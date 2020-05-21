DAWN.COM

Monkeys develop virus immunity after infection, vaccine: studies

AFPMay 21, 2020

Studies carried out on rhesus macaque monkeys to see whether they develop protective virus immunity. — AFP/File
Studies carried out on rhesus macaque monkeys to see whether they develop protective virus immunity. — AFP/File

Two studies on monkeys published on Wednesday offer hope that humans can develop protective immunity to the novel coronavirus.

The studies, published in the journal Science, looked at a prototype vaccine and whether infection with SARS-CoV-2 provides immunity against re-exposure.

Both questions are critical as researchers tackle the virus, which has infected nearly five million people around the world and caused more than 325,000 deaths.

The studies were carried out on rhesus macaque monkeys to see whether they develop protective virus immunity from natural infection or from a vaccine.

"The global Covid-19 pandemic has made the development of a vaccine a top biomedical priority, but very little is currently known about protective immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said senior author Dan Barouch, director of the Centre for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in Boston.

"In these two studies, we demonstrate in rhesus macaques that prototype vaccines protected against SARS-CoV-2 infection and that SARS-CoV-2 infection protected against re-exposure," Barouch said.

In one study carried out by Barouch and other researchers, nine adult rhesus macaque monkeys were infected with the virus.

The monkeys developed Covid-19 symptoms but created protective antibodies and recovered after a few days.

To test their immunity, they were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 again 35 days later for what is called a "re-challenge", and they showed few to no symptoms.

The authors of the study cautioned that further research will be needed because of the "important differences" between SARS-CoV-2 infection in monkeys and humans.

"Rigorous clinical studies will be required to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 infection effectively protects against SARS-CoV-2 re-exposure in humans," they said.

The second study, involving many of the same researchers and led by Jingyou Yu, involved vaccinating 35 adult macaques with DNA vaccine candidates designed to generate protective antibodies.

They were exposed to the coronavirus six weeks later and had developed levels of antibodies in the blood sufficient to neutralise it, the study found.

The levels of antibodies, it said, were similar to those seen in humans recovering from the virus, providing hope that an effective human vaccine can be developed.

"Further research will need to address the important questions of the durability of protective immunity and the optimal vaccine platforms for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for humans," the authors of the study said.

T. M. Reddy
May 21, 2020 11:01am
That shows how man has evolved
Recommend 0
illawarrior
May 21, 2020 11:17am
"Showing few to no symptoms", does not not mean they are not contagious to others. More testing please.
Recommend 0
Ajit
May 21, 2020 11:32am
And the point being...?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
May 21, 2020 11:37am
Darwin was a great scientist indeed.
Recommend 0
Citizen
May 21, 2020 12:13pm
These monkeys know how to make a queue unlike many humans
Recommend 0
Kabir K
May 21, 2020 12:18pm
So tests carried out in Pakistan are successful?
Recommend 0
Science
May 21, 2020 12:44pm
If vaccine is from china then it will be dummy like their testing kits.
Recommend 0
Jagyaseni Biswas
May 21, 2020 12:53pm
Oxford vaccine failed to treat coronavirus.
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
May 21, 2020 01:19pm
@T. M. Reddy , no it doesn’t. Easy to claim a relationship where none exists. No evidence to prove man came from ape.
Recommend 0
ruknani
May 21, 2020 01:38pm
Science will come to the rescue as always.
Recommend 0
Ttk
May 21, 2020 01:38pm
No guessing in which country the next trials will be conducted.
Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
May 21, 2020 03:52pm
@T. M. Reddy , then why monkeys are still here
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 21, 2020 04:10pm
Monkeys are different species than human beings and virus immunity after inflection shown due to usage of the experimental vaccine on them does not necessarily warrant to hold good in case of human beings as well.
Recommend 0
Rao Ahsan
May 21, 2020 04:46pm
So is it ready to be distrubuted for neighbour?
Recommend 0
Jawab do
May 21, 2020 04:52pm
@Ttk, "No guessing in which country the next trials will be conducted." Yes. & not a bad choice before actually being administered on real human beings
Recommend 0
ProudHindu
May 21, 2020 06:36pm
@Kabir K, correct
Recommend 0
Kalyan
May 21, 2020 08:49pm
Reminds me of the story of planet of the apes. Imagine if apes deliberately infect humans with a virus and then tested vaccines on us to see if it will work for them?
Recommend 0
Imran A.
May 21, 2020 09:20pm
Corona virus was always existed in animals and they have natural immunity just as humans have natural immunity to flu. Just as humans recover easily from flu, animals recover too from Corona virus. The Covid19 is a virus that has jumped from the animals to humans for some unknown reason - possibly by consuming an animal that had this virus. Therefore tests on monkeys, dogs, cats, mice does not count. An important point to note is that cows, goats, chicken and other halal animals do not catch this virus.
Recommend 0
Zafar
May 21, 2020 09:22pm
@Kabir K, No only test carried out on Indians bore results.
Recommend 0
Krishna
May 21, 2020 09:36pm
@Zulfiqar, I’m a scientist, and there is plenty of evidence that humans and monkeys are related. Humans didn’t evolve from present-day monkeys, but both evolved from a common ancestor. If you look at the entire animal kingdom and had to pick one species that looked most similar to humans, it is anyone’s guess what that would be. Also, the immune system that monkeys have is the most similar to what humans have.
Recommend 0

