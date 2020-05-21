DAWN.COM

ECC okays diversion of Rs10bn from Covid-19 relief package to power sector debt repayments

Khaleeq KianiUpdated May 21, 2020

No rescheduling of commercial loans as it allowed signing of MoUs for about $2.04bn debt relief. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday allowed talks on extension of debt repayment period of power plants — in both public and private sector — from the existing 10-year period to 20 years for about 65 paisa per unit cut in average capacity tariff and approved diversion of about Rs10 billion from Corona Relief Package to power sector interest payments.

The ECC meeting, presided by Adviser to PM on Finance & Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh also decided against rescheduling of foreign commercial debt as it allowed signing of memorandums of understanding for about $2.04bn debt relief with G-20 members.

The ECC also approved terms of reference for negotiations with independent power producers and generation companies to reduce capacity charges.

According to sources, the officials informed the ECC about loans taken by power producers that could be stretched from the existing 10 year period to 20 years and financing gaps that could be filled through issues of bonds under synthetic refinancing structure.

A group of businesspersons led by Mian Mansha had initially presented this proposal to the Ministry of Finance. The scheme would cover about 10,000MW of generation capacity involving projects with remaining debt-servicing period of 3-4 years.

No rescheduling of commercial loans

The scheme would be applicable on power projects with 10,000MW power generation capacity. The shortfall occurring every year for the period ending the original debt term will be funded by a series of bonds on behalf of the Power Holding Limited – a shell company of the Power Division.

The sources said that, at present, all power plants are frontloaded -- the entire debt is repayable in the first 10 years against 25-30 years of project life.

In case of extension in debt, the original debt term will remain unchanged but banks would purchase the debt through bonds for another 10-13 years at a premium and hence staggering the capacity repayment period.

The existing lender would get what it had contracted but it would stretch power purchaser’s liability. As such, the long-term basket price would be higher for consumers but initially they would get about 65 paisa per unit reduction in initial years.

The ECC allowed allocation of Rs10bn from Stimulus Package as a stopgap arrangement for interest payments to the Pakistan Energy Sukuk-II for a period of six months.

It also proposed amendments to the National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority Act on the recommendations of the committee led by Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain.

However, ultimately the consumers will have to pay this amount in the form of financing cost surcharge.

Subject to the cabinet’s approval, the ECC allowed the Economic Affairs Division to sign an MoU to avail the G-20 debt relief. Under the initiative, Pakistan is required to sign an MoU with all official bilateral creditors including the Paris Club creditors to implement the debt relief initiative of G-20.

ECC Chairman Dr Shaikh unequivocally informed the forum that Pakistan had no intention of seeking any kind of relief for repayment of its commercial loans or borrowings. He said the country has the means and will to honor its commercial commitments.

The ECC also approved the Revenue Division’s proposal to declare multi-modal transit hub Jia Bagga National Logistics Cell Transit Port as Customs Clearance port under Section 9 of the Customs Act 1969.

In order to manage and operate Prime Minister’s Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020, the ECC approved the constitution of the Policy Committee led by the PM.

The committee includes: planning minister, adviser to PM on finance, adviser to PM on commerce, adviser to PM on poverty alleviation, PM’s focal person for corona philanthropy drive and finance secretary.

In order to devise a comprehensive policy to incentivise “Smartphone Manufacturing in Pakistan,” the ECC formed a committee under the chairmanship of the industries minister and members from the IT ministry, board of investment and engineering development board. The committee shall bring its proposals after consultations with all relevant stakeholders in due course.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2020

Ahmed
May 21, 2020 09:42am
People donated money for covid relief. But govt. Is using this money for self relief i.e. diverting.
Fida
May 21, 2020 09:42am
Why Corona aid money be used for other purpose. This is highly damaging, specially when masses are dying due to Corona Virus. This present government should be removed immediately. Its acts and commission is causing grief to the poor masses.
Asalam 56
May 21, 2020 10:14am
So this is how money is "made" by the fat cats! Pilfering from relief funds meant for the welfare of poor people is robbing the poor - plain and simple.
asifd
May 21, 2020 10:37am
In a nutshell, consumers will have to bear the cost. Like always!
Truth
May 21, 2020 10:46am
Seriously.. Diverting covid find donated by your own citizens to corporates for best relief? And than take loan for covid. What a mess.
CU
May 21, 2020 10:47am
Very confusing. Hopefully someone explains. Seems like the IPP's keep winning and the people, losing. Who will go after the international mafia of power companies and contract enforcers (ICJ)?
BK
May 21, 2020 10:49am
Shame that money is being taken away from covid funds for commercial purposes.
Desi jat
May 21, 2020 10:58am
Nothing new they are best in diverting.
Joe
May 21, 2020 11:25am
After this step, will the people trust the government, if they ask for COVID donation again ?
Nasir
May 21, 2020 11:29am
This is called mismanagement.
Krishna Rao
May 21, 2020 11:38am
Too bad, divert the money and ask for debt relief
Krishna Rao
May 21, 2020 11:39am
Shameful , when situation is getting worst and people are dying
Jjacky
May 21, 2020 12:37pm
This is what they have done with Dam Fund also.
Lavesh
May 21, 2020 01:05pm
People did not learn from the Dam Fund.
Well Wisher
May 21, 2020 01:06pm
And then govt cribs that people don't donate whole heartedly.
Dr. Ahsan
May 21, 2020 01:15pm
I don't think this is from the PM coronavirus relief fund that people are donating to. Its from the $8bn relief package the government announced in the start.
Wanthi Baedhi
May 21, 2020 01:34pm
Where is ECC going to get money for this handout?
Jai Moolchandani
May 21, 2020 01:34pm
By this money our health system could be improved permantly but what to expect from Tabdeeli !
