NAB to offer hi-tea to its prisoners on Eid

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will give a ‘relief’ to its prisoners by offering hi-tea on Eid day.

“Keeping its past tradition alive, the NAB has arranged hi-tea for all detained suspects and they will also be presented bouquets on Eid day,” a NAB spokesperson said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The bureau said it had decided to present bouquets to all its suspects detained at Kot Lakhpat and Camp jails on judicial remand. It said the bureau was doing so out of a goodwill gesture.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, Jang media group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman and Lahore Development Authority former director general Ahad Cheema are among those on judicial remand in NAB cases.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2020