Taliban supreme leader offers general amnesty to opponents

PESHAWAR: Afghan Taliban supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada has offered general amnesty to the group’s opponents, subject to them renouncing enmity. He has said that every male and female member of society shall be given their due rights.

In his felicitation message ahead of Eidul Fitr, issued on Wednesday, the Taliban leader categorically stated that “Islamic Emirate” did not have a monopolist policy and assured that every male and female member of Afghan society shall be given their due rights, as none shall feel any sense of deprivation or injustice.

“All work necessary for the welfare, durability and development of society will be addressed in the light of divine Shariah law,” the statement said. He offered general amnesty to all those standing in the opposition ranks if they choose to renounce their enmity.

“We urge everyone to take full advantage of this amnesty by ending their opposition and not becoming an impediment for the establishment of an Islamic government which is the aspiration of millions of martyred, wounded, disabled, orphaned, widowed and suffering Afghans,” said Akhundzada Haibatullah, who was declared Taliban’s supreme leader after the killing of his predecessor Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

Mullah Mansour was killed in a US drone attack in Balochistan near the Iran border in May 2016.

Clarifying the external policy of the Taliban movement, he said that political relations of the ‘Islamic Emirate’ with regional and world countries had broadened tremendously compared to the past as trust and confidence was built based on the ‘emirate’ clarifying its stance and policy to others.

“On the basis of our policy, we seek to have brotherly relations with Islamic countries, neighbourly relations with our neighbors and strengthening of constructive relations with all regional and world countries in order that obligations be discharged vis-à-vis regional and global economic prosperity, security and communal life,” the statement quoted Mullah Haibatullah as saying, adding that they hoped other countries would reciprocate and take similar steps.

Terming the agreement with the US a historic deal, he said that resultant termination of occupation was an extraordinary accomplishment for the ‘Islamic Emirate’ and it could prove beneficial for all sides if implemented sincerely.

He said that the Taliban were committed to the agreement signed with America and urged other parties to honour their own commitments and not allow this critical opportunity to go to waste.

“The implementation of this agreement can prove to be a powerful instrument for bringing an end to the war between America and our country and for establishing peace and an Islamic system in our homeland,” he said.

He urged Washington not to afford anyone the opportunity to obstruct, delay and ultimately derail this internationally recognised bilateral agreement between Taliban and the US.

He said that detainees were languishing in harsh and difficult conditions in the prisons of the Kabul administration. He said that humanitarian organisations and various charitable groups and individuals should feel a sense of responsibility in this regard and must take all necessary steps for the safe and quick release of prisoners.

