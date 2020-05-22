PIA A320 crashes in Model Colony near Karachi airport; rescue operation underway

DAWN.COM

A screenshot of the engine seem in the debris. — DawnNewsTV
Plumes of smoke can be seen rising form the site of the crash. — DawnNewsTV
Plumes of smoke can be seen rising form the site of the crash in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, with an estimated 98 people onboard, crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash and added that the A320 Airbus was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303.

Crowd gathered at the crash site.
Crowd gathered at the crash site.

Director Programming 24 News Ansar Naqvi and Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood were among the passengers. Masood's family has confirmed that he survived the crash. Details are awaited of other passengers.

Saad Edhi, spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation, said they have shifted 13 bodies from the plane to different hospitals. Around 25-30 injured people, who are residents of the area, have also been brought to the hospital.

He said nothing concrete could be said about the number of deceased and survivors as of now.

Soon after the crash, Sindh Minister of Health & Population Welfare declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi.

Speaking to the media outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, health minister Azra Pechuho said that it was still to early to ascertain the number of people that had been injured in the crash.

"Eleven dead bodies have been brought to the hospital and six injured. Out of the injured, four are stable and two are burns cases."

She added that officials were currently in the process of identifying the deceased in order to inform their families.

"We don't know how many are injured and how many are dead. I am visiting hospitals [...] we were already in an emergency situation due to Covid-19 so doctors were alert. We have also alerted surgical units," she said.

'Technical issue'

The plane crashed only moments before its expected landing.

Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi on Friday. — AP
Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi on Friday. — AP

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi, said the pilot told the control room that there was a technical issue and he decided to go around rather than land even though two runways were ready for landing.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the plane fell in a populated area. "The concern now is of casualties of people in the area. Rangers and rescue services have been sent, we are trying to save as many lives as possible."

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash within the congested residential area. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents. Eyewitness told DawnNewsTV that the plane was on fire in the air before crashing.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Videos from the crash site obtained by Dawn.com showed bodies buried underneath rubble and residents gathering in streets littered with debris while Rangers and Sindh police carried out rescue operations.

Another video showed Edhi workers and firefighters hosing down the remains of the aircraft and searching for survivors.

"Our crew is trained to handle emergency landings. All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manner," said Hafeez.

Rescue operations

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked and saddened by the PIA crash".

"Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi, and with the rescue and relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers and condolences go to families of the deceased," he said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa condoled "loss of precious lives". "[COAS] Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A statement by ISPR said Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

SAPM on Information and broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa said that on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions, all emergency services and resources have been mobilised and evacuation is in progress.

Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force expressed grief over the tragic air crash. He further said that PAF stands by PIA at this difficult time and extends all out support in the rescue operation.

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar also expressed deep grief and sadness over the incident and has ordered the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to conduct an "immediate inquiry" into the crash.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz called it an "extremely saddening accident".

"We are with the affected families in their grief. The primary attention is on relief activities right now."

Last year, a PIA aircraft escaped accident after it skidded off the runway while landing at Gilgit airport.

Passengers had remained safe in the accident, but the plane suffered considerable damage.

In 2016, PIA flight PK-661 carrying 48 passengers and crew had crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral on December 7. There were no survivors from the ill-fated flight.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui

Fastrack
May 22, 2020 03:13pm
انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 22, 2020 03:14pm
Around 90 on board. Hoping against hope.
Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
May 22, 2020 03:16pm
Oh my God. So unfortunate and sad. The passengers who were travelling must have been travelling for some urgent need during this Corona Pandemic and now a double whammy for the family of the travellers. RIP to the departed souls. May God provide their families the strength to bear the loss.
Recommend 0
Indian
May 22, 2020 03:16pm
Aviation business is like no other. And during this extremely testing time of Corona?
Recommend 0
Ahmad
May 22, 2020 03:17pm
Oh no. Not again. I feel so sad for the lives lost and property destroyed. PIA and railway are under the most incompetent people. When will our PM understand to appoint competent people?
Recommend 0
Padma
May 22, 2020 03:19pm
very sad to note this. as such the world is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.
Recommend 0
Rashant
May 22, 2020 03:19pm
Very sad news ..
Recommend 0
Riaz
May 22, 2020 03:19pm
Prayers for the passengers and residents - hope the residents of the area weren't badly impacted
Recommend 0
Actually
May 22, 2020 03:20pm
Inna lillahay wa-inna ealaihay rajayon May allah be pleased with the departed - aaameen May allah bless patience to those who lost their loved ones - aaameen
Recommend 0
Sajjad Anwar
May 22, 2020 03:21pm
For God’s sake, end PIA!
Recommend 0
Huzaifa
May 22, 2020 03:21pm
Allah Pak protect them.. Ameen!
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
May 22, 2020 03:22pm
So sad
Recommend 0
Pervez
May 22, 2020 03:22pm
May Allah be merciful.
Recommend 0
Shoaib Ahmad
May 22, 2020 03:23pm
PIA should be privatized and handed over to the people that can run it. It is not a job handing out machine that govt and its people think of it. State refuses to learn necessary lessons and doomed to repeat its mistakes.
Recommend 0
vivek kumar
May 22, 2020 03:23pm
May God bless everyone.
Recommend 0
An Indian
May 22, 2020 03:23pm
We Indians stand with our Pakistani brothers. We wish for the fast recovery of the injured.
Recommend 0
Practical Indian
May 22, 2020 03:24pm
Sad and Terrible news.. RIP to the victims
Recommend 0
Raghav_India
May 22, 2020 03:25pm
May the departed soul rest in peace. What a terrible year. Prayers for the familes and loved ones.
Recommend 0
Gaurav
May 22, 2020 03:25pm
All unexpected and unnecessary deaths are terrible. My condolences from India. We may have many differences but we share the grief in suffering of innocent human beings.
Recommend 0
Abhi
May 22, 2020 03:26pm
Such a tragedy! RIP.
Recommend 0
J USA
May 22, 2020 03:28pm
Prayers are with the passengers.
Recommend 0
Charlie
May 22, 2020 03:29pm
OMG! Hope everyone is safe. Seems it crashed on a residential society.
Recommend 0
Lavesh
May 22, 2020 03:29pm
Sad. RIP.
Recommend 0
Haseeb Babar
May 22, 2020 03:30pm
PIA needs to be dismantled and please ban PIA and save lives
Recommend 0
Huma
May 22, 2020 03:30pm
Sad sad day :( 2020 is proving to be the worst year in our lives.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 22, 2020 03:31pm
Jesus should give strength to affected families.
Recommend 0
rakesh
May 22, 2020 03:31pm
So sad..RIP..condolence from India ...after all we are human first ...
Recommend 0
John
May 22, 2020 03:31pm
Very very sad, hope there were survivors.
Recommend 0
Garry
May 22, 2020 03:32pm
Sad....
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
May 22, 2020 03:32pm
What a grave tragedy . That too during the pandemic times?? Heart felt condolences for the deceased.
Recommend 0
P. Nag
May 22, 2020 03:32pm
So sorry, condolences for the innocent passengers and crew members.
Recommend 0
Khuntia IND
May 22, 2020 03:34pm
My heart sank when i get news of PIA crash.
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
May 22, 2020 03:34pm
RIP flyers. With sub par maintainance, PIA operates like private bus company. Gravity becomes a deadly force when breakdown occurs mid air.
Recommend 0
Rakesh
May 22, 2020 03:34pm
RIP..My condolence from India ...painful and sad news.. its human loss.. stand with victims family
Recommend 0
Rajeev
May 22, 2020 03:35pm
Heartfelt Condolences to the grieving families from India!
Recommend 0
Ramesh Krishna
May 22, 2020 03:39pm
Very sorry to hear this news. May the deceased rest in peace. Our prayers are always with you.
Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
May 22, 2020 03:40pm
Poor safety record of PIA.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 22, 2020 03:41pm
Not a good omen for the families when Eid Festivities were about to start. So sad for everyone.What a sad tragedy.
Recommend 0
Indie
May 22, 2020 03:42pm
I hope casualties are minimal...
Recommend 0
Iran
May 22, 2020 03:44pm
Very sad. RIP to the departed souls.
Recommend 0
Juergen Metz
May 22, 2020 03:44pm
All my thoughts and prayers are with the families of the ones onboard & those affected on the ground. Tragic and sad.
Recommend 0
Prakash
May 22, 2020 03:46pm
Very sad and tragic. Feeling for the people on board and their family. Almighty please help.
Recommend 0
amicos
May 22, 2020 03:46pm
Very Sad News
Recommend 0
Sarwar
May 22, 2020 03:47pm
Such a sad news !! Condolences to the families of the killed. Praying for them to be reborn in better times & a more peaceful world.
Recommend 0
harry
May 22, 2020 03:47pm
Heartbreaking news, sitting here in india watching over TV with my mother and my son and everyone is feeling so much pain. I wish I can rush to this place to help everyone in need.
Recommend 0
Samir
May 22, 2020 03:48pm
Sad to hear this. The year 2020 is becoming full of challenges. Hope it passes soon. Lesson to be learnt.... We should come together, Indians, Pakistanis and other south asian countries in the Indian sub continent and become one country. Together we can fight challenges better and progress.
Recommend 0
Amit Dixit
May 22, 2020 03:48pm
So sad. We all Indians stand with our Pakistani brothers and sisters in this unfortunate mishape. Our prayers are with the families of ones affected. Om Shanti!
Recommend 0
Ramesh R
May 22, 2020 03:48pm
Really sad news. Lets hope that all escapes with minor injuries.
Recommend 0
Zakir
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
Prayers!
Recommend 0
KannadaBoy
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
Terrible news ..
Recommend 0
Aziza
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
@An Indian, Thank you brother, really appreciate your gesture.
Recommend 0
Manish Kumar
May 22, 2020 03:51pm
Very sad news...
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
May 22, 2020 03:52pm
I pray that losses should not be more
Recommend 0
Bnn
May 22, 2020 03:52pm
In time of crisis as an Indian i feel sad. Every human life is important amd loss of each can be devastating for their families.
Recommend 0
Subhajit Guha
May 22, 2020 03:52pm
Sorry to hear the news.Wishing the safety of all the passengers and crew members.
Recommend 0
Banda
May 22, 2020 03:53pm
Sir, pls use drone for good quality footage. So we can find out injured and save some life.
Recommend 0
Waseem
May 22, 2020 03:54pm
This breaks my heart. Hoping against hope for the sake of all passengers and crew and their families.
Recommend 0
Vijay B.
May 22, 2020 03:54pm
Very sad and heat-wrenching news. Let us hope that there are many survivors and the collateral damage on the ground is minimal as well. My best wishes to the families of the dearly departed and injured .
Recommend 0
Abhi
May 22, 2020 03:55pm
Very sad news.condolences from India. Hope god saves innocent lives.
Recommend 0
Aziza
May 22, 2020 03:55pm
These are really trying times. Prayers for the lost lives and may Allah bestow their loved ones with sabr and strength. Inna lillahay wa-inna ealaihay rajayon.
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 22, 2020 03:56pm
RIP.
Recommend 0
Venkat
May 22, 2020 03:56pm
Hope the passengers and crew are safe and sound. I thought that the Air services are closed.
Recommend 0
Fooltrack
May 22, 2020 03:58pm
Hope all are safe
Recommend 0
PH
May 22, 2020 03:58pm
2020 really terrible year.. Very sad news
Recommend 0
Raj kumar
May 22, 2020 03:59pm
Extremely sad news.
Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
May 22, 2020 04:00pm
Our heartfelt condolences to those families who lost their most loved ones
Recommend 0
JC
May 22, 2020 04:00pm
Condolences. Hope land rescue will be done very fast to decrease casualties on the ground. Prayers from India.
Recommend 0
Khalid
May 22, 2020 04:01pm
How have we managed to crash Airbus 320 ? this plane flies on itself with about 3 failsafe systems
Recommend 0
Zak
May 22, 2020 04:01pm
Very sad for our Pakistan brothers May thier souls rest in peace
Recommend 0
Rahim
May 22, 2020 04:02pm
RIP departed souls. We need competent people handling PIA. Get some experts from PAF.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
May 22, 2020 04:02pm
RIP 安息
Recommend 0
Rajiv
May 22, 2020 04:02pm
My heart weeps for the perished and the ones that are left behind that lost their loved ones. It's a tragedy that shouldn't happen to anyone.
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 22, 2020 04:03pm
Sad may the casulties be less
Recommend 0
sanjeev
May 22, 2020 04:03pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Sriram
May 22, 2020 04:04pm
May their souls rest in peace. Our prayers are with the people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sanjayb
May 22, 2020 04:04pm
What a Terrible accident ,apart from passengers,the residential casualties will be high ,looking in to the fire and smoke. My heart felt condolences for the bereaved families. Amen.
Recommend 0
Siddarth
May 22, 2020 04:19pm
My condolences to all our Pakistani and Indian brothers affected with this news.
Recommend 0
MSP
May 22, 2020 04:20pm
Very Sad News. RIP
Recommend 0
Afzal
May 22, 2020 04:20pm
Inna Lillahe WA Inna Ilaihi Rajeoon!
Recommend 0
Irfan
May 22, 2020 04:21pm
Life is so short. انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون
Recommend 0
Logical Thinker
May 22, 2020 04:21pm
Very tragic news. Condolence from India :'(
Recommend 0
Raheel
May 22, 2020 04:21pm
very sad news.. heartfelt condolences to all affected
Recommend 0

