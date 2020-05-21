DAWN.COM

False flag operation by India imminent: Imran

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 21, 2020

Indian diplomat summoned by foreign ministry. — AFP/File
KARACHI: For a second time within five days, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday cautioned that India was planning an armed attack on Pakistan.

The Pakistani leader’s fresh warning came as India violated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, leaving several civilians injured.

“I am reiterating again that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir],” Mr Khan said in a tweet late on Wednesday evening.

In another Twitter posting, he said: “15 homes [were] torched by Indian Occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday as 900k security forces subject Kashmiris to brutal oppression. [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Govt is committing war crimes in IOJK including changing the demography in violation of 4th Geneva Convention.”

A prayer leader, a soldier and five other people were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) late on Tuesday night after Indian troops opened fire on a mosque and civilian areas from across the LoC, an official said on Wednesday.

Indian diplomat summoned by foreign ministry

Nakyal Assistant Commissioner Sardar Umar Farooq told Dawn that the mosque where people were offering Taraveeh was hit in Oli Panjni village of Nakyal sector.

The firing left prayer leader Qari Irfan Ali, Rizwan Ali, Mohammad Tanveer, Mohammad Ilyas, Haseeb Fazal, and Mohammad Muzammil injured.

One of the victims was an army soldier currently on leave, he said.

Elsewhere, Mr Farooq said, 70-year-old villager Chaudhry Karam Deen was injured in his home in Andarla Naar due to the enemy shelling.

In Islamabad, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the LoC, adds APP.

The diplomat was told that “such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct”.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2020

