PM Imran places Tiger Force in Sindh under governor

Kashif AbbasiUpdated May 21, 2020

Aide says no intention to impose governor’s rule. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: After the Sindh government’s refusal to include the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force in the provincial administrative system, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to place 154,000 members of the Tiger Force in Sindh under his party leader and provincial Governor Imran Ismail.

The PM took the decision at a meeting with his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who informed him that currently 115,000 volunteers of the Tiger Force — including around 93,000 in Punjab, 19,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,500 in Balochistan — were involved in relief activities in the three provinces.

While addressing a press conference here at the Press Information Department after the meeting, Mr Dar said that Mr Khan had given the directive that the administrative control of the 154,000 members of the Tiger Force be given to Governor Ismail, who may use their services to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Dar said the federal government had contacted the Sindh government during the past two weeks to take services of the Tiger Force (not to be confused with the same title the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf popularly uses for its die-hard political activists), but the provincial government plainly refused.

The PM’s aide alleged that the Sindh government had been making efforts to politicise the issue of Tiger Force. From Thursday, he said, Sindh Governor Ismail would lead the force of 154,000 volunteers. How-ever, he added, the services of Tiger Force would be used when required.

In the first phase, he said, they would be deployed at federal government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Centres and at the Utility Stores across Sindh.

Mr Dar told the media that PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the one hand talked about working with the government to defeat coronavirus pandemic, but on the other, his party had double standards for Sindh, where they were unwilling to take the services of the selfless youth who wanted to serve without getting any financial benefits.

He said the Tiger Force comprising volunteers having strong national spirit were supposed to contribute to relief activities selflessly on apolitical basis. He said that the volunteers [in three provinces] had helped district administrations in collecting data of labourers, maintaining Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in mosques, helping people at quarantine centres, keeping a check on subsidised items at Utility Stores and facilitate people at Ehsaas Emergency Centres etc.

Overall around one million volunteers (including 154,000 in Sindh) got themselves registered as members of the Tiger Force, whose services would be taken in phases, Mr Dar declared.

In reply to a query, the PM’s aide attempted to clear the impression that the Centre wanted to impose Governor’s Rule in the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh. He said that the PTI-led federal government did not support Governor’s Rule.

While talking about the 18th Constitutional Amend-ment, Mr Dar said the federal government had no intention to “attack” the 18th Amendment. Only the PPP-led Sindh government had been talking about the constitutional amendment, he said, adding that the Centre had no plan to undo the amendment though it wanted to have a discussion on it in parliament so that the people could know the performance of the Sindh government. He said in Sindh, hundreds of people had died because of shortage of rabies vaccine and anti-snake venom. People also wanted to know the Sindh government’s performance in the education sector, he said, adding that after 18th Amendment, the rulers of Sindh increased their assets whereas the masses did not get any ‘significant’ benefit.

About Kamyab Jawan Programme, the PM’s aide on youth affairs said the premier had ordered to make the programme more flexible by increasing the limit of soft loan to Rs25 million from Rs5m.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (17)

Truthsayer
May 21, 2020 08:32am
No respect for state government!
Recommend 0
Truth will Always Prevail
May 21, 2020 09:06am
Just ignore these corrupt PPP leader they do not care about Peoples of sind specially karachi. All they are interested in just having power
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 21, 2020 09:10am
Sindh PPP govt not willing to use the 'Tiger Force' volunteers for ration distribution (19 April 2020).
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
May 21, 2020 09:51am
A good gesture.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 21, 2020 10:14am
Tiger Force for the time being will be assigned the job to act as "Coronavirus Police". However, with the passage of time, once the pandemic is over from Pakistan, the assignment of Tiger Force will be changed as active political workers who would be in contact with the masses, person to person to go and convince the people to cast vote in favour of PTI in next general elections so that PTI should win with a two-third majority in all over the country, including Sindh.
Recommend 0
NACParis
May 21, 2020 10:18am
If efforts are being made in Punjab to rid of Nawaz group why not Zardaris in Sind. It will be better for the Pakistan
Recommend 0
Piyush
May 21, 2020 10:20am
Why this people are not wearing Mask?
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
May 21, 2020 10:21am
Where is the money coming from to finance this Tiger Force? Hope it’s not from Covid Relief Fund or Ehsas foundation (which includes Benazir Scheme for the poor).
Recommend 0
Karachi
May 21, 2020 10:23am
Provincial government is doing a fabulous work even after overt roadblocks placed by the federal govt. Cheap politics in the times of pandemic.
Recommend 0
Nasir
May 21, 2020 10:26am
Sind government doesn’t want to do anything and also doesn’t any one to do anything good for Sindh
Recommend 0
Kamran
May 21, 2020 10:50am
Excellent decision by the Sindh Government not to include PTI party members in the administration.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 21, 2020 11:12am
@Truthsayer, Nice try. It is provinces not states in Pakistan. What pitiful obsession with Pakistan.
Recommend 0
topbrass
May 21, 2020 11:13am
Hope the same rule applies for KP, Punjab and Baluchistan
Recommend 0
Nasir
May 21, 2020 11:28am
Tiger force is doing the work where as the politicians are just making guesses.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
May 21, 2020 12:03pm
Good decision.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
May 21, 2020 12:03pm
@M. Emad, how about Bangladesh
Recommend 0
Krana
May 21, 2020 12:18pm
Parallel government by PM in Sindh
Recommend 0

