DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 22, 2020

Eidul Fitr should be celebrated with simplicity, says Sindh CM as cases continue to rise

Dawn.comUpdated May 21, 2020

Email

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaking at the press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaking at the press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday urged people to celebrate the upcoming Eidul Fitr in a "simple way" as the number of Covid-19 cases in the province neared 20,000.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Shah asked people not to travel to their villages for Eid so the spread of the virus could be contained.

He said that the spread of Covid-19 in cities has already overburdened the health system of the country. If the virus spread in villages, where health resources were scarce and access to facilities was difficult, it would be tough for the government to cope with the crisis.

He further asked people not to go shopping for new clothes, saying that he would also not wear new clothes on Eid.

"It's alright if you don't wear new clothes. I was surprised to hear comments like 'you may not want to wear new clothes, others might' [...] How would it look if I get new clothes while a daily wage worker who was affected cannot afford it?" he questioned.

Shah said that he was dedicating this Eidul Fitr to frontline workers, "all the doctors, paramedics, nurses, ward boys, police and other security officials" who were working to combat the virus, adding that people could give healthcare workers a "gift on Eid" by staying home.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should also make a national announcement calling for people to celebrate Eid with simplicity. "I have said from the first day that there should be a national narrative."

Package for doctors

The chief minister also announced that a proposal to provide compensation packages to families of doctors, who passed away from the virus, would be tabled before his cabinet.

He said that the provincial government already gives packages to policemen who lay down their lives in the line of duty. A similar package would be approved for doctors as well. "The package will be for doctors working in government as well as private hospitals," he added.

Seven doctors in Sindh have succumbed to the novel coronavirus so far, Shah said. While paying tribute to the late doctors, he said that until now, 364 healthcare professionals have been infected by the virus.

The chief minister further said that 274 policemen were infected, out of which 50 have recovered. Five officials have passed away, he said.

'Effect of easing lockdown to be seen in 14 days'

Shah said that malls and markets had also been allowed to open and people had started coming out of their homes. "The effect of easing this lockdown will be seen in 14 days," he said, while adding that the Sindh government was continuously working to increase healthcare facilities.

In pictures: SOPs out the window as Pakistani markets open after weeks-long hiatus

He lauded the role of the province's people in helping contain the spread of the virus. "I can safely claim this, whether people believe it or not, I can say that the people of Sindh have shown the rest of Pakistan the way forward [and how to contain this pandemic].

"The Sindh government was not late [in responding to the virus]. Some people say we were late while others say we took early steps by enforcing lockdown," he said.

Shah added that densely populated cities all over the world had been devastated by the coronavirus, adding that whatever measures the provincial government took, therefore, were concentrated in big cities. "Some people have tried to colour those measures as being driven by an ethnic or linguistic bias," he claimed.

"Our intentions were clear. Our decisions were well-intentioned and to a large extent, were correct. Was there an environment where people were dying of hunger? Nothing like that happened," Shah defended.

Addressing allegations of inaccurate test results, he said that the chances of a "false positive are more than a false negative".

He added that it was possible that a person who tested positive one day, might get negative results 24 hours later. "Do I want to [falsely] declare someone a corona patient? Does Dow want to do that?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government's home department has issued a notification addressed to all the commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province regarding the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Jumatul Wida and Eidul Fitr prayers.

"It is requested that the [interior ministry's] guidelines be complied in letter and spirit," the notification reads.

The notification follows the Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani's announcement yesterday confirming the same.

"A plan consisting of 20-point SOPs was agreed between the ulema and the federal government on congregational prayers in Ramazan. We have also consulted the respected ulema and have agreed to utilise the same SOPs for Jumatul Wida and Eid prayers in Sindh," Ghani had said.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
May 21, 2020 04:04pm
Eid celebration is bound to hike Coronavirus cases many fold. Who will be responsible, if not the concerened political administrations?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 21, 2020 04:11pm
Hope his bosses sitting in Bilawal House are also listening?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 21, 2020 04:20pm
How PM Imran Khan Niazi would like Pakistanis to celebrate Eid ?
Recommend 0
Abbasshah
May 21, 2020 05:20pm
You did very well sir !!14 days will be very testing times ,true.
Recommend 0
Baba
May 21, 2020 05:39pm
Shahs efforts to restrict the coronavirus are apperciable and other CMs of the provinces
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 21, 2020 06:09pm
If a medical doctor with admintrative skills would have been CM of Sindh, he would organised things in real proper way and not in haphazard manner as have been done by Murad Ali Shah. CM Sindh can be given a certificate of being a master in imposing lockdown in the province.
Recommend 0
Baba
May 21, 2020 06:47pm
Others are expected to follow Syed Murad Ali Shah CM Sindh
Recommend 0
Seshagiri Rao
May 21, 2020 07:13pm
Eid is Kareem for all. There should be no restrictions for celebrations during Eid. Pakistan has done very well in stopping spread of virus. There is nothing to fear of virus any further. Eid should be celebrated like previous years.
Recommend 0
well wisher
May 21, 2020 07:42pm
Well done and well-intentioned by CM Shah. People please co-operate and help during these hard times. Be simple and forgiving in your Eid celebration. Give to those who need help.
Recommend 0
Salman
May 21, 2020 08:24pm
Half the cases in Pakistan are in Sind and these guys are patting their backs. He had no strategy except keeping defence Karachi safe. Poor areas got hit really bad.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 21, 2020 08:30pm
Obviously.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2020 08:57pm
Worst governed province because it's under PPP.
Recommend 0
Chacha
May 21, 2020 09:13pm
Thank you Mr. CM for your leadership
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 21, 2020 09:48pm
CM of Sindh has no credibility, nobody will follow his advice.
Recommend 0
rafiq
May 21, 2020 11:35pm
@M. Emad, Take your pick.
Recommend 0
A. Rizvi
May 22, 2020 01:41am
Religious dogma and traditions will sink this nation unless of course it’s ok to risk your life and the lives of others by congregating at a mosque or purchasing a new pair of new shoes. The absence of logic and reason makes the “danda” the only effective force in Pakistan. What’s wrong with us???
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 22, 2020 06:28am
Coronavirus is a big theatre with false and fake datas which are beautifully manipulated. The world is knowing now.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 22, 2020

Open ballot?

THE government has floated a proposal to end the secret ballot in the Senate elections in order to bring greater...
May 22, 2020

Debt relief

PAKISTAN is on the verge of receiving debt relief under the G20 plan and according to an official announcement the...
May 22, 2020

Women e-doctors

A TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN initiative undertaken by the Sindh government since two years is bearing fruit in unexpected ...
May 21, 2020

Unrest in IHK

VIOLENCE revisited held Kashmir on Tuesday as Indian forces gunned down a Hizbul Mujahideen fighter in Srinagar. ...
May 21, 2020

Labour’s protest

IN the run-up to Eid, there is often some unrest witnessed among workers. The Covid-19 pandemic added greater ...
May 21, 2020

Twitter outage

ON Sunday night, many internet users across Pakistan found that they were unable to access Twitter, its...