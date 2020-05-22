PIA A320 crashes in Model Colony near Karachi airport; rescue operation underway

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, with an estimated 98 people onboard, crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash and added that the A320 Airbus was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303.

Crowd gathered at the crash site.

Director Programming 24 News Ansar Naqvi and Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood were among the passengers. Masood's family has confirmed that he survived the crash. Details are awaited of other passengers.

Saad Edhi, spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation, said they have shifted 13 bodies from the plane to different hospitals. Around 25-30 injured people, who are residents of the area, have also been brought to the hospital.

He said nothing concrete could be said about the number of deceased and survivors as of now.

Soon after the crash, Sindh Minister of Health & Population Welfare declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi.

Speaking to the media outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, health minister Azra Pechuho said that it was still to early to ascertain the number of people that had been injured in the crash.

"Eleven dead bodies have been brought to the hospital and six injured. Out of the injured, four are stable and two are burns cases."

She added that officials were currently in the process of identifying the deceased in order to inform their families.

"We don't know how many are injured and how many are dead. I am visiting hospitals [...] we were already in an emergency situation due to Covid-19 so doctors were alert. We have also alerted surgical units," she said.

'Technical issue'

The plane crashed only moments before its expected landing.

Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi on Friday. — AP

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi, said the pilot told the control room that there was a technical issue and he decided to go around rather than land even though two runways were ready for landing.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on Mar 22, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the plane fell in a populated area. "The concern now is of casualties of people in the area. Rangers and rescue services have been sent, we are trying to save as many lives as possible."

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash within the congested residential area. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents. Eyewitness told DawnNewsTV that the plane was on fire in the air before crashing.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on Mar 22, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

Videos from the crash site obtained by Dawn.com showed bodies buried underneath rubble and residents gathering in streets littered with debris while Rangers and Sindh police carried out rescue operations.

Another video showed Edhi workers and firefighters hosing down the remains of the aircraft and searching for survivors.

"Our crew is trained to handle emergency landings. All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manner," said Hafeez.

Rescue operations

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked and saddened by the PIA crash".

"Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi, and with the rescue and relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers and condolences go to families of the deceased," he said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa condoled "loss of precious lives". "[COAS] Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A statement by ISPR said Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

SAPM on Information and broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa said that on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions, all emergency services and resources have been mobilised and evacuation is in progress.

Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force expressed grief over the tragic air crash. He further said that PAF stands by PIA at this difficult time and extends all out support in the rescue operation.

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar also expressed deep grief and sadness over the incident and has ordered the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to conduct an "immediate inquiry" into the crash.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz called it an "extremely saddening accident".

"We are with the affected families in their grief. The primary attention is on relief activities right now."

Last year, a PIA aircraft escaped accident after it skidded off the runway while landing at Gilgit airport.

Passengers had remained safe in the accident, but the plane suffered considerable damage.

In 2016, PIA flight PK-661 carrying 48 passengers and crew had crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral on December 7. There were no survivors from the ill-fated flight.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui