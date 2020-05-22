DAWN.COM

Save Afghan peace process from ‘spoilers’: FO

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 22, 2020

Rejects Indian comments on Diamer-Bhasha dam. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday cautioned the world about “spoilers” working against the Afghan peace process as it reiterated its aversion to an Indian role in Afghanistan.

In reply to questions at the weekly media briefing about a possible role for India in the Afghan peace process, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui called for protecting peace efforts from “spoilers”.

“It is extremely critical to focus on the implementation of the US-Taliban peace agreement in order to arrive at a broad-based and inclusive settlement in Afghanistan. At the same time, it is also important to guard against spoilers working against the peace process,” she said.

Responding to a question, she said: “Pakistan has regularly reminded the international community to be watchful of the role and machination of spoilers working against establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

New Delhi has cautiously reacted to a recent US suggestion that India should directly engage with the Taliban. Indian officials have said that they are yet to decide on the issue of engaging the Taliban.

Rejecting Indian comments on the award of a contract for construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam, the spokesperson said: “We reject the Indian statement. Pakistan’s position on the matter is consistent, clear and based on principles and precepts of international law. India does not have any locus standi in the matter and cannot raise objections to the project.”

Indian external affairs ministry’s spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had last Thursday said: “We have consistently conveyed our protests and shared concerns with both Pakistan and China on all such projects.”

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2020

