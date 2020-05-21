DAWN.COM

Major sugar mills underreported sales, committed fraud: forensic report

Dawn.comUpdated May 21, 2020

Jahangir Tareen (L), Moonis Elahi and Salman Shehbaz Sharif are some of the mill owners who have been held responsible in the forensic report, according to the PM's aide on accountability. — Picture credits: DawnNewsTV/The News/Pakistan Today
Jahangir Tareen (L), Moonis Elahi and Salman Shehbaz Sharif are some of the mill owners who have been held responsible in the forensic report, according to the PM's aide on accountability. — Picture credits: DawnNewsTV/The News/Pakistan Today

Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on Thursday revealed details from the Sugar Forensic Commission (SFC) constituted to investigate and assign responsibility for the sugar shortage and price hike of the commodity in the country in recent times.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside the information minister, Akbar said the commission's report, which had already been discussed by the federal cabinet earlier today, revealed that six major sugar mill groups were acting as "cartels".

"They hold 51 per cent of the total supply," he added.

"A mill called Alliance from Rahim Yar Khan — partially owned by Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Moonis Elahi — was audited. It showed that between 2014 to 2018, farmers faced an 11-14pc systematic cut, which translated into Rs970 million and was a huge blow to them," Akbar said.

He added that the mill under-reported sugar sales "for years" and sold the commodity to unnamed buyers and had committed violations under the Pakistan Penal Code.

Akbar also mentioned the JDW sugar mill in which PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen has a 21pc stake. He said according to the report, the mill committed "double booking, under-reporting and over-invoicing".

"The report noted that the mill [JDW] under-invoiced sales from bagasse and molasses which resulted in 25pc cost inflation. They also committed corporate fraud whereby money was transferred from their PLC to their private company.

"Forward sales, satta, unnamed sales have all been associated with JDW too."

The Al Arabiya mill owned by Salman Shahbaz Sharif was also audited, the SAPM said, adding that it was found to have committed fraud worth Rs400m through informal receipts and market manipulation.

Akbar said the report had proven what PM Imran Khan had always maintained.

"Whenever a businessman comes into politics, he will always do business even at the expense of the poor. So his [PM's] thinking has been validated. A certain business community has captured the market and as a result, people are suffering," he said.

He added that the report will be available online shortly for anyone to read following the prime minister's orders.

Akbar said that the report revealed that certain sugar mills also used informal receipts. "It was ultimately the farmer who was crushed because there was no official record. The mill owners showed the price of production as more than the support price which meant that farmers earned less."

He added that mill owners also engaged in informal banking with the farmers, which hurt the latter because it was an unregulated process. "This gave the mill owners a profit of up to 35 per cent," he said.

Akbar said it was the first time that an "independent inquiry" had been conducted into the cost of production. "In 2017-18, sugar mills determined the cost of production at Rs51 per kilo whereas the report gave an estimate of Rs38 instead," he said.

"In 2018-19, sugar mills calculated cost price at Rs52.60 while the report gave an estimate of Rs40. [The sugar mill owners] purchased sugarcane at a lower price but showed a higher price in the invoices," he said.

The SAPM said the report also pointed out that the sucrose content as shown by Pakistani mill owners (9.5pc to 10.5pc) was less than the international standard.

"There are two injustices — inflated cost of production and market manipulation — being done against the people," he said, adding that accounting fraud was also being committed by these mills.

"The report also showed that mill owners are maintaining two account books. There is an under-reporting on sugar procurement of 25-30pc, which is an absolute scandal. Tax is not paid because of this."

Akbar said the report also revealed that the Omni Group in Sindh had "specifically benefited" from the subsidies the Sindh government provided, adding that it "specifically named Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah".

"Why did the chief minister give additional subsidies to the Omni Group when it was already getting subsidies from the federal government?" he questioned.

Not long after Akbar and Faraz ended their press conference, Tareen took to Twitter to responded to the report, saying he was "shocked at the false allegations" levelled against him.

He said "all Pakistan knows I always pay full price to my growers."

"I do not maintain two sets of books. I pay all my taxes diligently," he said, adding that he would "answer every allegation and be vindicated."

'Stronger regulatory system'

The SAPM said that the report noted that basic regulation was lacking and urged improvement in the regulatory system. The state's regulatory institutions — State Bank of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency should step up their regulations, it said.

It recommended that assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners ensure that farmers were paid their full due.

It also recommended that technology be used for bookkeeping and a mechanism be developed to "recover the looted amount".

"This is stolen money should be used for the welfare of the people," Akbar said.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan also wanted the regulatory framework to improve and strengthen further in this regard.

"Making this report public is just the start," he concluded.

Last month, the commission had asked for an extension of three weeks' time to submit the report — a move that was met with much criticism by the opposition.

The SFC had been constituted by the government in the first week of April following the release of two separate inquiry reports of the FIA on the issue of artificial shortage of sugar and wheat in the country and sudden increase in their prices last year.

The inquiry report on sugar had revealed names of many bigwigs, including Jahangir Tareen, the former secretary-general of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and a close confidant of the prime minister, who had allegedly benefitted from the crisis.

After the release of the report, the opposition had demanded that the premier take stern action against those who had been declared responsible for the crisis by the FIA committee.

Prime Minister Khan had vowed to take action, but said he would do so after receiving the forensic audit report from the commission that he had constituted on the recommendation of the ‘initial’ reports. The commission comprises officials from a number of agencies and departments including the Intelligence Bureau, FIA and the Federal Board of Revenue.

Mir
May 21, 2020 05:03pm
The message for Ik: dump the corrupt and change your team to save your credibility!
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
May 21, 2020 05:03pm
Nothing will happen. It will be a whitewash just to fool masses.
Recommend 0
Manga
May 21, 2020 05:06pm
Only you have such integrity and guts to take such steps; proud of you Imran Khan!
Recommend 0
Baba
May 21, 2020 05:06pm
Nation is anxiously awaiting the outcome and the action taken against the Mafia.
Recommend 0
Tahir A
May 21, 2020 05:15pm
History is being made. Finally, these investigations are being carried out and made public.
Recommend 0
Isolated
May 21, 2020 05:20pm
Good jesture for Govt but wait for practical step and retrieval of money from the corrupt.
Recommend 0
Idrees Raja
May 21, 2020 05:23pm
Will see what PM Khan will do...!!!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 21, 2020 05:27pm
Nobody. Nobody but Imran Ahmed Khan. Massive respect from Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Zahid Malik
May 21, 2020 05:29pm
It is now time for the prime minister to take action againat those corrupt so called politicians. The black sheeps are everywhere and not only in the Nawaz league ornZardari and co. The Pakistani people will be waiting for the prime minister's next move since his credibility is on line.
Recommend 0
Notrack
May 21, 2020 05:29pm
Basically, once a person becomes politician, he will always do politics, whoever he is, at the expense of masses.
Recommend 0
qbc
May 21, 2020 05:30pm
@Baba, only opposition mafia will be taken to task PTI mafia will not be mentioned in the final report
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
May 21, 2020 05:39pm
No relief for public, nothing for public to cheer.
Recommend 0
Ghulam
May 21, 2020 05:40pm
Singling our Murad Ali Shah name is giving me smell of sane tactics to undermine one group. ( Disclaimer) I don’t belong to any party in Pakistan) however we all know who is involved even our own IK indirectly. If you are taking funds and using their utilities ( your own cartels party member) then you are equally responsible. Don’t tell me you didnot know this if we know this you already knew it way before.
Recommend 0
gauhar mir
May 21, 2020 05:40pm
Very good decision by pm mr imran khan, Pakistan is changing towards success prosperous.
Recommend 0
Kusmo Dar
May 21, 2020 05:45pm
What about Khusro B mills? What action against M Elahi, J Taree ?
Recommend 0
NACParis
May 21, 2020 05:46pm
First of all congratulation to IK for making public commission report as he had promised. One thing which has clearly been highlighted in the report is manipulation of books. This is the result of corruption in Pakistan right from top to bottom benefiting business communities as a whole. Hopefully Government departments will take strictest action to recover the looted wealth and take actions also against FBR officials handling such cases.
Recommend 0
Mark
May 21, 2020 05:51pm
So all this delay was being caused bcoz the PTI corrupts were also in the list. IK n his corrupt cronies have done immense damage to the poor of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fahim
May 21, 2020 05:51pm
This is a test for Imran Khan. Eliminate the mafia once for all and write name in history of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jamal Ahmed
May 21, 2020 05:52pm
The powerful mafia has to repay the looted money to poor people of Pakistan. I am appalled this mafia has no remorse, no mercy for poor people.
Recommend 0
Danish
May 21, 2020 05:53pm
Salman Sharif will be interograted by.NAB rest will be cleared due to lack.of.evidence in report this is how inquiry in Pakistan. Works
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 21, 2020 05:53pm
Be clear guys. We are witnessing nothing short of a revolution. Tabdeeli is an inadequate word.
Recommend 0
Ahmad Gul Kainth
May 21, 2020 06:13pm
The things which people know are probed at last. Living in a family who belong to agriculture, I always hear the stories of under-invoicing, paying less to farmers and delaying the payments to farmers. At last, something which we are aware of are being noticed officially and probed. Hope actions will be taken soon
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
May 21, 2020 06:25pm
Ik and buzdar are responsible as head of their respective cabinets for allowing export and subsidy.. file a refence against them
Recommend 0
Syed
May 21, 2020 06:39pm
Can Imran Khan take action against Khusro Bakhtiar and Moonis Elahi? I don't think so.... If not for them he would loose his majority in the National Assembly and also his PM job.
Recommend 0
Nosharwan
May 21, 2020 06:45pm
Never in the past any such report has been put infront of public. Commendable step by PM IK
Recommend 0
Khwaja Shirjeel
May 21, 2020 06:46pm
I never thought i would live to see this historical day. IK has validated my trust and my vote for him. Well Done IK. Now complete the last rituals.
Recommend 0
Biswajit
May 21, 2020 06:48pm
Corruption is so deep rooted it cant be rooted out.
Recommend 0
Abdul Rab Siddiqi
May 21, 2020 06:49pm
Credit goes to IK for brining report to public. We wait to see if it brings the sugar price competitive for masses and real culprits are seen behind the bar. Otherwise, it will further create blame game in policies at cost of govt expenses.
Recommend 0
Taimur
May 21, 2020 06:50pm
So when they all will be arrested?
Recommend 0
Ash Man
May 21, 2020 07:07pm
Political parties don’t matter. When it comes to looting people they are all the same.
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
May 21, 2020 07:07pm
Shocked!
Recommend 0
Yoyo Khan
May 21, 2020 07:12pm
Mismanagement? Is it so?! Loss of revenue, maybe. Let us find it out! Anyways, the rich countries in the world should compensate Pakistan for this loss.
Recommend 0
Yoyo Khan
May 21, 2020 07:14pm
@Zahid Malik, Let us watch it come through!
Recommend 0
Qamar Sadiq
May 21, 2020 07:32pm
But this is business...
Recommend 0
Swati
May 21, 2020 07:34pm
Many now asks for actions from IK. Even if there is no action, at least the People of Pakistan gets an idea of the looters. This will help the public voting for the non-looters!
Recommend 0
ALI MURAD TUNIO
May 21, 2020 07:35pm
did any one looked into sugar mills in Sind, which are almost owned by Zardari
Recommend 0
Vivek
May 21, 2020 07:37pm
@Fastrack, Revolution?? For what ??
Recommend 0
Jacky
May 21, 2020 07:40pm
Who gave permission for export and subsidy ?
Recommend 0
Kam Shahzad
May 21, 2020 07:44pm
I think this is the start and definately a move in the right direction. I am not a PTI supporter however it seems IK is trying however it will be a difficult task as the first time someone seems to be willing to counter the various cartels/mafias. There is no doubt these cartels/mafia will align with much of the corrupt status quo including element in the media and try to bring him down. He faces a very challenging time ahead.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
May 21, 2020 07:47pm
I am proud of IK.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
May 21, 2020 07:47pm
Needs to reach a conclusions. Huge fines and jail terms for those guilty and end to their political careers. Also strong systems and legislations to be brought to control industry.
Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa
May 21, 2020 07:48pm
Para 32 of the Inquiry report , absolves Asad Umar's Decision to issue subsidy as only a non convincing argument . No responsibility assigned for raising sugar prices from 55 to 85.
Recommend 0
Usman
May 21, 2020 07:51pm
All of them will stay at large, as usual. Only the political opponents who are not submitting, shall be penalized like before. The theatre goes on and guess what, the Pakistani's are big fan as always have been of such theatres....The producer has been same though, in all those decades.
Recommend 0
SachBol
May 21, 2020 08:01pm
That’s all good and commendable, but when will these culprits pay their price?
Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
May 21, 2020 08:04pm
95 % Pakistanis and 99 % Business people are crooks. Make regulations, supervise, prosecute and recover money. Nothing will change.
Recommend 0
khan
May 21, 2020 08:14pm
So they under invoiced to escape taxes. One crime identified. Did they hoard and cause price hike? I thought that was the primary goal of the investigation. Sure they tried to squeeze their suppliers, which in this case is the poor farmers, but that is what all businesses do.
Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
May 21, 2020 08:17pm
In country's 70 years history not 1 commission report has been made public except by this govt, whether 1 likes it or not.
Recommend 0
Untrack
May 21, 2020 08:23pm
Why did govt allow export of sugar when there was a recorded shortage? Why did Punjab give subsidy for export when international prices were higher than local? This report is nothing more than an attempt to hide the real culprits
Recommend 0
Mirza
May 21, 2020 08:23pm
Is it so difficult to control this Sugar Mafia. Why does the government give them Subsidy. Why?
Recommend 0
S.P
May 21, 2020 08:24pm
Good first step. Will wait for action against all involved. Hope they don't go free like the lawyers who attacked the hospitals and went free after without any charge.
Recommend 0
T-man
May 21, 2020 08:31pm
Politically speaking, it is almost impossible to take action against the bad actors since two of them are IK's allies. How he moves forward from here will decide his legacy. The people are with him, he should not be afraid to do the right thing. Let the game begin.
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
May 21, 2020 08:36pm
In 2012, Transparency International calculated that Pakistan had lost more than Rs 8.5 trillion ($94 billion) in corruption, tax evasion & bad governance in the PPP-led coalition govt. from 2008 to 2013, & even serious allegations of corruption leveled against NS during NL rule. It was postulated that if Pakistan checks the menace of corruption & ensures good governance, it would not require a single penny from the lending banks. Subsequently, the free & powerful local media in Pakistan exposed in the recent past various cases of bribery & corruption in the businesses owned by powerful political groups related to ruling parties of the past as well the present govts. & also in govt. owned enterprises like PIA & Pakistan Railways. With this Forensic accounting report pinpointing among others heavyweights of the PTI & its coalition partners in this corruption scandal worth billions, now is time that IK cleanse the Aegean stables once for all of these parasites. Let us hope for the best.
Recommend 0
hamza
May 21, 2020 08:41pm
In IK we trust.
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
May 21, 2020 08:46pm
@Fastrack, Don’t show haste with the unfathomable conclusion and its political fallout for the present govt. as there is still a lot of water waiting to go under the bridge. Very testing times ahead for this fragile govt. standing on the crutches of its powerful coalition partners in the center as well as Punjab too. Let us hope that PTI is able to Bell the cat!!!!
Recommend 0
Chacha
May 21, 2020 08:47pm
Is this limited to Sugar Industry only
Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2020 09:01pm
These are the effects of honesty. An honest PM only one in the region.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2020 09:03pm
Good job, PTI Attacking corruption.
Recommend 0
Fazal Karim
May 21, 2020 09:04pm
Mechanism should be developed stop manipulation of cane prices and at crushing time and exploitation of cane growers. If mills have surplus sugar in their godowns and have no buyers and refuse to buy cane in time for that reason,the sugar in godowns should be purchased by government at price calculated in advance(cost of production) for supply to utility stores or for export by government.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 21, 2020 09:19pm
Unprcedented, weldone IK, no one did ever dared to do so . .
Recommend 0
F Khan
May 21, 2020 09:20pm
So the cat is out of the bag. JKT, Moonis, Khusro all involved. Now after that nothing will happen. Because the budget is coming.
Recommend 0
Click
May 21, 2020 09:23pm
IK will let his corrupt mafia members to run abroad like nawaz sharif.
Recommend 0

