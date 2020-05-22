DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 22, 2020

PIA announces 10pc discount for medical professionals

Mohammad AsgharUpdated May 22, 2020

Discounted tickets available at PIA offices upon showing a PMDC card before and after Eidul Fitr. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 10pc discount for doctors and paramedical staff across the country who have been working in hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said in a press release on Thursday that the aim of offering discounted air travel tickets was to acknowledge the services of doctors and paramedical staff and “pay tribute to frontline heroes who had been battling against Covid-19.”

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said the discounted tickets will be available at PIA offices upon showing a Pakistan Medical and Dental Colleges card before and after Eidul Fitr.

On Wednesday, PIA also announced a 15 kilogram increased in checked baggage allowance for all classes on domestic flights on the eve of Eidul Fir.

The spokesperson said that customers will be allowed 35kg of checked baggage for free on domestic flights. He said the increase was only for Eid.

The government resumed limited domestic flight operations at five major airports - Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta - on May 16 as part of its easing of coronavirus restrictions across the country.

The suspension of international flight operations, however, was extended to May 31.

The Aviation Division has issued guidelines and standard operating procedures for domestic passengers and chartered flight operations. These include the disinfection of the aircraft prior to boarding, one vacant seat between passengers and the compulsory wearing of masks and the use of hand sanitiser.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2020

