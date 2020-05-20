DAWN.COM

Former Balochistan governor dies at Karachi hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Syed Ali ShahMay 20, 2020

Former Balochistan governor Syed Fazal Agha — who had tested positive for the coronavirus a few days ago — died at a private hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

Speaking to Dawn.com on the condition of anonymity, a doctor at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, Quetta said that Agha had been initially brought to the facility for medical treatment.

"However, he was shifted to Karachi after his condition deteriorated," he said.

One of Agha's relatives also confirmed to Dawn.com that the deceased had tested positive for the virus.

Agha was also a member of the Balochistan Assembly from the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl. He served as the Balochistan governor during Nawaz Sharif's last tenure and served as Senate deputy chairman in late 1980s.

The news of Agha's death comes just hours after a PTI member of the Punjab Assembly from Gujranwala, Shaheen Raza, passed away at Lahore's Mayo Hospital after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser are some of the few politicians who had tested positive for the virus. Both have recovered from the virus.

Further, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, who had gone into isolation after being infected in March, has also recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

