to the media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik on Friday said that the pilots and cabin crew aboard PK8303 — that crashed in a residential colony in Karachi earlier in the day — were all qualified.

"Accidents happen, but our pilots are trained for these kind of events. These planes have checks and balances that we are required to fulfill.

"My pilots were qualified, their checks and balances, and medical tests were complete. My cabin crew was also qualified and my plane's inspection was also complete."

According to Radio Pakistan, Malik also said that the plane was "technically fit for flying", adding that an aircraft is given clearance for flying after ensuring all technical requirements are fulfilled.

Malik was holding a press conference hours after a PIA passenger plane, with an estimated 99 people onboard, crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

Sindh health officials said that so far, 66 people have been confirmed dead. It is, however, unclear if the deceased were all onboard the flight or include area residents as well where the crash took place. Two people are confirmed to have survived the crash, according to officials.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that an inquiry will be conducted into the plane crash by the Safety Investigation Board. "This is my responsibility and it is your right that you receive this information."

"What we know right now is that the plane technically, operationally and administratively, according to its schedule, arrives and establishes itself for a final landing approach.

"On that final landing approach, the pilot reports that he is ready [to land the aircraft]. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) controller gives him the go ahead [but] he does a go around.

"After this, he gives a call saying I will establish myself for a second approach. That is when something happened, and until we find the voice recorder and the data recorder [...] when those come then we will know if there was a technical fault or otherwise."

He added that when the plane began flying low, the air traffic controller asked the pilot is there was a problem. "They respond 'yes there is an issue' and that is where communication ends and the crash happens."

He added that PIA had emptied its airport hotels so that residents whose houses were affected in the crash can be accommodated.

"Fortunately, the plane landed in a street. It affected buildings in the vicinity but nothing collapsed. And, according to reports, miraculously there is no dead body there either."

He added that rescue operations were still under way and two to three days will be required to complete them. "Right now my teams are at Civil Hospital and at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre. We will track all the victims and speak to their families."

Malik reiterated that the Safety Investigation Board, which will conduct an inquiry into the crash, is an independent institution, adding that PIA and the CAA will not interfere in its affairs.

He also refused to give an update about those killed in the crash, stating: "Until we have 100 per cent clarity, I will not give an update. We are currently in the process of collecting data."

Comments (9)

KhalidS
May 22, 2020 11:05pm
...and the investigation report will never surface like airblue and rest. RIP.
Recommend 0
Moth
May 22, 2020 11:09pm
Whether trained or not last minute crucial decision only few can take. This pilot wasted criticsl time in the sir while he was knowing that engine not working. He was suppose to belly land right away once he learned that engine not functioning. Why he went for second round about to figure out safe landing. Though I feel very sorry and sad for lives lost in this crash.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 22, 2020 11:12pm
Despite everything was OK such a sad incident did happened, the weather was fine, plane was perfect as routine checks were uptodate, the pilot was qualified. Let’s wait for the report after investigations. Hope CEO Arshad Malik will do his best, to get the answer, and let no stone unturned.
Recommend 0
Saifullah Syed
May 22, 2020 11:18pm
Thank you Sir for professionally given statement and I am proud to say, I am frequent traveler on PIA routes, Middle East and Canada. GREAT PEOPLE TO FLY WITH.
Recommend 0
Andherr Nagri
May 22, 2020 11:19pm
Tragic loss of life, my condolences to all. Bizarre statement made by the PIA CEO that the pilot and air crew were qualified?? Is that supposed to be comforting to all concerned? Isn't it a given that when one travels by air, that the plane has passed it's safety checks and you have qualified personnel in-charge??
Recommend 0
SachBol
May 22, 2020 11:21pm
Sad episode! Nothing will change. No learnings will be implemented.
Recommend 0
Ali
May 22, 2020 11:22pm
PIA is struggling under debt and losses, it's hard for them to maintain air worthiness of all their fleet under such constraints... It would be best to shut the airline before the next disaster
Recommend 0
Dr.Hocaine
May 22, 2020 11:23pm
CEO should resign
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 22, 2020 11:27pm
If Pilots were qualified then why the heck they did not land on 2 open runways instead they tried to be hero and dumped the plane on residential area. Pretty pathetic. People died because of their idiotic mistake.
Recommend 0

