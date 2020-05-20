PTI lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus passes away in Lahore

A PTI member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from Gujranwala, Shaheen Raza, passed away on Wednesday at Lahore's Mayo Hospital after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Raza was shifted to the isolation ward of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, on Monday and was put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated.

On Saturday night, Raza was quarantined at DHQ hospital after displaying symptoms of coronavirus. Her sample was sent to the laboratory and she was confirmed to have the virus on Sunday.

The legislator had been inspecting quarantine centres for some time. Some days back, she fell ill and she got treatment from private doctors and was later shifted to the DHQ hospital.

Doctors said that the 60-year-old MPA also suffered from diabetes and blood pressure issues.

Speaking to Reuters, Mayo Hospital CEO Dr Asad Aslam, said: "Raza was admitted to a hospital on May 17, and brought to Mayo Hospital on Monday, where she tested positive for the virus."

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow on her demise. In a statement, the premier conveyed his condolences over Raza's death to her family, Radio Pakistan reported.

While expressing sadness over the MPA's death, President Arif Alvi prayed for her soul and for family to be granted the strength to bear the loss.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz also expressed sadness over her death. In a Twitter post, the minister said that Raza's services for the party were "unforgettable".

She was elected to the Punjab Assembly on a special seat in 2018.

Additional input from Reuters