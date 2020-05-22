DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 22, 2020

At least 66 killed as plane with 99 onboard crashes into residential area near Karachi airport

Tahir Naseer | Dawn.com | Qazi Hassan | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated May 22, 2020

Email

A screenshot of the engine seen in the debris. — DawnNewsTV
A screenshot of the engine seen in the debris. — DawnNewsTV
Plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the site of the crash. — DawnNewsTV
Plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the site of the crash. — DawnNewsTV
Plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the site of the crash in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the site of the crash in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, with an estimated 99 people onboard, crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

Sindh health officials have said that so far, 66 people have been confirmed dead. It is, however, unclear if the deceased were all onboard the flight or include area residents as well where the crash took place. Two people are confirmed to have survived the crash, according to officials.

What we know so far:

  • Pilot had communicated a technical difficulty to the air traffic control moments before crash
  • Plane crashed a few hundred feet away from the runway
  • Rescue efforts currently under way; military personnel and rescue workers attempting to retrieve bodies from the rubble
  • Both survivors are in stable condition

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said that the A320 Airbus was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303. Eyewitnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near the airport.

“The aeroplane first hit a mobile tower and crashed over houses,” witness Shakeel Ahmed said near the site, just a few kilometres short of the airport, according to Reuters.

Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator for the Sindh health minister, confirmed to Dawn.com that two passengers had survived and were brought to hospitals. She identified the survivors as Zubair and Zafar Masood, who is the president of Bank of Punjab.

"Zubair has 35 per cent burns and is being treated at the [Dr Ruth Pfau] Civil Hospital Karachi, while Masood has four fractures and is being treated at the Darul Sehat Hospital," said Yousuf, adding that both were in stable condition. Moreover, she added that five victims had been identified so far.

A third person, who had earlier been identified as a survivor from the plane, was later identified to be a resident of the area where the plane crashed.

Director Programming 24 News Ansar Naqvi was also among the passengers.

To inquire about the plane crash incident or passenger details, you may contact 02199242284, 02199043766, 02199043833.

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash within the congested residential area. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents. Eyewitnesses told DawnNewsTV that the plane was on fire in the air before crashing.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Videos from the crash site obtained by Dawn.com showed bodies buried underneath rubble and residents gathering in streets littered with debris while Rangers and Sindh police carried out rescue operations.

Another video showed Edhi workers and firefighters hosing down the remains of the aircraft and searching for survivors.

Soon after the crash, Sindh Minister of Health & Population Welfare declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi.

Speaking to the media outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho said that officials were currently in the process of identifying the deceased in order to inform their families.

"We don't know how many are injured and how many are dead. I am visiting hospitals [...] we were already in an emergency situation due to Covid-19 so doctors were alert. We have also alerted surgical units," she said.

'Technical issue'

According to eyewitnesses, the plane crashed hardly a few hundred feet away from the runway. A transmission of the pilot’s final exchange with air traffic control, posted on the website LiveATC.net, indicated he had failed to land and was circling around to make another attempt, reported AP.

“We are proceeding direct, sir — we have lost engine,” a pilot can be heard saying.

“Confirm your attempt on belly,” the air traffic controller said, offering a runway.

“Sir - mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday Pakistan 8303,” the pilot said before the transmission ended.

Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi on Friday. — AP
Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi on Friday. — AP

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who left for Karachi, said the pilot told the control room that there was a technical issue and he decided to go around rather than land even though two runways were ready for landing.

"Our crew is trained to handle emergency landings. All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manner," said the spokesperson, Hafeez.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Sarfraz Ahmed — a firefighter at the crash site — told AFP the nose of the Airbus A320 and the fuselage had been heavily damaged by the impact, adding that rescuers had pulled four bodies from the wrecked aircraft, including some who were still wearing seat belts.

Crowd gathered at the crash site.
Crowd gathered at the crash site.

For his part, Pakistan Airlines Pilots' Association spokesperson Tariq Yahya, while speaking on Geo News, said that the plane seemed to be gliding at the end. "Communications show that the plane did not have power at the end and was gliding and couldn't make it to the runway," said Yahya, adding that it didn't have power when it was asked to climb to 3,000 feet.

He added, however, that these were "only assumptions and we will not know the exact cause until we find the blackbox."

Rescue operations

Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that rescue efforts were still under way. He added that the administration had provided generators to help officials continue rescue efforts at night.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked and saddened by the PIA crash".

"Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi, and with the rescue and relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers and condolences go to families of the deceased," he said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa condoled "loss of precious lives". "[COAS] Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A statement by ISPR said Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

SAPM on Information and broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa said that on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions, all emergency services and resources have been mobilised and evacuation is in progress.

Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force expressed grief over the tragic air crash. He further said that PAF stands by PIA at this difficult time and extends all out support in the rescue operation.

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar also expressed deep grief and sadness over the incident and has ordered the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to conduct an "immediate inquiry" into the crash.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz called it an "extremely saddening accident".

"We are with the affected families in their grief. The primary attention is on relief activities right now."

In Pakistan’s most recent deadly crash, a PIA plane in 2016 burst into flames after one of its two turboprop engines failed while flying from the remote north to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

The deadliest air disaster on Pakistani soil was in 2010, when an Airbus A321 operated by private airline Airblue and flying from Karachi crashed into the hills outside Islamabad as it came into land, killing all 152 people on board.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (419)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
May 22, 2020 03:13pm
انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 22, 2020 03:14pm
Around 90 on board. Hoping against hope.
Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
May 22, 2020 03:16pm
Oh my God. So unfortunate and sad. The passengers who were travelling must have been travelling for some urgent need during this Corona Pandemic and now a double whammy for the family of the travellers. RIP to the departed souls. May God provide their families the strength to bear the loss.
Recommend 0
Indian
May 22, 2020 03:16pm
Aviation business is like no other. And during this extremely testing time of Corona?
Recommend 0
Ahmad
May 22, 2020 03:17pm
Oh no. Not again. I feel so sad for the lives lost and property destroyed. PIA and railway are under the most incompetent people. When will our PM understand to appoint competent people?
Recommend 0
Padma
May 22, 2020 03:19pm
very sad to note this. as such the world is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.
Recommend 0
Rashant
May 22, 2020 03:19pm
Very sad news ..
Recommend 0
Riaz
May 22, 2020 03:19pm
Prayers for the passengers and residents - hope the residents of the area weren't badly impacted
Recommend 0
Actually
May 22, 2020 03:20pm
Inna lillahay wa-inna ealaihay rajayon May allah be pleased with the departed - aaameen May allah bless patience to those who lost their loved ones - aaameen
Recommend 0
Sajjad Anwar
May 22, 2020 03:21pm
For God’s sake, end PIA!
Recommend 0
Huzaifa
May 22, 2020 03:21pm
Allah Pak protect them.. Ameen!
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
May 22, 2020 03:22pm
So sad
Recommend 0
Pervez
May 22, 2020 03:22pm
May Allah be merciful.
Recommend 0
Shoaib Ahmad
May 22, 2020 03:23pm
PIA should be privatized and handed over to the people that can run it. It is not a job handing out machine that govt and its people think of it. State refuses to learn necessary lessons and doomed to repeat its mistakes.
Recommend 0
vivek kumar
May 22, 2020 03:23pm
May God bless everyone.
Recommend 0
An Indian
May 22, 2020 03:23pm
We Indians stand with our Pakistani brothers. We wish for the fast recovery of the injured.
Recommend 0
Practical Indian
May 22, 2020 03:24pm
Sad and Terrible news.. RIP to the victims
Recommend 0
Raghav_India
May 22, 2020 03:25pm
May the departed soul rest in peace. What a terrible year. Prayers for the familes and loved ones.
Recommend 0
Gaurav
May 22, 2020 03:25pm
All unexpected and unnecessary deaths are terrible. My condolences from India. We may have many differences but we share the grief in suffering of innocent human beings.
Recommend 0
Abhi
May 22, 2020 03:26pm
Such a tragedy! RIP.
Recommend 0
Manish
May 22, 2020 03:26pm
Very Sad Accident, Bhagwaa sabki Raksha kare jo Plane me the. Hum Indians ki prayers unke saath hai
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 22, 2020 03:26pm
It’s a very sad news as passengers were coming from Lahore to Karachi to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. According to the news there were about 100 passengers were on board and the crew members. The Airbus 320 developed a technical fault just one minute before landing at Jinnah Terminal, Karachi as a technical fault develops. The aircraft fell down on Modle Colony which is just minutes drive from Karachi Airport.
Recommend 0
Kamran
May 22, 2020 03:28pm
Oh my God! May Allah keep everyone safe.
Recommend 0
J USA
May 22, 2020 03:28pm
Prayers are with the passengers.
Recommend 0
Amit Bhan
May 22, 2020 03:28pm
Oh God!!
Recommend 0
VPS INDIAN
May 22, 2020 03:29pm
R I P Very sad. Very Shocking as it happened when main festival is so near. R I P.
Recommend 0
Charlie
May 22, 2020 03:29pm
OMG! Hope everyone is safe. Seems it crashed on a residential society.
Recommend 0
Lavesh
May 22, 2020 03:29pm
Sad. RIP.
Recommend 0
naeem zubair
May 22, 2020 03:29pm
Very sad news. Allah Khair.
Recommend 0
Haseeb Babar
May 22, 2020 03:30pm
PIA needs to be dismantled and please ban PIA and save lives
Recommend 0
Huma
May 22, 2020 03:30pm
Sad sad day :( 2020 is proving to be the worst year in our lives.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 22, 2020 03:31pm
Jesus should give strength to affected families.
Recommend 0
rakesh
May 22, 2020 03:31pm
So sad..RIP..condolence from India ...after all we are human first ...
Recommend 0
John
May 22, 2020 03:31pm
Very very sad, hope there were survivors.
Recommend 0
Garry
May 22, 2020 03:32pm
Sad....
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
May 22, 2020 03:32pm
What a grave tragedy . That too during the pandemic times?? Heart felt condolences for the deceased.
Recommend 0
P. Nag
May 22, 2020 03:32pm
So sorry, condolences for the innocent passengers and crew members.
Recommend 0
Dan
May 22, 2020 03:32pm
انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون
Recommend 0
Khuntia IND
May 22, 2020 03:34pm
My heart sank when i get news of PIA crash.
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
May 22, 2020 03:34pm
RIP flyers. With sub par maintainance, PIA operates like private bus company. Gravity becomes a deadly force when breakdown occurs mid air.
Recommend 0
Rakesh
May 22, 2020 03:34pm
RIP..My condolence from India ...painful and sad news.. its human loss.. stand with victims family
Recommend 0
Aftab Supari
May 22, 2020 03:34pm
Om shanti
Recommend 0
Rajeev
May 22, 2020 03:35pm
Heartfelt Condolences to the grieving families from India!
Recommend 0
harry
May 22, 2020 03:35pm
Such a bad incident, my condolences to the families. All of India is standing with Pakistan in this bad times. Regards, Harry
Recommend 0
Vikram Mansukhani
May 22, 2020 03:35pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajaoon The whole of India is saddened by this terrible accident.
Recommend 0
harry
May 22, 2020 03:36pm
Indians should rush emergency help, its a humanity call.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
May 22, 2020 03:36pm
RIP: Collateral damages and deaths are likely possible because of crash in residential area.
Recommend 0
Shahid
May 22, 2020 03:36pm
May Allah help those in the plane and those on the ground. PIA, Railway, and all other public organizations are on the verge of collapse. Their safety measures are the worst in the world. Every second day you read news about PIA plane escaping a major accident. Outdated planes, corrupt maintenance departments, and fake degree holder pilots contribute to putting people's lives at risk every time they fly by PIA.
Recommend 0
Atif Amin
May 22, 2020 03:37pm
انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون
Recommend 0
Ramesh Krishna
May 22, 2020 03:39pm
Very sorry to hear this news. May the deceased rest in peace. Our prayers are always with you.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
May 22, 2020 03:39pm
During Ramadan and COVID-19 period this is an unfortunate accident... RIP
Recommend 0
Mohammed Unneeskha
May 22, 2020 03:40pm
Om Shanti....
Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
May 22, 2020 03:40pm
Poor safety record of PIA.
Recommend 0
Ifti Malikd
May 22, 2020 03:40pm
God have mercy on all the souls. Total failure of PIA and CAA to establish any sort of decent safety standards even after 2016 crash. Please at once dismiss all PIA and Aviation Division top brass etc and hand over the entire show to PAF. Im sure they can run it efficiently .
Recommend 0
Rana Azim Ali
May 22, 2020 03:40pm
Allah help passenger, in the month of Ramadan.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 22, 2020 03:41pm
Not a good omen for the families when Eid Festivities were about to start. So sad for everyone.What a sad tragedy.
Recommend 0
Muhammad Haroon Khan
May 22, 2020 03:41pm
May Allah grant Jannah to departed souls.Modern airplanes dont just fall out of the sky. We will never know what happend to this plane as there is no transparency in terms of publicing investigation reports.
Recommend 0
KSRana
May 22, 2020 03:41pm
So sad, double tragedy, hope the residential population not affected much.
Recommend 0
Indie
May 22, 2020 03:42pm
I hope casualties are minimal...
Recommend 0
Iran
May 22, 2020 03:44pm
Very sad. RIP to the departed souls.
Recommend 0
Juergen Metz
May 22, 2020 03:44pm
All my thoughts and prayers are with the families of the ones onboard & those affected on the ground. Tragic and sad.
Recommend 0
Prakash
May 22, 2020 03:46pm
Very sad and tragic. Feeling for the people on board and their family. Almighty please help.
Recommend 0
amicos
May 22, 2020 03:46pm
Very Sad News
Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmed
May 22, 2020 03:46pm
Not surprised. I could guess safety standards based on customer service standards and the attitude of crew and staff. Everyone I spoke to told me they were interested only in completing their shift and go home and get hefty wages. They dont care because their jobs are guaranteed. There would no inquiry conducted through Boeing or Airbus since it would cast billions of rupees saying "ye Allah ko manzoor tha". Never fly with PIA. My thoughts with family of victims a d the deceased
Recommend 0
Sarwar
May 22, 2020 03:47pm
Such a sad news !! Condolences to the families of the killed. Praying for them to be reborn in better times & a more peaceful world.
Recommend 0
Mustansir
May 22, 2020 03:47pm
It was bound to happen! Runway is cocooned in the residential area! Time to move residential areas out of the landing approach of the planes! OR move the airports out of the city!
Recommend 0
harry
May 22, 2020 03:47pm
Heartbreaking news, sitting here in india watching over TV with my mother and my son and everyone is feeling so much pain. I wish I can rush to this place to help everyone in need.
Recommend 0
Samir
May 22, 2020 03:48pm
Sad to hear this. The year 2020 is becoming full of challenges. Hope it passes soon. Lesson to be learnt.... We should come together, Indians, Pakistanis and other south asian countries in the Indian sub continent and become one country. Together we can fight challenges better and progress.
Recommend 0
Amit Dixit
May 22, 2020 03:48pm
So sad. We all Indians stand with our Pakistani brothers and sisters in this unfortunate mishape. Our prayers are with the families of ones affected. Om Shanti!
Recommend 0
Ramesh R
May 22, 2020 03:48pm
Really sad news. Lets hope that all escapes with minor injuries.
Recommend 0
NACParis
May 22, 2020 03:49pm
Our prayers are with the families of passengers, crew and those who perished on the ground. May Allah SWT rest the soul of those who have departed in an external peace- ameen
Recommend 0
Zakir
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
Prayers!
Recommend 0
Aamir
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
Ohh, very Sad, May God Bless the departed souls and condolence to affected families. :-(
Recommend 0
Sekhar Madhavdas
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
VERY SAD NEWS,THAT TOO DURING THE HOLY MONTH. RIP
Recommend 0
Minhaj
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
Ina'lillahiWaInaIlaihiRajeeoon.. May Allah bless all the victims.
Recommend 0
KannadaBoy
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
Terrible news ..
Recommend 0
raj
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
God, what is happening in 2020.
Recommend 0
Aziza
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
@An Indian, Thank you brother, really appreciate your gesture.
Recommend 0
User
May 22, 2020 03:50pm
@UDAY KULKARNI, think they were traveling for Eid
Recommend 0
Manish Kumar
May 22, 2020 03:51pm
Very sad news...
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
May 22, 2020 03:52pm
I pray that losses should not be more
Recommend 0
Bnn
May 22, 2020 03:52pm
In time of crisis as an Indian i feel sad. Every human life is important amd loss of each can be devastating for their families.
Recommend 0
Subhajit Guha
May 22, 2020 03:52pm
Sorry to hear the news.Wishing the safety of all the passengers and crew members.
Recommend 0
Banda
May 22, 2020 03:53pm
Sir, pls use drone for good quality footage. So we can find out injured and save some life.
Recommend 0
Waseem
May 22, 2020 03:54pm
This breaks my heart. Hoping against hope for the sake of all passengers and crew and their families.
Recommend 0
Jumbo Jet
May 22, 2020 03:54pm
May Allah bless those who lost their lives in this blessed month. Peace be to them and to their families.
Recommend 0
Vijay B.
May 22, 2020 03:54pm
Very sad and heat-wrenching news. Let us hope that there are many survivors and the collateral damage on the ground is minimal as well. My best wishes to the families of the dearly departed and injured .
Recommend 0
fareed
May 22, 2020 03:55pm
Very sad news and realy testing time from Allah swt of our patience. May Allah place them in janat.
Recommend 0
Abhi
May 22, 2020 03:55pm
Very sad news.condolences from India. Hope god saves innocent lives.
Recommend 0
Aziza
May 22, 2020 03:55pm
These are really trying times. Prayers for the lost lives and may Allah bestow their loved ones with sabr and strength. Inna lillahay wa-inna ealaihay rajayon.
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 22, 2020 03:56pm
RIP.
Recommend 0
Venkat
May 22, 2020 03:56pm
Hope the passengers and crew are safe and sound. I thought that the Air services are closed.
Recommend 0
Fooltrack
May 22, 2020 03:58pm
Hope all are safe
Recommend 0
PH
May 22, 2020 03:58pm
2020 really terrible year.. Very sad news
Recommend 0
Raj kumar
May 22, 2020 03:59pm
Extremely sad news.
Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
May 22, 2020 04:00pm
Our heartfelt condolences to those families who lost their most loved ones
Recommend 0
JC
May 22, 2020 04:00pm
Condolences. Hope land rescue will be done very fast to decrease casualties on the ground. Prayers from India.
Recommend 0
Faisal Jamali
May 22, 2020 04:00pm
Bird Strike. Lost both engines on approach at 2500 feet
Recommend 0
Khalid
May 22, 2020 04:01pm
How have we managed to crash Airbus 320 ? this plane flies on itself with about 3 failsafe systems
Recommend 0
Zak
May 22, 2020 04:01pm
Very sad for our Pakistan brothers May thier souls rest in peace
Recommend 0
Rahim
May 22, 2020 04:02pm
RIP departed souls. We need competent people handling PIA. Get some experts from PAF.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
May 22, 2020 04:02pm
RIP 安息
Recommend 0
Rajiv
May 22, 2020 04:02pm
My heart weeps for the perished and the ones that are left behind that lost their loved ones. It's a tragedy that shouldn't happen to anyone.
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 22, 2020 04:03pm
Sad may the casulties be less
Recommend 0
sanjeev
May 22, 2020 04:03pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Sriram
May 22, 2020 04:04pm
May their souls rest in peace. Our prayers are with the people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sanjayb
May 22, 2020 04:04pm
What a Terrible accident ,apart from passengers,the residential casualties will be high ,looking in to the fire and smoke. My heart felt condolences for the bereaved families. Amen.
Recommend 0
Azaad
May 22, 2020 04:04pm
I pray there is no loss of life. Pakistanis are a great people who deserve better and not this.
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 22, 2020 04:04pm
Terrible disaster, may God save as many from this accident.
Recommend 0
Gurpreet
May 22, 2020 04:04pm
Oh God please mercy, these flyers must be traveling to visit near and dear ones in Corona...I hoped and pray all are survive with minor injuries. We Indians strongly stand with Pak brother sister's in this tragic accident. May God help all passengers.
Recommend 0
VISHWAJEET
May 22, 2020 04:04pm
RIP
Recommend 0
rafiq
May 22, 2020 04:05pm
@Ahmad, Unfair comment.
Recommend 0
S Maz
May 22, 2020 04:06pm
It's about time we shut down PIA. It's non existent safety culture and rubbish customer service does not warrant it's existence.
Recommend 0
Fasih
May 22, 2020 04:06pm
A public airline doesn't have any competition; it can neglect its duties and still manage to get by through public money. There's no incentive to improve and to be diligent. When will we learn our lesson? How many more tragedies like this will it take? My condolences to the families of the deceased.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
May 22, 2020 04:07pm
Sad news, hope for the safety of people on ground
Recommend 0
ajay
May 22, 2020 04:07pm
Oh no .sad news.strengh to the family to bear the loss of loved ones
Recommend 0
sohail
May 22, 2020 04:07pm
very Sad. God may give strength to bereaved family
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
May 22, 2020 04:09pm
Very sad news.
Recommend 0
Syed
May 22, 2020 04:10pm
It will be a miracle if anyone from the passengers survived. Many casualties already among the people in those houses on which plane fell. So tragic
Recommend 0
salman Ahmed
May 22, 2020 04:11pm
REST IN PEACE
Recommend 0
sanitizer
May 22, 2020 04:12pm
Feel sorry for passengers and other innocent people in the city who lost lives and property. May God give strength to survivors and families of the deceased.
Recommend 0
Shamoon Ahmad
May 22, 2020 04:12pm
Good wishes from our Indian brothers are blessing at this tragic moment. Thnak you all
Recommend 0
Sam
May 22, 2020 04:12pm
There’s a collective tragedy occurring in whole wide world ... may Allah SWT turn sadness into peace and comfort.
Recommend 0
Nick, NY
May 22, 2020 04:12pm
Multistory buildings so close to runway? A big mess up!
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 22, 2020 04:14pm
Heartwrenching, they were travelling to celebrate eid with their dear ones. .
Recommend 0
USR
May 22, 2020 04:15pm
It is a tragic news. Innocent people losing their life. My condolences to the family of the passengers. May God give peace to departed souls.
Recommend 0
Bikram Australia
May 22, 2020 04:16pm
RIP brothers and sisters from India.
Recommend 0
Ashok
May 22, 2020 04:17pm
Very sad ☹️ news. Om Shanti to the deceased and wish early recovery to the injured
Recommend 0
India
May 22, 2020 04:17pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
Recommend 0
Augustus
May 22, 2020 04:17pm
Very unfortunate incident.
Recommend 0
Simon
May 22, 2020 04:18pm
Very sad news. Pakistan PM made many risks during the last few months. Should resign immediately
Recommend 0
Ajay
May 22, 2020 04:18pm
Just tragic. My prayers are with the victims and their families.
Recommend 0
AKL
May 22, 2020 04:18pm
Ares must be vacated which is five kilometers from airport boundary, all around airport periphery, as a safe zone.
Recommend 0
haris
May 22, 2020 04:19pm
Aircraft crashing itself is horrible and it's even more when crashed in a residential area. May Allah rest the departed soul in peace and help the injured to their full recovery.
Recommend 0
Siddarth
May 22, 2020 04:19pm
My condolences to all our Pakistani and Indian brothers affected with this news.
Recommend 0
Sachin
May 22, 2020 04:20pm
Hope PIA aircraft maintenance was done correctly...as planes were idle during pandemic..if not this is crime and all other planes should be checked before flying and persons responsible should be punished
Recommend 0
MSP
May 22, 2020 04:20pm
Very Sad News. RIP
Recommend 0
Afzal
May 22, 2020 04:20pm
Inna Lillahe WA Inna Ilaihi Rajeoon!
Recommend 0
Irfan
May 22, 2020 04:21pm
Life is so short. انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون
Recommend 0
haris
May 22, 2020 04:21pm
@Ahmad, "PIA and railway are under the most incompetent people" Can you stop maligning your assets? Is PIA tragedy record isn't better than many airlines across the World?
Recommend 0
Logical Thinker
May 22, 2020 04:21pm
Very tragic news. Condolence from India :'(
Recommend 0
Raheel
May 22, 2020 04:21pm
very sad news.. heartfelt condolences to all affected
Recommend 0
haris
May 22, 2020 04:22pm
@Sajjad Anwar, How would it stop the accident of such nature? The plane was seen on fire in the air before crashing
Recommend 0
Hani
May 22, 2020 04:22pm
Please Allah, save them.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
May 22, 2020 04:24pm
Very Sad !
Recommend 0
Huzaifa
May 22, 2020 04:24pm
Privatize PIA immediately!!
Recommend 0
Deepak chopra
May 22, 2020 04:24pm
Very unfortunate. We Indians stand with our friends and brothers from Pakistni also deep condelence to family of all who died
Recommend 0
Asif - Karachi
May 22, 2020 04:24pm
Poor maintenance of flights, slow economy, covid issue are damaging society. RIP
Recommend 0
Deepak chopra
May 22, 2020 04:25pm
Very unfortunate
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
May 22, 2020 04:25pm
Great loss of life & expensive aircraft . Pakistan authority should immediately investigate blackbox to know the exact reason of crash .
Recommend 0
A shah
May 22, 2020 04:25pm
Terrible news. Love and condolences from indian brothers.
Recommend 0
Muhammad
May 22, 2020 04:25pm
انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون
Recommend 0
India
May 22, 2020 04:25pm
Probably Engine problem coz flight dropped in residential area
Recommend 0
Confused
May 22, 2020 04:26pm
Sad, may the damage be minimal, RIP the departed souls. God be merciful to the injured. Condolences from India.
Recommend 0
Sachin
May 22, 2020 04:27pm
What caused a plane to crash? Any casualities from the housing colony? Was it human error or was it an old plane? Sounds tragic to imagine that a plane just drops on a housing colony.
Recommend 0
no mans land
May 22, 2020 04:28pm
Great tragdy my heart cry for the loss of dear one of people in this time . May god gave strength to the people who have lost thier dear one
Recommend 0
Amit Bhawaker
May 22, 2020 04:29pm
So sad I was doing my daily prayers my heart pains. May God give peace to souls of people.
Recommend 0
Harry
May 22, 2020 04:29pm
Very Tragic and sad incident. Pilot tried his best but seems was not able to open wheels because of technical fault.
Recommend 0
saad
May 22, 2020 04:29pm
really sad news. hope there is no casualty
Recommend 0
Kamesh Indian
May 22, 2020 04:30pm
In these moments of loss, words are useless. God rest their soul in peace and the angels to be always be there with you...RIP
Recommend 0
Navneet
May 22, 2020 04:32pm
I request everyone to pray for the all the travellers to be safe. Hey god please forgive us.
Recommend 0
Sonny Jose
May 22, 2020 04:32pm
Our deepest condolences from india. Let the Almighty God save all the passages & crew and the people below where crash took place. God please save the lives.
Recommend 0
Abc
May 22, 2020 04:33pm
Poor souls. Must have been someone with urgent travel needs or people returning to families for eid.
Recommend 0
Suraj Singh
May 22, 2020 04:33pm
Profit making by airline manufacturer such as Boeing etc has cost thousands of life across the globe. Ban the manufacturer.
Recommend 0
Manoj
May 22, 2020 04:36pm
Om shanti to the departed souls both on board and on ground.
Recommend 0
Rashid
May 22, 2020 04:38pm
Sad News. Rest In Peace.
Recommend 0
ash
May 22, 2020 04:38pm
very sad news ,,God bless the departed souls ,,we all are saddened by this news ,,may god give courage to all ,,,
Recommend 0
Rajesh Yadav
May 22, 2020 04:39pm
We may have differences, but I’m praying for all my Pakistani brothers and sisters. Bhagwan karay people can be saved.
Recommend 0
Suraj Tambe
May 22, 2020 04:40pm
RIP. Root cause should be identified to take precaution next time.
Recommend 0
Dr No
May 22, 2020 04:40pm
Terrible tragedy. These type of incidents happen all around the world. We cannot blame PIA....... RIP all the deceased and quick recovery to the injured.
Recommend 0
Seshagiri Rao
May 22, 2020 04:40pm
Unfortunate and Really sad news. May their soul rest in peace.
Recommend 0
Sanjay Patil, C/O S.M. Shankhapal
May 22, 2020 04:40pm
Sad news.
Recommend 0
Chetan
May 22, 2020 04:41pm
Sincere condolences to the families whose dear ones were lostOm Shanti! Hoping that the toll doesn’t go up
Recommend 0
Ram Sandesh
May 22, 2020 04:41pm
I travelled through special PIA flight from Washington DC to Karachi last week. I'm shocked
Recommend 0
kaspar
May 22, 2020 04:41pm
A tragedy. Inna lillahe wa inna alaihe raje'oon. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.
Recommend 0
Mian
May 22, 2020 04:41pm
Sad
Recommend 0
Asim
May 22, 2020 04:42pm
Really a sad news. (انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون ) I have worked with A320 and can confirm them to be very reliable and trustworthy planes. But these planes need adequate maintenance (as per Airbus Guidelines and so is their Engines - in my view - there must have been some LAG in Maintenance - Responsible should be found and corrective actions must be taken. The PIA Head should immediately resign and let a transparent investigation proceed.
Recommend 0
MA
May 22, 2020 04:43pm
Very sad incident just before Eid. May the departed souls rest in peace. But a question - why is PIA CEO out of Karachi. Isn’t he supposed to be at his duty station which is Karachi.
Recommend 0
Random Indian
May 22, 2020 04:44pm
Condolences... this should be investigated thoroughly. There is no circunstance favouring a crash.
Recommend 0
Harish Shetty
May 22, 2020 04:44pm
Indeed, an extremely sad news.
Recommend 0
Faheem
May 22, 2020 04:45pm
Four deadly plane crashes of domestic flights in 10 years - perhaps a world record - a sad state of affairs for the national airlines.
Recommend 0
HP
May 22, 2020 04:47pm
Very sad and unfortunate, wish and pray for least harm or casualties
Recommend 0
Anil
May 22, 2020 04:48pm
Very sad!! May god give strength to bear the loss to people who lost their loved ones.
Recommend 0
Raghav
May 22, 2020 04:50pm
Rest in Peace. May EESHWAR grant solace to the family of deceased.
Recommend 0
Jag
May 22, 2020 04:52pm
Very sad news, God give strength to the people who have lost loved ones in this tragedy.
Recommend 0
kv
May 22, 2020 04:54pm
Very Sad news. 2020 please go away.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 22, 2020 04:55pm
RIP departed souls, really very sad and bad news.
Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
May 22, 2020 04:55pm
It’s very wrong of PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik to blame the pilot so early without a thorough investigation. He should have at least thought of the pilot’s family going through this difficult time and their privacy. Very sad and unfortunate. My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families and especially the pilot’s family who may be feeling the social impact of this.
Recommend 0
Leo
May 22, 2020 04:56pm
Praying for people and their families ..
Recommend 0
Sweety
May 22, 2020 04:56pm
So sad
Recommend 0
Sobia
May 22, 2020 04:57pm
PIA chairman has the audacity of lying in media. Eye witness said that the engine was on fire and the plane burst above the colony. The captain was not circling it as claimed by the chairman. Even control tower recording supports eye witness plan. Gulf news is reporting without bias. Dawn pls fact check to maintain your credibility. May Allah bless all the souls that He has called back.
Recommend 0
Samid
May 22, 2020 04:58pm
My prayers for the departed - may almighty give strength to the families
Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
May 22, 2020 05:00pm
It is a great tragedy and all our sympathies goes to the affected families. At the same, it raises question and doubts on the ill planning of the Karachi City, which has seen unprecedented growth in population and development, especially after mid-80s, but the authorities remained oblivious and forgetful of the infrastructure development of the city. The two Airports, one Civilian and one PAF Military Base, remained in the heart of city, which is quite alarming both in tragedies, peace and war situations. I, therefore, request those in the helm of power, to please make new planning for shifting both Civilian and Military Bases at least 30 to 40 kms away from the population of Karachi.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 22, 2020 05:00pm
Very sad news two days before Eid. My sincere condolences are with all family members of the victims - RIP (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 22, 2020 05:00pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon.
Recommend 0
Abhishek D
May 22, 2020 05:01pm
Very unfortunate, may the departed souls rest in peace . Om Shanti.
Recommend 0
Indian in USA
May 22, 2020 05:02pm
Very sad to hear this. It is tragic in normal times, but even more so now because it is likely that the passengers were traveling due to unavoidable circumstances during this pandemic. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident.
Recommend 0
The Truth
May 22, 2020 05:02pm
This is really tragic. Stay strong Pakistan!
Recommend 0
Raunak
May 22, 2020 05:02pm
This is very sad news. We Indians stand by Pakistan in this grief hour. I hope maximum number of people can be saved in this accident.
Recommend 0
Jayalal G
May 22, 2020 05:03pm
condolences from India
Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
May 22, 2020 05:06pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan, incompetent leadership results in this. When will you purge incompetent people? The next election is approaching and your window of opportunity to make any positive impact is decreasing. Stop asking other countries for him and take some command and fix incompetence in all bodies of Pakistan. Please understand that in addition to the PIA leadership having blood of these individuals on their hands, including the the incompetent CEO, you and your govt also have share of blood on your hands. Are you going to reprimand him for this or just going to sit in your White Castles in Islamabad or Bani Gala? How many Pakistanis have to needlessly die? How many Pakistanis need to suffer injustice?
Recommend 0
Yug
May 22, 2020 05:06pm
Very unfortunate and sad incident...hope for minimum casualty.
Recommend 0
Divaker Pandey
May 22, 2020 05:09pm
Very sad news.
Recommend 0
S. Chatterjee
May 22, 2020 05:09pm
Very sad news as many innocent persons have lost their lives and innocent residents suffered. Anyway praying Almighty those who were killed may their soul rest in peace and early recuperation of injured persons.
Recommend 0
Joe
May 22, 2020 05:11pm
RIP to all of the departed souls. May GOD Almighty grant you eternal rest.
Recommend 0
Arshad
May 22, 2020 05:11pm
Such a sad news.
Recommend 0
khan
May 22, 2020 05:12pm
shame on this govt for appointing incompetent people to railways and aviation. PTI has shown its true colours, unable to do anything, full of the same old culprits from previous govts. what good can come to this country under them
Recommend 0
Satya
May 22, 2020 05:12pm
So sad, hope atleast few passengers survive. May God bless you all.
Recommend 0
Kash
May 22, 2020 05:13pm
@Asalam 56, Plane had full check in November 2019 and a clearance certificate on april 26th this year. Plane arrived from Muscat to Lahore yesterday. Less than 16 years old and in service with pia since 2014. was so close to runway too. I have pilot audio and he says engine failure, ary suggest landing wheels didn't open. Either way seems to have been a catastrophic failure of some sort and so close to the runway
Recommend 0
Jersey Guy
May 22, 2020 05:14pm
2020 the worst year ever, RIP departed soul.
Recommend 0
Fida
May 22, 2020 05:15pm
PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi, said the pilot told the control room that there was a technical issue and he decided to go around rather than land even though two runways were ready for landing. If above is true and two runways were ready for landing, why did the pilot decided to go around the airport rather than land, by his decision the pilot put the passenager at risk and outcome is that 98 are dead plus the damages in the Model colony and maybe some dead and injured on the ground. A investibgation of the crash is a must.
Recommend 0
Azad J
May 22, 2020 05:15pm
Innalillahi wa inna elaihi rajioon.
Recommend 0
Hindustani
May 22, 2020 05:15pm
Bhagwaan atma ko shanti dey or pariwaar jano ko ish dukh ki ghari may sambalta pradaan karay....dukhad ghatna
Recommend 0
MaxSparta
May 22, 2020 05:16pm
Any updates about survivors?
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 22, 2020 05:17pm
Very sad.
Recommend 0
manoj
May 22, 2020 05:17pm
Oh.... This is bad. hope causality on ground is lower...
Recommend 0
riz1
May 22, 2020 05:19pm
RIP and Allah bless all the innocent victims in the air and on land. I usually go to other states and airports to avoid using PIA since two decades. But like nation, like National carrier. We have had enough of such avoidable accidents and oversights to even be surprised. Pakistan zindabad.
Recommend 0
Sandeep Shetty
May 22, 2020 05:19pm
Sad, testing times for everyone. Prayers from India.
Recommend 0
Ajit
May 22, 2020 05:19pm
Waheguru meher kare
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
May 22, 2020 05:19pm
Our heartfelt condolences from Bharath to the families of those who perished and to the citizens of Pakistan. Many would have traveled to celebrate Eid with their families but now the same families are mourning the sudden demise of their loved ones. May God give them their solace to heal the pain they are going through.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
May 22, 2020 05:20pm
Praying for maximum number of survivors and sympathies with the families of unfortunate individuals.
Recommend 0
Hwh
May 22, 2020 05:20pm
Really sorry for all the sufferers. Everyday bad and sad news throughout the world.
Recommend 0
riz1
May 22, 2020 05:22pm
اللہ سے دعا ہے کہ وہ ہوا میں اور زمین پر بے گناہ متاثرین کی حفاظت کرے۔ میں عام طور پر دوسری ریاستوں اور ہوائی اڈوں پر جاتا ہوں تاکہ دو دہائیوں سے پی آئی اے کے استعمال سے گریز کیا جاسکے۔ لیکن قومی کیریئر کی قوم کی طرح ایک ہی رفتار ہے۔ ہمارے پاس اس سے بچنے کے قابل حادثات اور نگرانی کی کافی حد تک حیرت کی بات ہے۔ پاکستان زندہ باد۔
Recommend 0
Rajan
May 22, 2020 05:22pm
Condolences to the immediate family members, relations and friends
Recommend 0
darshan badal
May 22, 2020 05:24pm
Prayers from India for the departed souls....bhagwan Unki aatma ko shanti de....RIP
Recommend 0
kp
May 22, 2020 05:25pm
Very sad news, My Prayers to Lord almighty to provide them sanctuary. RIP Deepest condolence to affected families from India.
Recommend 0
AB
May 22, 2020 05:29pm
My prayers with families who lost love ones. Om Shanti !!!
Recommend 0
JP
May 22, 2020 05:29pm
Sorry to hear the Sad news. Prayers for the passengers
Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
May 22, 2020 05:29pm
What is the PIA Chief doing in Islamabad if the Head Office is in Karachi ? I think whatever the government may be the drama remains the same.
Recommend 0
Abdul Muqtadir
May 22, 2020 05:31pm
So, what difference it made by appointing from Air Force Air Marshal Arshad Malik?
Recommend 0
rns
May 22, 2020 05:31pm
A horrible tragedy for the families of the victims, a day of mourning for Pakistan, a sad day for the rest of the world in the midst of a pandemic. Unanswered questions for the Airbus's technical issues or if it was an human error and Pakistan's own air safety records. It came at the worst possible time, when the airline industry reeling from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and low point in passenger confidence in air travel.
Recommend 0
Sudhanshu
May 22, 2020 05:35pm
Very Sad to hear this. RIP.
Recommend 0
Sharma
May 22, 2020 05:36pm
Tragic.RIP from India.
Recommend 0
Amit Jha
May 22, 2020 05:36pm
May the dead rest in peace. I hope there are survivors. These are extremely tough days. Corona, cyclone, air crash. What's happening
Recommend 0
NOUMAN ALI
May 22, 2020 05:38pm
Very sad news
Recommend 0
Anil Sharma
May 22, 2020 05:40pm
May there be more survivors than casualties
Recommend 0
Sri
May 22, 2020 05:40pm
Heart felt condolences. Hope we can find some survivors.
Recommend 0
Yash
May 22, 2020 05:42pm
A very sad news.
Recommend 0
Ksyed
May 22, 2020 05:42pm
I am really sick of this new era!!!
Recommend 0
Ashwin
May 22, 2020 05:43pm
Very sad news may god gives strength to their families to face it and deepest condolence to them.it wouldn't have happened. They should have test it resuming service after so much days.i pray it should not be repeated anymore in the world.
Recommend 0
Anshuman
May 22, 2020 05:44pm
Was this an older A320 that had the unmodified Pratt & Whitney engines that were reportedly troublesome? To the extent that India's DGCA had grounded several of IndiGo and GoAir's fleet of A320's till the engines had been modified.
Recommend 0
ahsan
May 22, 2020 05:45pm
CEO of bank of Punjab saved..what a miracle! shocking and disturbing to know about air crash tragedy just a day before Eid festival.
Recommend 0
DR T AHMED
May 22, 2020 05:47pm
Really tragic news.We pray and make dua for people lost their lives and recovery of injured one. Emergency services were prompt and trying minimise further damage.
Recommend 0
Wanthi Baedhi
May 22, 2020 05:49pm
Life is unpredictable.
Recommend 0
Purush
May 22, 2020 05:50pm
Oh no! What a tragic happening! That too in days of Pandemic. RIP the departed souls.
Recommend 0
Chandra
May 22, 2020 05:50pm
Very Sad news. The flights are not operational several weeks due to COVID19 might have developed technical snags. Is this an eye-opener for the world?
Recommend 0
Prabhakar
May 22, 2020 05:51pm
Very sad to hear this. RIP for those deceased and my condolences to Pakistan nation, India is with you during these testing time. Thanks, Prabhakar. PS: Request my Indian brothers and sisters, please restrain from making any unnecessary and irrelevant comment as this is not the time.
Recommend 0
Saj
May 22, 2020 05:52pm
Very sad and tragic for families who lost their loved ones. Why do we have old retired aeroplanes flying -- where is the government or any credible leadership?
Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
May 22, 2020 05:52pm
As Muslims we believe that every one who is born dies and time, date, place and the circumstances under which each one is to die is also decided which is being practiced alike since time immemorial and will continue till the dooms day. Ramazan is the holiest month and Almighty Allah says that all those who die in Ramazan lives in paradise since hell is closed in Ramazan. Friday edges over the rest days of each week and today is not only Friday but last Friday of Ramazan hence it has become still the more important. Without digging out as to why PIA flight crashed, I will say with full confidence that it had to be happened alike which could not be avoided otherwise simply because the pilot could not endanger his life and the lives of others therefore he must have tried his level best to land safely but one way or the other he simply could not help crashing alike. My honest prayers for those who lost their lives and or are injured. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
May 22, 2020 05:56pm
انا لله و انا اليه راجعون Surely we belong to God, and surly to Him we shall return I am so heart broken and angry , PIA should focus on safety measures instead of sacrificing black goat at the tarmac.
Recommend 0
Patel
May 22, 2020 05:57pm
My heart goes out to the injured and families of the lost souls.
Recommend 0
Sachin Kumar
May 22, 2020 05:59pm
Extremely sad to hear this. Bad time continues for humankind. May almighty give peace to departed souls and strength to family and friends to bear this irreparable loss.
Recommend 0
Chaitannya Mahatme
May 22, 2020 05:59pm
A-320s are the most reliable planes, engine failure is really surprising. Really Sad news.
Recommend 0
Ashish Singh
May 22, 2020 06:05pm
Very sad incident! May the souls Rest In Peace! The timing is terrible as it is a festival season for Muslims and the world is already grappling Covid......and you felt it can not get worse!! Peace for everyone......condolence from India my fellow humans!!
Recommend 0
Bravo
May 22, 2020 06:07pm
Are planes too old and need to be replaced?
Recommend 0
RAMANA
May 22, 2020 06:09pm
Really sad.
Recommend 0
LP
May 22, 2020 06:09pm
Extremely sad to read this. May God give support to the grieving families.
Recommend 0
Mohanlal KR
May 22, 2020 06:09pm
Very sad news, May the deceased rest in PEACE
Recommend 0
Anil
May 22, 2020 06:11pm
Condolences to the kin of the passengers who lost their lives and also to the people of Pakistan to bear the loss.
Recommend 0
Vasu
May 22, 2020 06:13pm
So sad. Praying for the departed and wishing a speedy recovery of those hurt in this unfortunate incident.
Recommend 0
Sreenath
May 22, 2020 06:14pm
Too sad to know, wish and pray the damage be minimum, my prayers are with those who lost their nears and dears and for the speedy recovery of those injured.
Recommend 0
bvsprasad
May 22, 2020 06:16pm
My heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families . Perhaps, the flights all over the world may be resuming operations after lock down. It's imperative that such idle aircrafts resume commercial operations after thorough inspections
Recommend 0
Khurshid
May 22, 2020 06:16pm
Extremely sad
Recommend 0
john
May 22, 2020 06:17pm
Deepest condolences to the family members who lost their loved ones.
Recommend 0
Sachin
May 22, 2020 06:17pm
Sad to hear this. unfortunate. RIP
Recommend 0
Santosh
May 22, 2020 06:18pm
Pray....
Recommend 0
Anna
May 22, 2020 06:20pm
Its horrible and shocking news. RIP
Recommend 0
Mish
May 22, 2020 06:20pm
Very tragic and sad .My sincere condolences for the passenger families! Mish India
Recommend 0
partha
May 22, 2020 06:20pm
Rest In peace for all those departed souls. 2020 is really a year of tragedies.. We should all forget our differences and work for the benefit of humanity.
Recommend 0
Anna
May 22, 2020 06:20pm
Very very horrible and shocking news. RIP.
Recommend 0
SURAJIT BANERJEE
May 22, 2020 06:23pm
Immensely sadden by this tragic incidence and reading this news. Pray to All Mighty that there is minimal loss of life and god help those injured to recover fast... my sincere prayers for our brothers and sisters of Pakistan in this hour of great tragedy and grief...our prayers are with you all
Recommend 0
Mazhar
May 22, 2020 06:23pm
God have mercy on us...
Recommend 0
Lionel
May 22, 2020 06:26pm
Sad by the news. hope there are survivors
Recommend 0
Iqbal
May 22, 2020 06:27pm
Sad news prayers with families, friends!
Recommend 0
bimal william
May 22, 2020 06:28pm
The saddest thing was all passengers flying for Eid celebration with their family members,relatives n friends. It is not only that it crashed near Jinnah park where lots of were staying. Praying for their safety.
Recommend 0
Jazz
May 22, 2020 06:28pm
May God Help the poor soul... RIP from India.. all our sympathies for our Pak Bros in this time
Recommend 0
Mukesh Kumar Indian
May 22, 2020 06:31pm
Glad to hear that many people survived... Hoping for minimum losses. Jai Sri ram
Recommend 0
Vijay
May 22, 2020 06:34pm
Prayers from India
Recommend 0
Bughio
May 22, 2020 06:35pm
Very sad may Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in peace. Ameen.
Recommend 0
Biranchi Acharya
May 22, 2020 06:36pm
Sad and unfortunate incident. Let the dead be rest in peace and injured be recovered fast.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
May 22, 2020 06:36pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Brothers in Faith
May 22, 2020 06:36pm
Our deep condolences from Iran.
Recommend 0
Saeed Rehman
May 22, 2020 06:37pm
@Ahmad, unnecessary comments at this sad time relating it to PM’s appointments. some have more bias than brain.
Recommend 0
Sid
May 22, 2020 06:38pm
Extremely sad, that too in the midst of the pandemic. Hoping against the hope.
Recommend 0
HonorBright
May 22, 2020 06:39pm
prayers..
Recommend 0
Saeed Rehman
May 22, 2020 06:39pm
May Allah give sabar to families of the deceased.
Recommend 0
Victor
May 22, 2020 06:41pm
Let's hope that everyone on the ground is safe.
Recommend 0
tsb
May 22, 2020 06:41pm
In this hour of grief we pray for the dparted souls and erliest recovry those injured. Our prayers and thoughts with the affected families.
Recommend 0
Mirza
May 22, 2020 06:41pm
Lack of proper Pilot training and maintenance
Recommend 0
JP
May 22, 2020 06:42pm
Very sad
Recommend 0
Prakash Bengani
May 22, 2020 06:42pm
This is sad news. Hope all technical checks and maintenance work was done on the aircraft during lockdown and before flying. In India there were a few accidents in chemical plants for want of appropriate safety measures and systems before reopening. No one deserves such fate. RIP
Recommend 0
SamiUSA
May 22, 2020 06:44pm
Very sad. RIP.
Recommend 0
Jalal Jawad
May 22, 2020 06:47pm
@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi, shocking explanation for condolence.i know you are trying to heal the grieving people here but please don’t paint everything as god’s will .God has created us with intelligence and ability to safeguard all his creations . An accident and one that causes deaths due to human shortcomings (technical or manual) has to be introspected not treated as a gift to the day of choosing people’s death.Very sad to read explanation like these from the so called educated elite who are mentally medieval.
Recommend 0
Manoj Mahajan
May 22, 2020 06:47pm
Another tragedy as if the tragedy unfolding all over the world isn't enough in these Coronavirus Times. Taken aback. As many as 90+8-1=97 humans losing their life & limb. Hope against hope, they come out extant. Our thoughts & prayers with the bereaved families. India's & the World's.
Recommend 0
Ashish Jain
May 22, 2020 06:50pm
This is so sad and just plain awful. I wonder if the plane's coming out of a long period of inactivity contributed to the mechanical issues. Accidents are always unbearable but timing of this one just adds more to the grief. Thoughts and prayers for the deceased and injured and their loved ones.
Recommend 0
Sid
May 22, 2020 06:50pm
Tsk tsk such sad state of affairs Pak
Recommend 0
Paul Gill
May 22, 2020 06:51pm
So sad tragedy! RIP
Recommend 0
BR Mani
May 22, 2020 06:52pm
@Khalid, A decade ago Air India grounded entire fleet of A - 320s after one or two mishaps. Pvt . Airlines also followed suit. What the French did to overcome the issue or how they convinced Airlines to continue with 320s is not public knowledge. Unlike Boeing , they are not transparent in their dealings.
Recommend 0
Priyavrat
May 22, 2020 06:52pm
So sad and unfortunate, in the holy month tragedy struck so many people, may god grant them peace and strength to their families...
Recommend 0
Amjad
May 22, 2020 06:58pm
Never ever will I use PIA they're planes are a death trap
Recommend 0
Ranga
May 22, 2020 06:58pm
Tragic...
Recommend 0
Mir
May 22, 2020 06:59pm
@Jamshed Hashwani, Right on the money! Too many incompetent running so many organizations! For past thirty years, merit has been grounded and appointments are based on domicile, political connections and networking!
Recommend 0
saleem
May 22, 2020 07:00pm
Very Sad .. RIP :(
Recommend 0
Raju
May 22, 2020 07:01pm
Sorry to hear this. Just heard final words of the pilot, feel very sorry for him and everyone on the plane. Sincere condolences from India.
Recommend 0
Tarik
May 22, 2020 07:03pm
Did the maintenance department of PIA also follow lockdown?
Recommend 0
Mark
May 22, 2020 07:04pm
Under PTI PIA n Pak railway is being run in most incompetent manner. Sad loss of lives. RIP!
Recommend 0
Nishant
May 22, 2020 07:05pm
Planes were on hanger for almost two months, if they will be used without following complete operational and services protocol, more of these crashed are inevitable.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
May 22, 2020 07:06pm
Very sad incident in this holy month.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 22, 2020 07:11pm
Rest In Peace. Medical recovery for injured passengers and people of residential areas.
Recommend 0
Truthsayer
May 22, 2020 07:13pm
Sad! Hope many survive the accident!
Recommend 0
Kris
May 22, 2020 07:14pm
What a horrible tragedy? Hope and pray that a lot of people survive this. Loosing both engines suggest maintenance issues? This is a wake up call for other airlines who are resuming service after idling the fleet for two months.
Recommend 0
Darjat
May 22, 2020 07:16pm
Indeed sad. Prayers for the souls to rest in peace, condolences to the family members and the friends.
Recommend 0
An Indian Hindu
May 22, 2020 07:17pm
My prayers!
Recommend 0
Hindustani
May 22, 2020 07:19pm
This is terrible and tragic. May the injured recover soon. RIP brothers and sisters.
Recommend 0
Moriro
May 22, 2020 07:21pm
Deeply disturbing, distressing and traumatic news.
Recommend 0
Jamal Ahmed
May 22, 2020 07:24pm
@Mir, True. Incompetent people are running the government organizations and this is the main reason of debacle. Merit and only merit is the solution that could save Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jagga
May 22, 2020 07:24pm
Condolences from India.
Recommend 0
Anwar Sadat
May 22, 2020 07:26pm
Very sorry to hear of this crash and the loss of life. From an Indian with heartfelt sympathies to all Pakistanis and other Nationalities who might have been on board the aircraft and or perished on the ground. It is even more tragic in this time of so much pain and suffering all over the world.
Recommend 0
Gopinath
May 22, 2020 07:26pm
Heartfelt condolences
Recommend 0
B.Patel USA
May 22, 2020 07:28pm
RIP departed souls and condolences to the family members.
Recommend 0
Asif-Khi
May 22, 2020 07:28pm
PIA is well known for its incompetent and unqualified people. Most of the employees if not all are politically workers who are not educated, qualified and trained to work. Pakistan must scrutinize all government departments to flush out incompetent people and bring only people on merit. This plane crash is an example of how incompetency bring devastation.
Recommend 0
Mangoman
May 22, 2020 07:30pm
@Ahmad, Let's not jump the gun and start blaming people just yet. Let SAR ops finish and some details come out as to what actually happened before we start pointing fingers.
Recommend 0
P. Nag
May 22, 2020 07:31pm
A- 320 is a fine aircraft and Pakistani pilots are mostly from the airforce, very skilled, yet accident happened. Very unfortunate. Sad when Eid ul fitr is just approaching.
Recommend 0
shamshad
May 22, 2020 07:34pm
very sad ..Inna Lillahi was inna ilayhirajiun...PIA once a very efficient airline helped UAE in establishing Emirates in 1985 destroyed by powerful elites who ruled Pakistan by recruitment of incompetent people by quota and political basis downfall started from 1971 ..
Recommend 0
Anon
May 22, 2020 07:35pm
@An Indian, Thank you brother May we stay united ❤️
Recommend 0
Nancy
May 22, 2020 07:36pm
Thank you for your kind words
Recommend 0
Moeazze
May 22, 2020 07:37pm
نا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون Sorry to hear this news. Pray for those who survived
Recommend 0
Sam
May 22, 2020 07:37pm
My sincere prayers and condolences to the affected families. May god give them the strength
Recommend 0
Vipin R
May 22, 2020 07:40pm
Sorry to hear about the loss of life.
Recommend 0
R M Chauhan
May 22, 2020 07:41pm
Very unfortunate and tragic. We pray for the departed souls and pray the Almighty to give courage to the relatives of the departed. Inna lillahay wa-inna ealaihay rajayon May allah be pleased with the departed - aaameen May allah bless patience to those who lost their loved ones - aaameen
Recommend 0
Ravindra Bisht
May 22, 2020 07:41pm
It's been a terrible year so far for the whole world. May almighty help survivers of the mishap recover soon. RIP the departed souls. :(
Recommend 0
INDEPENDANT
May 22, 2020 07:43pm
Sad news, failure of the engine or engines seems to be the suspected cause
Recommend 0
Abbvie
May 22, 2020 07:48pm
@Suraj Singh, except this was a product of airbus.
Recommend 0
RONALDO ARIF
May 22, 2020 07:48pm
It is always risky and taking a chance with domestic airlines like PIA, Shaheen, Bhoja and Jet Blue. There is never any explanation or official report released for cause of crash.
Recommend 0
Salman
May 22, 2020 07:48pm
Its a blunder that civil aviation has made the new runway over civilian population. This runway shoukd be closed and the Old runway should be used to avoid civilian population during landing approach.
Recommend 0
Rohan
May 22, 2020 07:48pm
I have read somewhere that 15 on board had survived. I can't even Imagine last 1-2 min they have gone through. RIP. I will pray for speedy recovery.
Recommend 0
amin khan
May 22, 2020 07:50pm
@Ahmad, CEO PIA and Minister Ghulam Sarwar must resign to pave way for independent inquiry. Nothing against them just we want an independent inquiry.
Recommend 0
Rohan
May 22, 2020 07:51pm
@Suraj Singh, It was Airbus A320 dude not Boeing and fleet was 15 years old, may be some technical problem.
Recommend 0
Prabhjyot Singh Madan
May 22, 2020 07:51pm
Sad news. Condolences to the families of the deceased.
Recommend 0
amin khan
May 22, 2020 07:52pm
@Mark, if PM has some sanity he would sack the Minister Aviation and CEO PIA so that an independent inquiry is held.
Recommend 0
T-man
May 22, 2020 07:52pm
RIP. From the conversation mentioned here, it appears the engine failed. which is a rarity.
Recommend 0
Rajeev Bishnoi
May 22, 2020 07:52pm
Rest in peace. May God give strength to families.
Recommend 0
Dutch potohari
May 22, 2020 07:52pm
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un What must happen before we dismantle, sell / privatize PIA to proffessionals?
Recommend 0
Ravi Sankar
May 22, 2020 07:54pm
Very sad. Deep condolences to the families of victims. Hope the survivors recover soon. India and Sri pray for all those.
Recommend 0
Haider
May 22, 2020 07:54pm
I already gave up travelling via PIA a decade ago.
Recommend 0
karthik
May 22, 2020 07:55pm
united in grief with Pakistani brethren, pray to god for the deceased's families.
Recommend 0
Rizwan Khalid Arain
May 22, 2020 07:55pm
May Allah bless souls of departed and give peace to their families.
Recommend 0
RONALDO ARIF
May 22, 2020 07:55pm
@INDEPENDANT, The Airbus A320 has the capability of flying on one engine if in case the other one fails.This plane was only carrying 98 persons, that is less than half the capacity, so it could have flown. Unless both engines failed, which is less likely. I think it was a hydraulics failure since the pilots reported landing gear deployment problem. But regardless it was a tragic accident. RIP the departed!
Recommend 0
Rohan
May 22, 2020 07:55pm
@AKL, It could have happened twenty km away or anywhere. Safezone is just useless.
Recommend 0
Chand
May 22, 2020 07:56pm
RIP!! It was a tragic event and may the families who lost members have the strength to push through this calamity. Condolences from India.
Recommend 0
Rehan
May 22, 2020 08:06pm
This is a sad event. Condolences
Recommend 0
Dr.Quantum
May 22, 2020 08:07pm
So sad RIP ...
Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
May 22, 2020 08:08pm
This crash and PAF crashes in the last 2 years indicate lack of quality maintenance. Parts are sold and money put in Pockets? 95 % Pakistanis are just crook
Recommend 0
Amit Sahani
May 22, 2020 08:11pm
My heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved one. RIP
Recommend 0
SAM
May 22, 2020 08:11pm
Heartbreaking
Recommend 0
Sudhindra Bhadauria
May 22, 2020 08:16pm
Deep condolences on tragic incidence and loss of innocent lives. Departed souls may rest in peace.
Recommend 0
T
May 22, 2020 08:17pm
The engineer who issued fitness certificate must be accountable. An engineer give certificate that plane is checked and is fit to fly safely.
Recommend 0
Atif
May 22, 2020 08:20pm
This is so painful. Can't even imagine the terror that the passengers went through. Please help God
Recommend 0
RONALDO ARIF
May 22, 2020 08:24pm
@Salman, I wonder what happens with the effected households in Model Colony who lost their loved ones and took extensive damage to their properties. Does the PIA, CAA or Federal Government compensate for these losses caused by a state owned airline. What is the surety of this type of crash won't happening in future?
Recommend 0
K P RAO
May 22, 2020 08:25pm
Pakistan is passing through harrowing times Locusts attack, Carona and now this. I pray God to give Pakistan courage to face this problem.
Recommend 0
Manjunath Swamy
May 22, 2020 08:28pm
Rest in Peace to all those who lost their lives. May the great lord give strength to their families to face it.
Recommend 0
Vikas P
May 22, 2020 08:30pm
@M. Afzal Riaz, MD, The plane was too old. Originally purchased by a Chinese airlines in 2004. PIA brought this plane second hand in 2014. Further details are available on flightradar24.
Recommend 0
RONALDO ARIF
May 22, 2020 08:31pm
@Haider, Wise decision! There are other airlines that have a better safety record and a solid system in place for constant logging and documentation of maintenance work performed.No wonder PIA is not allowed to fly into USA because FAA, NTSB, DOT and other U.S. agencies do not consider PIA to be a safe and responsible airline.
Recommend 0
RealDC
May 22, 2020 08:32pm
Sorry to hear this news. Prayers and strength for the families and loved ones.
Recommend 0
Indian
May 22, 2020 08:35pm
May Allah give strength to the families ... RIP.. Speedy recovery for injured... Very sad news... Indians stand with Pakistan in these tough times..
Recommend 0
Soumen
May 22, 2020 08:37pm
Deeply saddened by the loss of lives. Sincerest condolences.
Recommend 0
ram
May 22, 2020 08:37pm
Very very sad news.we are fighting daily here are blaming eachother. we all need to understand that we all are human beings and the blood colour is RED. We all are here for a short time.Dont fight each other.My hearty condolence for the people who have lost their life.RIP from Mumbai,India
Recommend 0
Karachiwala
May 22, 2020 08:40pm
All PIA planes need an immediate overhaul. Many voices of concerns were raised from time to time. But they were ignored. Some heads must roll this time.
Recommend 0
sagar
May 22, 2020 08:41pm
RIP from India.
Recommend 0
B r chawla
May 22, 2020 08:44pm
Deeply saddened at the death of passengers. Sincerest condolences to the bereaved families.
Recommend 0
Mahesh Kumar Vyas
May 22, 2020 08:45pm
Very sad. Our prayers are with the with the families of people who are involved in the tragic accident. Wish speedy recovery to the injured.
Recommend 0
JND
May 22, 2020 08:45pm
Condolences to berieved families from India. Very tragic thing to happen when days of Eid enjoyment are near. Accident is accident no one should be blamed. It could happen with anyone.
Recommend 0
Praveen Kumar
May 22, 2020 08:50pm
2020 is really worst year. May soul of all killed in this tragic accident rest in peace . Let's pray this is 2020 passes off speedly. Condolences families. So sad....
Recommend 0
Asif Subhan
May 22, 2020 08:53pm
Prayers for the victims
Recommend 0
Managing sanity
May 22, 2020 08:58pm
Question is why did the pilots abort initial landing attempt?
Recommend 0
Just
May 22, 2020 08:59pm
@Sachin, Do not wish to fuel conspiracy theory. But feel the need to share few observations 1). Footage reminds of 9/11 where plane goes straight into the tower. Here into the residential complex. 2). If audio recording shared on SM is authentic, pilot sounds too calm for the tragedy before him. Even his "Mayday" call sounds too normal as if exchanging routine message. There is absolutely no urgency in the call. 3). Did engines instantly fail on nearing the airport that pilot got no time to divert plane away from residential area? Wasn't the crash too close to theairport? As per audio conversation, he did know engines had failed. So why plane not diverted towards runway which were informed to him to be ready? And why wasted time raising Mayday call? 4. It was Boing A320 with two engines, not one! And plane had been declared safe for flight. So what led both engines to fail at same time? 5. Some important Army personnel on board. Was it to eliminate them due to internal fued?
Recommend 0
Ruchi Rathore
May 22, 2020 09:07pm
May God rest their soul in peace. As an Indian we stand with Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Modi
May 22, 2020 09:09pm
Condolences from india
Recommend 0
Mahendra
May 22, 2020 09:10pm
A very sad accident and tragedy for those on the flight and those in the houses below. Its come at a very bad time for all. Prayers that more survivors be found and the final number of people who died be reduced.
Recommend 0
Nalayak Khan
May 22, 2020 09:20pm
Unfortunate tragedy. Condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.
Recommend 0
Anuj Sharma
May 22, 2020 09:22pm
Condolences from India. May the soul of deceased Rest In Peace.
Recommend 0
21st Century
May 22, 2020 09:23pm
The heart wrenching news of #planecrash in Pakistan has saddened me. Truly tough & painful times. My condolences to the family of the deceased.
Recommend 0
Suchbaath
May 22, 2020 09:24pm
May Allah bless all the people dead in the accident, and give strength to members of the family. May Allah give quick recovery to those who survived. Do PIA train pilots train to maintain clearances while landing in areas where illegal high rises are built? Was this 4 story building where this plane hit was built per city code, and part of air aviation record to keep clearances in landing path?
Recommend 0
Idris
May 22, 2020 09:28pm
Extremely sad event just before Ramadan
Recommend 0
Muralidhar
May 22, 2020 09:28pm
Heartfelt condolences from India for our Pakistani brothers and sisters. This was a shocking news for all of us here. We wish we could be part of your bad time. May almighty give strength to the families affected. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Will pray for all.
Recommend 0
Sam
May 22, 2020 09:33pm
Pray for humanity
Recommend 0
Vijay B.
May 22, 2020 09:33pm
"Two people are confirmed to have survived the crash, according to officials. She identified the survivors as Zubair and Zafar Masood, who is the president of Bank of Punjab." Talk about good luck, How much luckier can anyone get? I am hoping there are more survivors found as the dust clears.
Recommend 0
Sidd
May 22, 2020 09:40pm
May god bless their souls, such a sad news :-(
Recommend 0
Vijay
May 22, 2020 09:40pm
My condolence from India for this sad day. May Almighty give strength to survivors and family members of passed away. RIP
Recommend 0
Junior
May 22, 2020 09:42pm
Sad incident and loss of life. Please don’t try to blame pilot as one of the airport official indirectly trying to say they don’t know why pilot decided to take turn around instead of landing. Same for Imran, it is obvious investigation needs to be done and you don’t need to announce it and your job is to make sure rescue operation is done properly.
Recommend 0
Purna Mishra
May 22, 2020 09:47pm
At this difficult time, nothing I could or any one could say that would be comforting to the families who lost their dear ones or their dear ones are hurt. We do not know if this is a man made or if this one could have been avoided. I am sure Pakistani people and their Government will stand up to the situation and do the needful to identify what went wrong, how to avoid it in future, and to provide the necessary support to the people.
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
May 22, 2020 09:48pm
a grave news... an 11 years old plan crash raised many questions. well a clean investigation is needed.
Recommend 0
Subhi
May 22, 2020 09:48pm
Deepest condolences for all those who lost their lives. Very very tragic incident. Salute to the pilot who remained exceptionally calm knowing that he is gliding the plane to land with failed engine and would not be able to make it.
Recommend 0
Lost cause
May 22, 2020 09:48pm
This is tragic. My thought with the nears and dears of the victims. May God provide peace to the departed souls.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
May 22, 2020 09:54pm
Very sad plane crash. When pilot realised the engine failure, he should have tried landing in shallow waters at sea beach instead of trying to fly on residential area for landing. I don’t know how far was sea from air port. There is an occasion when a American plane landed on a river and everyone was saved.
Recommend 0
Sardar Mubarak Advocate
May 22, 2020 09:55pm
Very sad and heartfelt incident. May Allah Almighty bless the departed souls in eternal peace. Great loss of precious lives. Our National carrier is losing credibility, few days ago a PIA operating flight from London to Islamabad lost communication while flying over Europe. Today Captain contacted with Air control and informed them about technical fault, but the question is "why he was not directed for emergency landing?" To ascertain the real cause, a comission should be formed and all those who'll be responsible for such incidents must be dealt strictly. To put the National carrier in the list of top and trusted Air lines aeroplanes which requires replacement, repair/ maintenance be done immediately. Its Employees must perform their duties with honestly, loyalty and efficiently.
Recommend 0
Amit yadav
May 22, 2020 09:56pm
Rest In Peace ... I offer you my thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark time.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 22, 2020 10:09pm
@Pakistani, Don't forget the crew of 8 besides the passengers
Recommend 0
Shwetabh
May 22, 2020 10:10pm
Was PK 8303 a Airbus A320 neo, because concerns were raised by DGCA in India in September 2019 over A320 neo engine.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 22, 2020 10:12pm
Considering the plane crashed in a neighborhood, no one has said much about if there are any casualties in that area on the ground.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 22, 2020 10:16pm
RIP to departed souls....this year is turning out to be very bad for everybody irrespective of your financial status or religion or nationality...hope sufferings and misery end soon....
Recommend 0
Farrukh safdar
May 22, 2020 10:18pm
A grave tragedy. A huge test of Allah on Pakistan and whole nation. At this hard time of pandemic and uncertainty we are facing this massive tragedy. Allah be merciful on Pakistan.
Recommend 0
TruthMatters
May 22, 2020 10:22pm
Terrible news at the end of Ramadan. Prayers for all departed souls and affected families. Inna lillahay wa inna ilahay ra-jae-oon ! Amen
Recommend 0
bvsprasad
May 22, 2020 10:24pm
@REALITY CHECK , he was pretty confident of making it on the next sortie. It was his bad luck that both the engines failed while attempting to land on the runway cleared by ATC. THE sea was perhaps not in his mind
Recommend 0
Sohail Munir
May 22, 2020 10:24pm
Saddened by this loss. My heart out to those who lost their lives... May Allah grant them maghfirah and give sabr to those left behind. Aso for the survivors may Allah give them complete speedy Shifaa... Allah have reham on us....
Recommend 0
Ravi Sankar Katragadda
May 22, 2020 10:26pm
Hundreds of thousands killed by covid, cyclone affecting bengal and bangla and now this accident-- so depressing. Nothing to cheer happening. This year has been so bad so far.
Recommend 0
Indian Buddy
May 22, 2020 10:32pm
A domestic airliner had crashed at the outskirts of my city while approaching the runway roughly 30 years ago. One of the 130 odd passengers onboard had gotten thrown out along with his chair due to the resulting massive impact, and became the lone survivor in that disaster. Similar survivors have been reported in this case as well, but they are far more lucky keeping in mind the congested residential area the plane seems to have dived into from the air, unlike the empty field my earlier mentioned accident had taken place in, back then.
Recommend 0
Misba
May 22, 2020 10:41pm
Extremely shocking. Deepest condolences from India. We are brothers and united at the time of need. May God bless the departed souls.
Recommend 0
Indian
May 22, 2020 10:44pm
It's really Painful, Deep condolences for families who affected, 2 days before India was affected with AMBAAN cyclone and Now flight crash in Pakistan just a day before of EID, Otherside CORONA deaths and economic crisis, Hope for the best and will pray to get out of this situation at the earliest.
Recommend 0
anuranjan rao
May 22, 2020 10:46pm
God....mercy.... Can't imagine t he last moments....rip...
Recommend 0
S shaw
May 22, 2020 10:47pm
Very sad news.. Sorry!
Recommend 0
Jayaraman
May 22, 2020 10:53pm
This accident is very very unfortunate, prayers are with the families in grief.
Recommend 0
Salman
May 22, 2020 10:54pm
I live in the same neighborhood (2 streets away), from where the plane has crashed. The old runway's(about 70 years old) landing approach is over vast barren land( over karachi cantonment area). For some reason, the new runway was built over densely populated civilian areas, about 15 years ago. Although the old runway is usable, civil aviation uses this new runway because of the pressure from military authorities. Anyone can see this blunder using google maps. It is a known fact, that most aircraft crashes happen during landing approaches. If the pilot had used the older runway, he could have crash landed safely on the open grounds. A lot of complaints have been launched about the risks of using this new runway but all fell on deaf ears. Now the disaster which we feared all along has struck. This is sheer negligence of our civil aviation and military authorities and they should be held responsible for the loss of civilians on the ground. This new runway should be closed immediately.
Recommend 0
Valiya
May 22, 2020 11:01pm
Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families
Recommend 0
Sourabh Mookherjee
May 22, 2020 11:06pm
Prayers and wishes from India. Praying for the well being of all concerned. My deep sympathies with the family of the dead.
Recommend 0
nomad
May 22, 2020 11:07pm
What a sad and heart breaking incident just before Eid. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. RIP to those who passed. Just, so sorry from the bottom of my heart.
Recommend 0
Being human
May 22, 2020 11:09pm
Very sad incident , condolence to affected families :(
Recommend 0
k k tiwari
May 22, 2020 11:10pm
So tragic and shocking in this holy month of fasting and praying .Rip
Recommend 0
Dr.Hocaine
May 22, 2020 11:28pm
Sorry for the loss انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 22, 2020

Open ballot?

THE government has floated a proposal to end the secret ballot in the Senate elections in order to bring greater...

May 22, 2020

Debt relief

PAKISTAN is on the verge of receiving debt relief under the G20 plan and according to an official announcement the...

May 22, 2020

Women e-doctors

A TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN initiative undertaken by the Sindh government since two years is bearing fruit in unexpected ...

May 21, 2020

Unrest in IHK

VIOLENCE revisited held Kashmir on Tuesday as Indian forces gunned down a Hizbul Mujahideen fighter in Srinagar. ...

May 21, 2020

Labour’s protest

IN the run-up to Eid, there is often some unrest witnessed among workers. The Covid-19 pandemic added greater ...

May 21, 2020

Twitter outage

ON Sunday night, many internet users across Pakistan found that they were unable to access Twitter, its...