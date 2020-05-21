DAWN.COM

Major sugar mills underreported sales, committed fraud: FIA forensic report

Dawn.comUpdated May 21, 2020

Jahangir Tareen, Moonis Elahi, Suleman Shehbaz Sharif and Omni Group among the mill owners identified in the forensic report. — DawnNewsTV/The News/Pakistan Today
Information Minister Shibli Faraz and PM's aide on accountability, Shehzad Akbar, on Thursday revealed details from the Sugar Forensic Commission (SFC) constituted to find out those behind the sugar shortage and price hike of the commodity in the country earlier this year.

Akbar said the report revealed that the sugar mill owners were acting as "cartels". Six major groups hold 51 per cent of the production supply, he added.

According to Radio Pakistan, the sugar industry was given subsidies worth Rs29 billion over the last five years and tax income from 88 sugar mills across the country amounted to Rs10bn after tax refunds.

"A mill called Alliance from Rahim Yar Khan — partially owned by Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Moonis Elahi — was audited. It showed that between 2014 to 2018, 11-14pc systematic cut was done for farmers, which translated to Rs970 million and was a huge blow to them," Akbar said.

He added that the mill under-reported sugar sales "for years" and sold the commodity to unnamed buyers. The report mentioned violations of the Pakistan Penal Code, he said.

Akbar also mentioned the JDW sugar mill in which PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen owns 21pc shares. He said that according to the report, the mill committed "double booking, under-reporting and over-invoicing".

"The report noted that the mill under-invoiced sales from bagasse and molasses which resulted in 25pc cost inflation. They also committed corporate fraud whereby money was transferred from their PLC to their private company.

"Forward sales, satta, benami sales have all been associated with JDW too."

The Al Arabiya mill owned by Salman Shahbaz Sharif was also audited, the SAPM said, adding that it was found to have committed fraud worth Rs400m through informal receipts and market manipulation.

Akbar said the report had proven what PM Imran Khan had always maintained.

"Whenever a businessman comes into politics, he will always do business even at the expense of the poor. So his [PM's] thinking has been validated. A certain business community has captured the market and as a result, people are suffering," he said.

He added that the report will be available online shortly for anyone to read following the prime minister's orders.

Akbar said that the report revealed that certain sugar mills used informal receipts. "It was ultimately the farmer who was crushed because there was no official record. The mill owners showed the price of production to be more than the support price which meant that farmers earned less."

He added that mill owners also conducted informal banking with the farmers which hurt the farmers because it was an unregulated process. This gave the mill owners a profit of up to 35 per cent, he said.

Akbar said that it was the first time that an "independent inquiry" has been conducted into the cost of production. "In 2017-18, sugar mills determined the cost of production at Rs51 per kilo whereas the report gave an estimate of Rs38 instead.

"In 2018-19, sugar mills gave cost price at Rs52.60 while the report gave an estimate of Rs40. [The sugar mill owners] purchased sugarcane at a lower price but showed a higher price in the invoices," he said.

The SAPM said that the report also pointed out that the sucrose content as shown by Pakistani mill owners (9.5pc to 10.5pc) was less than the international standard.

There are two injustices — inflated cost of production and market manipulation — which were being done with the country's people, according to the report, he said, adding that accounting fraud was also being committed by the sugar mill owners.

"The report also showed that mill owners are maintaining two account books. There is an under-reporting on sugar procurement of 25-30pc, which is an absolute scandal. Tax is not paid because of this."

Akbar said the report revealed that the Omni Group in Sindh had "specifically benefited" from the subsidies the Sindh government provided. He added that the report revealed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's name.

He questioned why the chief minister gave additional subsidies to the Omni Group as it was already getting subsidies from the federal government.

'Stronger regulatory system'

The SAPM said that the report, while discussing recommendations, noted that basic regulation was lacking and urged improvement in the regulatory system. The state's regulatory institutions — State Bank of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency should step up their regulations, it said.

It recommended that assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners ensure that farmers were paid their full due.

It also recommended that technology be used for bookkeeping and a mechanism be developed for recovering the looted amount. "This is stolen money and should be used for the welfare of the people," Akbar said.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan also wanted the regulatory framework to improve and strengthen further. "Making this report public is just the start," he concluded.

Last month, the commission had asked for an extension of three weeks' time to submit the report — a move that was met with much criticism by the opposition.

The SFC had been constituted by the government in the first week of April following the release of two separate inquiry reports of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the issue of artificial shortage of sugar and wheat in the country and sudden increase in their prices last year.

The inquiry report on sugar had revealed names of many bigwigs, including Jahangir Tareen, the former secretary-general of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and a close confidant of the prime minister, who had allegedly benefitted from the crisis.

After the release of the report, the opposition had demanded that the premier take stern action against those who had been declared responsible for the crisis by the FIA committee.

Prime Minister Khan had vowed to take action, but said he would do so after receiving the forensic audit report from the commission that he had constituted on the recommendation of the ‘initial’ reports. The commission comprises officials from a number of agencies and departments including the Intelligence Bureau and the Federal Board of Revenue.

kamal chowkidar
May 21, 2020 05:03pm
Nothing will happen. It will be a whitewash just to fool masses.
Manga
May 21, 2020 05:06pm
Only you have such integrity and guts to take such steps; proud of you Imran Khan!
Baba
May 21, 2020 05:06pm
Nation is anxiously awaiting the outcome and the action taken against the Mafia.
Tahir A
May 21, 2020 05:15pm
History is being made. Finally, these investigations are being carried out and made public.
Isolated
May 21, 2020 05:20pm
Good jesture for Govt but wait for practical step and retrieval of money from the corrupt.
Idrees Raja
May 21, 2020 05:23pm
Will see what PM Khan will do...!!!
Fastrack
May 21, 2020 05:27pm
Nobody. Nobody but Imran Ahmed Khan. Massive respect from Pakistanis.
Zahid Malik
May 21, 2020 05:29pm
It is now time for the prime minister to take action againat those corrupt so called politicians. The black sheeps are everywhere and not only in the Nawaz league ornZardari and co. The Pakistani people will be waiting for the prime minister's next move since his credibility is on line.
Notrack
May 21, 2020 05:29pm
Basically, once a person becomes politician, he will always do politics, whoever he is, at the expense of masses.
qbc
May 21, 2020 05:30pm
@Baba, only opposition mafia will be taken to task PTI mafia will not be mentioned in the final report
Iftikhar Khan
May 21, 2020 05:39pm
No relief for public, nothing for public to cheer.
Ghulam
May 21, 2020 05:40pm
Singling our Murad Ali Shah name is giving me smell of sane tactics to undermine one group. ( Disclaimer) I don’t belong to any party in Pakistan) however we all know who is involved even our own IK indirectly. If you are taking funds and using their utilities ( your own cartels party member) then you are equally responsible. Don’t tell me you didnot know this if we know this you already knew it way before.
gauhar mir
May 21, 2020 05:40pm
Very good decision by pm mr imran khan, Pakistan is changing towards success prosperous.
Kusmo Dar
May 21, 2020 05:45pm
What about Khusro B mills? What action against M Elahi, J Taree ?
NACParis
May 21, 2020 05:46pm
First of all congratulation to IK for making public commission report as he had promised. One thing which has clearly been highlighted in the report is manipulation of books. This is the result of corruption in Pakistan right from top to bottom benefiting business communities as a whole. Hopefully Government departments will take strictest action to recover the looted wealth and take actions also against FBR officials handling such cases.
Mark
May 21, 2020 05:51pm
So all this delay was being caused bcoz the PTI corrupts were also in the list. IK n his corrupt cronies have done immense damage to the poor of Pakistan.
Fahim
May 21, 2020 05:51pm
This is a test for Imran Khan. Eliminate the mafia once for all and write name in history of Pakistan.
Jamal Ahmed
May 21, 2020 05:52pm
The powerful mafia has to repay the looted money to poor people of Pakistan. I am appalled this mafia has no remorse, no mercy for poor people.
Danish
May 21, 2020 05:53pm
Salman Sharif will be interograted by.NAB rest will be cleared due to lack.of.evidence in report this is how inquiry in Pakistan. Works
Fastrack
May 21, 2020 05:53pm
Be clear guys. We are witnessing nothing short of a revolution. Tabdeeli is an inadequate word.
Ahmad Gul Kainth
May 21, 2020 06:13pm
The things which people know are probed at last. Living in a family who belong to agriculture, I always hear the stories of under-invoicing, paying less to farmers and delaying the payments to farmers. At last, something which we are aware of are being noticed officially and probed. Hope actions will be taken soon
AHMED 40
May 21, 2020 06:25pm
Ik and buzdar are responsible as head of their respective cabinets for allowing export and subsidy.. file a refence against them
