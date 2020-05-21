DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 21, 2020

Sikh kitchens feed New Delhi’s masses during virus lockdown

APMay 21, 2020

Sikh volunteers chop vegetables outside their kitchen hall at the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi, India, May 10. During India's ongoing coronavirus lockdown about four dozen men have kept the temple's kitchen open, cooking up to 100,000 meals a day that the New Delhi government distributes at shelters and drop-off points throughout the city. — AP
At first, the kitchen at the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara cooked 40,000 meals each day for the hungry who live on the streets of India’s capital city, or who have lost their livelihoods to the coronavirus lockdown.

But the need was greater than that. So workers at the golden-domed temple in central New Delhi made 80,000 meals daily.

Then 100,000.

Soon, they expect to be making 300,000 — all provided free to the growing ranks of the unfortunate.

Sikh volunteers carry out cooked rice in large vessels from the kitchen hall of the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara for distribution, in New Delhi, India, May 10. — AP
For centuries, the faithful have flocked to the temple for its healing waters and a free meal at the community kitchen, the symbol of equality found at every Sikh temple complex and open to all visitors.

The Bangla Sahib Gurdwara has remained open through wars and plagues, serving millions of people simple vegetarian food on the cool marble floor of its enormous dining hall.

But during India’s ongoing lockdown — among the world’s most stringent — religious congregations are banned.

Bangla Sahib has kept its kitchen open, with the help of about four dozen men who sleep at the temple’s guesthouse. To save time commuting to and from the temple and avoid the risk of infecting loved ones, they haven’t seen their families since the lockdown began on March 25.

In colourful turbans and cloth bandanas tied over their noses and mouths, they work in the industrial kitchen in 18-hours shifts.

Sikh volunteers take a tea break in the kitchen hall of the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi, India, May 10. — AP
Head cook Balbir Singh stirs an enormous ladle through a potato and soybean stew, simmering with ghee and coriander in a giant cook pot.

A machine that every hour makes 5,000 chapatis whirs long before the sun rises and after it sets.

Sikh volunteers take out cooked chapatis from a machine in the kitchen hall of the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi, India, May 10. — AP
Singh, 44, lights the flames at 3am, so that 35,000 lunches are ready for pickup by 9am.

“If we serve at this time, God will give us more. It’s a give and take system,” Singh said.

Bangla Sahib is the largest of New Delhi’s 10 gurdwaras, whose kitchens together form a vital part of the city’s strategy to feed the poor during the pandemic.

A Sikh volunteer cook lights a flame as another pours water for cooking rice in the kitchen hall of the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi, India, May 10. — AP
The city government approached the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee just after India’s nationwide lockdown began in late March, according to the committee president, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Delhi policewomen distribute food prepared by the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara kitchen in an impoverished locality in New Delhi, India, May 10. — AP
Bangla Sahib, which usually prepares around half a million meals per week using donated ingredients and equipment, is quickly ramping up to produce six times that many.

The government sends trucks to pick up the meals each day and distribute them to a network of shelters and drop-off points, but pays nothing for the food.

An impoverished man walks after receiving food prepared by the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara kitchen as others wait in a queue in New Delhi, India, May 10. — AP
Singh Sirsa struggles to protect his workers and collect donations to keep the enterprise going. “This is the biggest challenge for me in my entire life,” he said.

Anticipating many months of hardship ahead, he appears nightly on the Bangla Sahib’s own TV channel to appeal for more donations.

A man from Montreal recently pledged $10,000, another from London offered $100,000, he said.

The dining hall heaves with sacks of rice, flour and lentils and cans of oil — six months of supplies, said Jagpreet Singh, a 27-year-old temple clerk.

“We believe in God. He’s giving us this power, so we provide,” he said.

Sikh volunteers help to load food in a van from the kitchen hall of the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara for distribution, in New Delhi, India, May 10. — AP
Coronavirus
World

Comments (7)

Balraj
May 21, 2020 07:41pm
Salute to this community, they are real gem of India.
Recommend 0
Jatin Gill
May 21, 2020 07:42pm
That's what we call following "Real" teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Sahab.
Recommend 0
Manish
May 21, 2020 07:43pm
The fire of hunger is doused by these people who cook with fire not mind the sweat but dedication. Long live.
Recommend 0
Balwinder
May 21, 2020 07:44pm
Sikhs duty to protect the week & feed the hungry. Colour,Caste,creed,religion,nationality doesn’t matter.
Recommend 0
Charan
May 21, 2020 07:45pm
Great service to mankind.
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
May 21, 2020 07:46pm
Irrespective of what Internation Media writes and believes, all religions live more peacefully in India than different groups of the same religions in other parts of the world
Recommend 0
Arunabh
May 21, 2020 07:57pm
A Positive article.. at last.. Indian tradition of service being exemplified by the Sikhs.. every body can learn from them.. doing service without seeking any pecuniary benefit.. real service of the humanity..
Recommend 0

