Railways opens reservation offices

LAHORE: Following resumption of operation partially from Wednesday (May 20), the Pakistan Railways on Thursday also opened its booking / reservation offices at major cities / railway stations in a bid to facilitate more and more passengers in getting tickets to reach various cities ahead of Eid.

The booking / reservation offices were opened after the PR’s online reservation was found to be overloaded after a huge number of passengers tried to use it for reservations in trains.

“We have upgraded our online booking system that was overloaded due to access by most passengers simultaneously. Besides, we have also opened our booking offices in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Sukkur, Quetta, Peshawar and Multan. From now the passengers can book their tickets online as well as by visiting the booking offices,” said a PR spokesperson in a press release. She said the PR’s staff had made all this arrangements under certain SOPs.

LAND RETRIEVED: Ina major operation, a city admin team retrieved a piece of land worth Rs35 million from the illegal occupants in Harbanspura.

The team led by Shalimar AC also razed illegally built structures at the state land, according to a spokesman.

Meanwhile, an LDA team demolished five structures for being built in violation of the building rules and regulations, said an LDA spokesman.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2020