In pictures: PIA flight PK-8303 crashes in Karachi's Model Colony

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport on Friday. An estimated 99 people were said to be on board, including 91 passengers and 8 crew members.
“The aeroplane first hit a mobile tower and crashed over houses,” witness Shakeel Ahmed said near the site, just a few kilometres short of the airport.
Footage from the crash showed plumes of smoke rising from the remains as rescue workers and officials scrambled to get to the victims.
Header image: A firefighter tries to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi on May 22. — AP
