Balochistan Assembly holds session under SOPs

QUETTA: The requisitioned session of the Balochistan Assembly was held on Wednesday under Covid-19 SOPs after two of its members (Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and opposition member Mir Younus Aziz Zehri) tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Under these measures 30 per cent of the members were allowed to attend the session. The 26 members who attended the session were given masks, gloves and hand sanitiser.

Their body temperatures were taken at the entrance of the assembly’s building. Inside the hall they sat at a distance to each other in view of the social distancing rules.

No other media organisation was allowed to cover the proceedings except for the state television, PTV.

The assembly session, presided over by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail, discussed the agenda of the opposition that included government policy on Covid-19 and usage of funds by unelected persons in the constituencies of opposition MPAs.

Leader of the Opposition Malik Sikandar, Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Ahmed Langove, Sana Baloch, Mir Akhtar Hussain Langove, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Abdul Wahid Siddique, Nasarullah Zerey, Mir Akbar Mengal, Danesh Kumar Phaliani and Dr Rubaba Buledi spoke during the session.

