DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 20, 2020

Pakistan hails OIC’s condemnation of India 'illegally' redefining Kashmir domicile law

Anadolu AgencyMay 20, 2020

Email

The body also called on the international community to gear up its efforts to resolve the dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. — Anadolu agency
The body also called on the international community to gear up its efforts to resolve the dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. — Anadolu agency

Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the Organisation of Islamic Conference's (OIC) rejection of a new domicile law imposed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan welcomes OIC statement strongly condemning and rejecting Indian government's illegal actions to redefine domicile rules to alter IoJ&K demographic, and terms it settlement colonialism against OIC, UNSC resolutions, 4th Geneva Convention, [and] international humanitarian laws," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a tweet.

The controversial law, notified by New Delhi on Monday, prescribes the procedure for issuance of domicile certificate, which is a mandatory requirement for seeking jobs in the region.

However, critics, including Pakistan, say it is a continuation of India’s move to rescind the region’s semi-autonomous status in August last year, and paves the way for outsiders to settle in the disputed territory.

Under the new law, eligible non-locals, along with people who have lived in occupied Kashmir for 15 years or studied there for seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examinations in a local school, can apply for the certificate.

In a statement, the OIC said it had been following with deep concern the "unilateral" scrapping of the valley's longstanding special status in August 2019, and subsequent measures to alter the demographics of and undermine the rights of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC's general secretariat, according to the statement, reaffirmed the importance of complying with international law and UNSC resolutions, considering the recent notification of Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020 as “baseless, running counter to international law and UN Security Council resolution 122".

The statement also noted that since Aug 5 2019, "India, despite widespread international condemnation from the UN and OIC and other human rights bodies, continued to pursue systematic persecution of Kashmiri Muslims through vicious political, economic and communication blockade" in the valley.

Recalling the Islamic Summits’ and the Council of Foreign Ministers’ resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the organisation reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It also called on the international community to gear up its efforts to resolve the dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Thomas
May 20, 2020 06:58pm
IOC loves India, just a eye wash
Recommend 0
Amit
May 20, 2020 07:25pm
Will OIC cut ties with India?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

State of anarchy

State of anarchy

Why would citizens follow SOPs if they are made to believe that no contagion is threatening their lives?

Editorial

May 20, 2020

SC order

THE Supreme Court’s words have undoubtedly gladdened the hearts of many chafing at the official restrictions on...
May 20, 2020

Waziristan murders

LAST week, police received confirmed reports that two girls were murdered in a village bordering North and South...
May 20, 2020

Locust threat

THE international community should give its best possible support to the call being made by the UN’s Food and...
May 19, 2020

Kabul deal

APART from the myriad problems facing Afghanistan — decades of war, militancy, a barely functioning state, etc —...
May 19, 2020

Manhandling medics

REPORTS that members of the public are resorting to ransacking hospitals and beating up medical workers are ...
May 19, 2020

Mayor’s suspension

THE federal government has suspended the mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Anser Aziz for 90 days on the recommendation of a...