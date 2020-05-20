DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 21, 2020

PTI lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus passes away in Lahore

Adnan SheikhUpdated May 20, 2020

Email

MPA Shaheen Raza had been inspecting quarantine centres for some time. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
MPA Shaheen Raza had been inspecting quarantine centres for some time. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

A PTI member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from Gujranwala, Shaheen Raza, passed away on Wednesday at Lahore's Mayo Hospital after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Raza was shifted to the isolation ward of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, on Monday and was put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated.

On Saturday night, Raza was quarantined at DHQ hospital after displaying symptoms of coronavirus. Her sample was sent to the laboratory and she was confirmed to have the virus on Sunday.

The legislator had been inspecting quarantine centres for some time. Some days back, she fell ill and she got treatment from private doctors and was later shifted to the DHQ hospital.

Doctors said that the 60-year-old MPA also suffered from diabetes and blood pressure issues.

Speaking to Reuters, Mayo Hospital CEO Dr Asad Aslam, said: "Raza was admitted to a hospital on May 17, and brought to Mayo Hospital on Monday, where she tested positive for the virus."

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow on her demise. In a statement, the premier conveyed his condolences over Raza's death to her family, Radio Pakistan reported.

While expressing sadness over the MPA's death, President Arif Alvi prayed for her soul and for family to be granted the strength to bear the loss.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz also expressed sadness over her death. In a Twitter post, the minister said that Raza's services for the party were "unforgettable".

She was elected to the Punjab Assembly on a special seat in 2018.

Additional input from Reuters

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (22)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sairbeen plus.
May 20, 2020 02:21pm
RIP.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 20, 2020 02:31pm
Rest in Peace the brave humanitarian.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
May 20, 2020 02:37pm
Hope the government rethinks about opening the lockdown only for money.
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
May 20, 2020 02:38pm
RIP. I only hope Kaptan PMIK understands the gravity of his indecisive words and actions.
Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
May 20, 2020 02:48pm
RIP departed soul I feel sorry for my own people who are forced to downplay the dangers of COVID19
Recommend 0
Click
May 20, 2020 02:50pm
What else did govt expect after letting mullas overtake the country?
Recommend 0
VM
May 20, 2020 02:58pm
As per IK, it is just a normal flu. I hope he will understand it now.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
May 20, 2020 03:01pm
RIP.
Recommend 0
amjad
May 20, 2020 03:09pm
you say her age is 60. wikipedia say age is 69.. whats true?
Recommend 0
Honest
May 20, 2020 03:11pm
Sad that govt is playing in the hands of industrialists and risking life of common citizens... They should force industries to continue salaries and implement SOPs of lockdown...
Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
May 20, 2020 03:13pm
@Ash Man , Government or CJP?
Recommend 0
A shah
May 20, 2020 04:55pm
All thanks to beloved Iron Brother
Recommend 0
haq
May 20, 2020 06:45pm
Mrs. S. Raza untimely loss is of great distress and sadness. It's admirable to know her selfless work on the field, she proved to be a true daughter of the soil , It gives us lesson about the reality of the deadly epidemic and need for lockdown to prevent such tragic events.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 20, 2020 07:26pm
Rest In Peace.
Recommend 0
Bala, Chennai,India.
May 20, 2020 07:48pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Hafeez
May 20, 2020 08:53pm
Inlillalah wa Inaalirajoon...People of Pakistan please follow the SOPs and don't take chances. At the end of day it public who will be effected.
Recommend 0
comment
May 20, 2020 08:54pm
Daughter of the soil despite multiple medical issues preferred in-country treatment; unlike our great political leaders. RIP.
Recommend 0
Patel D
May 20, 2020 09:53pm
Very sad story of a woman serving community at her best by visiting the quarantine facilities. May her soul rest in peace.
Recommend 0
GULSHAN OMAR
May 20, 2020 10:23pm
SAD news. RIP MADAM.
Recommend 0
Seshagiri Rao
May 20, 2020 11:24pm
Very sad news.
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
May 21, 2020 04:40am
My condolences! May her soul find peace!
Recommend 0
Mahmood
May 21, 2020 07:57am
So sorry, please protect the people in front line. May she Rest In Peace
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Debt woes

Debt woes

Khurram Husain
Billing the future is common practice in most areas of debt management, and this time too the same reflexes...

Editorial

May 21, 2020

Unrest in IHK

VIOLENCE revisited held Kashmir on Tuesday as Indian forces gunned down a Hizbul Mujahideen fighter in Srinagar. ...
May 21, 2020

Labour’s protest

IN the run-up to Eid, there is often some unrest witnessed among workers. The Covid-19 pandemic added greater ...
May 21, 2020

Twitter outage

ON Sunday night, many internet users across Pakistan found that they were unable to access Twitter, its...
May 20, 2020

SC order

THE Supreme Court’s words have undoubtedly gladdened the hearts of many chafing at the official restrictions on...
May 20, 2020

Waziristan murders

LAST week, police received confirmed reports that two girls were murdered in a village bordering North and South...
May 20, 2020

Locust threat

THE international community should give its best possible support to the call being made by the UN’s Food and...