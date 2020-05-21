DAWN.COM

May 21, 2020

NAB to offer hi-tea to its prisoners on Eid

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 21, 2020

Hamza Shahbaz, Mir Shakeelur Rehman among NAB detainees. — PIA handout/File
Hamza Shahbaz, Mir Shakeelur Rehman among NAB detainees.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will give a ‘relief’ to its prisoners by offering hi-tea on Eid day.

“Keeping its past tradition alive, the NAB has arranged hi-tea for all detained suspects and they will also be presented bouquets on Eid day,” a NAB spokesperson said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The bureau said it had decided to present bouquets to all its suspects detained at Kot Lakhpat and Camp jails on judicial remand. It said the bureau was doing so out of a goodwill gesture.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, Jang media group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman and Lahore Development Authority former director general Ahad Cheema are among those on judicial remand in NAB cases.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2020

Comments (7)

Justice
May 21, 2020 09:23am
IK's NAB has a softer side also.
Anti-Corruption
May 21, 2020 09:26am
Eid Mubarak to all detainees in NAB custody.
Mr Kahn
May 21, 2020 09:32am
Eid mubarak detainees. Please maintain social distancing at all times.
Maitreya
May 21, 2020 09:56am
What is “hi-tea”?
Syed A. Mateen
May 21, 2020 10:26am
How many prisioners are there in NAB custody as of today? Can NAB issue a province wise complete list so that people should know who are these people, what are the charges against each of the detainee and how long they have been detained in NAB custody?
Zeeshan Ahmed
May 21, 2020 10:38am
Best wishes, hope they enjoy the tea.
Nasir
May 21, 2020 10:40am
It will be nice to hear that the cost will be paid from the salary of NAB officers.
