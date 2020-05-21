DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 21, 2020

Palestinians shun CIA after declaring end to security coordination with US and Israel

ReutersMay 21, 2020

Email

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference following his meeting with foreign diplomats, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 30, 2019. — Reuters
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference following his meeting with foreign diplomats, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 30, 2019. — Reuters

The Palestinians have suspended contacts with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after announcing an end to security coordination with Israel and the United States in protest at Israeli proposals to annex territory in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Thursday.

Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, said Washington had been told of the move after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday his administration was no longer committed to agreements with Israel and the United States, including on security coordination.

On cooperation with the CIA, Erekat told reporters in a video call: “It stopped as of the end of the [Palestinian] president’s speech.”

Intelligence cooperation with the CIA continued even after the Palestinians began boycotting US peace efforts led by US President Donald Trump in 2017, with the sides working together on heading off violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority is based.

Abbas has threatened before to end security ties, without following through. Israeli officials say he needs Israel’s support in the face of domestic challenges from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

But Erekat said: “Things change and we have decided it is time now to change.”

“Security cooperation with the United States is no more. Security coordination with Israel is no more,” said Erekat. “We are going to maintain public order and the rule of law, alone.”

The US embassy in Jerusalem declined comment.

Palestinians worry that Israel, with the blessing of Washington, could carry out pledges to apply Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, which they see as annexation.

Palestinians seek statehood in the West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as their capital.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Yeshwant Rao
May 21, 2020 09:26pm
The United States and Israel never considered the Palestinian Authority as a real partner.
Recommend 0
IndranilM
May 21, 2020 09:26pm
Palestinian loss.They never miss an opportunity to hurt themselves, just to play victims. However, their leaders are very well off with billions in offshore banks, stolen from international aid.
Recommend 0
HakunaMatata
May 21, 2020 09:29pm
Does US care?
Recommend 0
Maud
May 21, 2020 09:48pm
The Palestinians have to defend their cause themselves against all the odds.
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
May 21, 2020 09:55pm
The storm gathers and the world watches in silence in anticipation for it to burst. The tragedy is that nobody realizes this unjust action is going to threaten world peace in the foreseeable future.
Recommend 0
Ishaan
May 21, 2020 10:17pm
@Maud, How? Even Arabs dont support them.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 21, 2020

Unrest in IHK

VIOLENCE revisited held Kashmir on Tuesday as Indian forces gunned down a Hizbul Mujahideen fighter in Srinagar. ...
May 21, 2020

Labour’s protest

IN the run-up to Eid, there is often some unrest witnessed among workers. The Covid-19 pandemic added greater ...
May 21, 2020

Twitter outage

ON Sunday night, many internet users across Pakistan found that they were unable to access Twitter, its...
May 20, 2020

SC order

THE Supreme Court’s words have undoubtedly gladdened the hearts of many chafing at the official restrictions on...
May 20, 2020

Waziristan murders

LAST week, police received confirmed reports that two girls were murdered in a village bordering North and South...
May 20, 2020

Locust threat

THE international community should give its best possible support to the call being made by the UN’s Food and...