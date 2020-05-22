DAWN.COM

In pictures: PIA flight PK-8303 crashes in Karachi's Model Colony

An estimated 98 people were said to be on board.

Dawn.com | ReutersUpdated May 22, 2020 08:06pm

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport on Friday. An estimated 99 people were said to be on board, including 91 passengers and 8 crew members.

“The aeroplane first hit a mobile tower and crashed over houses,” witness Shakeel Ahmed said near the site, just a few kilometres short of the airport.

Footage from the crash showed plumes of smoke rising from the remains as rescue workers and officials scrambled to get to the victims.

Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi. — AP
Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi. — AP

Rescue workers gather at the site after a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashed in a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP
Rescue workers gather at the site after a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashed in a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP

Firefighters spray water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed at a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP
Firefighters spray water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed at a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP

Rescue workers and people gather near the site after a Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22. — AFP
Rescue workers and people gather near the site after a Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22. — AFP

A man stands near the debris of a house at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi on May 22. — Reuters
A man stands near the debris of a house at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi on May 22. — Reuters

Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi on May 22. — Reuters
Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi on May 22. — Reuters

Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi on May 22. — Reuters
Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi on May 22. — Reuters

Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi on May 22. — Reuters
Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi on May 22. — Reuters

A man checks a part of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed in a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP
A man checks a part of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed in a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP

A firefighter sprays water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed in a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP
A firefighter sprays water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed in a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP

Header image: A firefighter tries to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi on May 22. — AP

Comments (14)

abdul
May 22, 2020 07:49pm
Tragic News just before Eid. Our Prayers are with Families to those on board.
RAGHUNATH
May 22, 2020 07:53pm
sad, cried yes unable console
Raja
May 22, 2020 07:55pm
So sad. My heart bleeds for the people who have lost their near and dear. Very sad.
Ahmed khan lehri
May 22, 2020 07:58pm
Rip
Wanthi Baedhi
May 22, 2020 07:59pm
What goes around comes around
Kahaf Usman
May 22, 2020 08:03pm
Inna lilahi wa inna ilahi rajiyoun. :(
Imran
May 22, 2020 08:05pm
Yet another sad day. Rest in peace lovely people.
Himanshu M
May 22, 2020 08:05pm
Its always a human error, leads to a crash of a plane.
Surya Kant
May 22, 2020 08:07pm
Very sorry to hear news of loss of human lives.
Thomas
May 22, 2020 08:07pm
Maintaining an aircraft of an airline, is the most necessity after every flight. Needs calibration of certain instruments accordingly. A slight miss, can cause disaster.
Jamil Ahmed
May 22, 2020 08:07pm
Rest in peace
Pankaj
May 22, 2020 08:10pm
British Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, after every flight they check minutely the fuselage, engines and the fans, and sure PIA staff dont do or not trained to do.
Indian
May 22, 2020 08:10pm
@Wanthi Baedhi, And what is that supposed to mean?
M. Emad
May 22, 2020 08:11pm
Tall houses near Karachi airport.
