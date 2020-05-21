Cabinet body agrees to reopen shrines in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet Committee on law and order on Wednesday agreed to a proposal to open shrines managed by the Auqaf Department across the province with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) decided by the health department.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee at Civil Secretariat chaired by Law and Social Welfare Minister Basharat Raja. It was also attended by labour minister Ansar Majeed Khan and sports and tourism minister Taimur Ahmad Khan.

The meeting reviewed in detail the reports of possible acts of terrorism sent by the intelligence agencies, besides coronavirus SOPs and security arrangements for Jumatul Wida, Shab-i-Qadr, Yomul Quds and Eidul Fitr gatherings.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch and other officers gave briefings on the security arrangements.

Participating in the briefing through video link, the divisional commissioners and regional police officers apprised the meeting that effective plans had been made for security and implementation of lockdown SOPs for the religious occasions.

Until new SOPs are issued, the law minister said, the existing SOPs for markets and mosques should be strictly implemented, especially regarding the timings.

Before Eid, especially on Chand Raat, he said, street crimes at public places and residential areas should be closely monitored and all federal and provincial law-enforcing agencies should liaise closely to thwart possible sabotage attempts.

The law minister urged the Rawalpindi administration to ensure implementation of SOPs for tourists who would visit Murree during the Eid holidays.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2020