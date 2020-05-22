Mansehra police register case against woman claiming to be 'colonel's wife' in viral video

Mansehra police on Thursday registered a case against a woman whose video went viral on social media, in which she can be seen harassing officials and proclaiming herself to be the "wife of a colonel" after they refused to let her vehicle pass through a blockade on the Hazara Motorway.

According to a statement by Mansehra police, the woman in question threatened, insulted, misbehaved and interfered with police officials performing their "lawful duty" on May 20.

"In this regard, an FIR has been lodged against the woman at the Mansehra City police station."

The statement added that the police officials were employed on a contract for CPEC security and showed "extreme restraint, composure and calm despite being insulted".

The statement also clarified that no official has been suspended nor has a case been registered against them. "It is further clarified that no one is above the law, and in this case too law will take its due course," the statement concluded.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the case has been registered on the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector Aurangzeb.

The complaint states that the official was on duty at the Hazara Motorway, of which a section is currently under construction. "Despite this, some vehicles pass through which causes problems. It was my duty to stop the cars and prevent them from going forward," the FIR quoted the official as saying.

The complainant added that when the woman was stopped, she resorted to verbally abusing and threatening the officials, forcibly removed the obstacles set up, and forced her way through the blockade.