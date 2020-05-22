DAWN.COM

PIA A320 crashes in Model Colony near Karachi airport; casualties feared

Tahir Naseer | Dawn.comUpdated May 22, 2020

Plumes of smoke can be seen rising form the site of the crash in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus on Friday crashed in Model Colony near Jinnah international airport Karachi.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash and added that PK 8303 was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi. Director Programming 24 News Ansar Naqvi was among the passengers.

"Saying anything right now would be premature. Our crew is trained to handle emergency landings. All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manner."

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa condoled "loss of precious lives". "[COAS] Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents. Eyewitness told DawnNewsTV that the plane was on fire in the air before crashing.

Rescue operations

A statement by ISPR said Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

Minister of Health & Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi due to the plane crash, according to Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister.

'Emergency services, resources mobilised'

SAPM on Information and broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa said that on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions, all emergency services and resources have been mobilised and evacuation is in progress.

Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force expressed grief over the tragic air crash. He further said that PAF stands by PIA at this difficult time and extends all out support in the rescue operation.

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar also expressed deep grief and sadness over the incident and has ordered the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to conduct an "immediate inquiry" into the crash.

Last year, a PIA aircraft escaped accident after it skidded off the runway while landing at Gilgit airport.

Passengers had remained safe in the accident, but the plane suffered considerable damage.

In 2016, PIA flight PK-661 carrying 48 passengers and crew had crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral on December 7. There were no survivors from the ill-fated flight.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui

Fastrack
May 22, 2020 03:13pm
انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 22, 2020 03:14pm
Around 90 on board. Hoping against hope.
Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
May 22, 2020 03:16pm
Oh my God. So unfortunate and sad. The passengers who were travelling must have been travelling for some urgent need during this Corona Pandemic and now a double whammy for the family of the travellers. RIP to the departed souls. May God provide their families the strength to bear the loss.
Recommend 0
Indian
May 22, 2020 03:16pm
Aviation business is like no other. And during this extremely testing time of Corona?
Recommend 0
Ahmad
May 22, 2020 03:17pm
Oh no. Not again. I feel so sad for the lives lost and property destroyed. PIA and railway are under the most incompetent people. When will our PM understand to appoint competent people?
Recommend 0
Padma
May 22, 2020 03:19pm
very sad to note this. as such the world is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.
Recommend 0
Rashant
May 22, 2020 03:19pm
Very sad news ..
Recommend 0
Riaz
May 22, 2020 03:19pm
Prayers for the passengers and residents - hope the residents of the area weren't badly impacted
Recommend 0
Actually
May 22, 2020 03:20pm
Inna lillahay wa-inna ealaihay rajayon May allah be pleased with the departed - aaameen May allah bless patience to those who lost their loved ones - aaameen
Recommend 0
Sajjad Anwar
May 22, 2020 03:21pm
For God’s sake, end PIA!
Recommend 0
Huzaifa
May 22, 2020 03:21pm
Allah Pak protect them.. Ameen!
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
May 22, 2020 03:22pm
So sad
Recommend 0
Pervez
May 22, 2020 03:22pm
May Allah be merciful.
Recommend 0
Shoaib Ahmad
May 22, 2020 03:23pm
PIA should be privatized and handed over to the people that can run it. It is not a job handing out machine that govt and its people think of it. State refuses to learn necessary lessons and doomed to repeat its mistakes.
Recommend 0
vivek kumar
May 22, 2020 03:23pm
May God bless everyone.
Recommend 0
An Indian
May 22, 2020 03:23pm
We Indians stand with our Pakistani brothers. We wish for the fast recovery of the injured.
Recommend 0
Practical Indian
May 22, 2020 03:24pm
Sad and Terrible news.. RIP to the victims
Recommend 0
Raghav_India
May 22, 2020 03:25pm
May the departed soul rest in peace. What a terrible year. Prayers for the familes and loved ones.
Recommend 0
Gaurav
May 22, 2020 03:25pm
All unexpected and unnecessary deaths are terrible. My condolences from India. We may have many differences but we share the grief in suffering of innocent human beings.
Recommend 0
Salaria Ahmad ka Abba
May 22, 2020 03:49pm
Condolences From India !! RIP to departed Souls !
Recommend 0
Zakir
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
Prayers!
Recommend 0
KannadaBoy
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
Terrible news ..
Recommend 0
Aziza
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
@An Indian, Thank you brother, really appreciate your gesture.
Recommend 0
Manish Kumar
May 22, 2020 03:51pm
Very sad news...
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
May 22, 2020 03:52pm
I pray that losses should not be more
Recommend 0
Bnn
May 22, 2020 03:52pm
In time of crisis as an Indian i feel sad. Every human life is important amd loss of each can be devastating for their families.
Recommend 0
Subhajit Guha
May 22, 2020 03:52pm
Sorry to hear the news.Wishing the safety of all the passengers and crew members.
Recommend 0
Banda
May 22, 2020 03:53pm
Sir, pls use drone for good quality footage. So we can find out injured and save some life.
Recommend 0
Waseem
May 22, 2020 03:54pm
This breaks my heart. Hoping against hope for the sake of all passengers and crew and their families.
Recommend 0
Vijay B.
May 22, 2020 03:54pm
Very sad and heat-wrenching news. Let us hope that there are many survivors and the collateral damage on the ground is minimal as well. My best wishes to the families of the dearly departed and injured .
Recommend 0
Abhi
May 22, 2020 03:55pm
Very sad news.condolences from India. Hope god saves innocent lives.
Recommend 0
Aziza
May 22, 2020 03:55pm
These are really trying times. Prayers for the lost lives and may Allah bestow their loved ones with sabr and strength. Inna lillahay wa-inna ealaihay rajayon.
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 22, 2020 03:56pm
RIP.
Recommend 0
Venkat
May 22, 2020 03:56pm
Hope the passengers and crew are safe and sound. I thought that the Air services are closed.
Recommend 0
Fooltrack
May 22, 2020 03:58pm
Hope all are safe
Recommend 0
PH
May 22, 2020 03:58pm
2020 really terrible year.. Very sad news
Recommend 0
Raj kumar
May 22, 2020 03:59pm
Extremely sad news.
Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
May 22, 2020 04:00pm
Our heartfelt condolences to those families who lost their most loved ones
Recommend 0
JC
May 22, 2020 04:00pm
Condolences. Hope land rescue will be done very fast to decrease casualties on the ground. Prayers from India.
Recommend 0
Khalid
May 22, 2020 04:01pm
How have we managed to crash Airbus 320 ? this plane flies on itself with about 3 failsafe systems
Recommend 0
Zak
May 22, 2020 04:01pm
Very sad for our Pakistan brothers May thier souls rest in peace
Recommend 0
Rahim
May 22, 2020 04:02pm
RIP departed souls. We need competent people handling PIA. Get some experts from PAF.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
May 22, 2020 04:02pm
RIP 安息
Recommend 0
Rajiv
May 22, 2020 04:02pm
My heart weeps for the perished and the ones that are left behind that lost their loved ones. It's a tragedy that shouldn't happen to anyone.
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 22, 2020 04:03pm
Sad may the casulties be less
Recommend 0
sanjeev
May 22, 2020 04:03pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Sriram
May 22, 2020 04:04pm
May their souls rest in peace. Our prayers are with the people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sanjayb
May 22, 2020 04:04pm
What a Terrible accident ,apart from passengers,the residential casualties will be high ,looking in to the fire and smoke. My heart felt condolences for the bereaved families. Amen.
Recommend 0

