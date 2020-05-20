DAWN.COM

Indonesia calls for Saudi decision on Haj

AFPUpdated May 20, 2020

Saudi security officers stand in front of the Holy Kaaba, as Muslims pray during the Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, the holiest night for Muslims, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on May 19. — Saudi Press Agency via Reuters
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Tuesday called for Saudi Arabia to decide if it will allow the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the ritual into doubt.

Last year around 2.5 million faithful travelled to Saudi Arabia from across the world to take part in the Haj, which all Muslims must perform at least once in their lives if able.

The year-round Umrah pilgrimage was suspended in March, while Saudi Arabia asked Muslims to temporarily defer preparations during the Covid-19 outbreak.

But Saudi authorities have yet to announce whether they will proceed with this year’s Haj, which takes place at the end of July.

Indonesia’s religious affairs ministry said a decision should be made before the fasting month of Ramazan ends this weekend.

“We hope the official decision on whether Haj will go ahead or be cancelled will be announced soon,” ministry spokesman Oman Fathurahman said on Tuesday.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation and at least 231,000 of its citizens were registered to take part in this year’s pilgrimage — the largest contingent of any nation.

But Indonesia has held off confirming housing, transportation and other contracts with Saudi travel authorities, Fathurahman said.

“Until now the Ministry of Religious Affairs has yet to sign any contracts or pay the down payment for Haj services in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The pilgrimage is a key revenue earner for the kingdom but risks becoming a major source of contagion if pilgrims flock to Makkah’s religious sites.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2020

Coronavirus
Tamza
May 20, 2020 09:22am
defer. please. do-not-risk lives. especially when a large portion of the hajis are older.
HKG
May 20, 2020 09:34am
Haj should be closed for at least a year
Karachi
May 20, 2020 09:57am
With proper precautions in place, Kingdom should allow haj. This shouldn't be stopped.
Syed A. Mateen
May 20, 2020 10:08am
Saudi Arabia should announce about its Haj policy as Hajis not only from Pakistan but from all Muslim nations are awaiting for a decision of Saudi Arabia whether only local Saudi nationals will be allowed to perform Haj or people from other Muslim nations will also be joining them. People during the period of pandemic of coronavirus are not all affected but mostly people in Muslim countries are good in health and can perform Haj. Leaving Saudi Arabia policy about performing Haj for foreign Muslims in limbo is very painful as thousands of people from Pakistan have applied to perform Haj but since Haj policy of Saudi Arabia for the year 2020 is not clear. People who want to perform Haj are going through anxiety whether they will be performing Haj this year or not? A lot of preparations are required to be made by non-resident Muslims before boarding a Haj flight but all these preparations are subject to the announcement of Saudi Arabia whether they are allowed to perform Haj or not?
Seshagiri Rao
May 20, 2020 10:18am
Saudi Arabia should open its air space and allow people to perform Haj. Virus is not that life threatening., just 2% mortality and 35% recovery.
HAJI
May 20, 2020 10:26am
Saudi is waiting to get instructions from USA, whereas USA is waiting for instructions from Israel. So, folks just wait, what is a hurry!
Dr Tarik
May 20, 2020 10:38am
No Haj this year those who were planning to go for Haj should give away the money they were going to spend on Haj to the poor & hungry. Don’t forget the starving innocent children, women & elderly keep them in your thoughts.
Baasil
May 20, 2020 11:05am
Is this even a question ? How dumb you can be to expect Saudi govt to open HAjj. Mass gatherings are number one source of spread. I suggest dont open it for at least one more year if you have little bit of sanity.
Fahim Khan
May 20, 2020 11:06am
There should be a committee of all Muslim countries to decide the affairs of HIJAZ, democratically.
Hamed Quraishi
May 20, 2020 11:14am
There should be no Haj this year. Risk is too high. To keep the religious tradition, "small number of locals" can perform Haj under controlled conditions.
Haseeb
May 20, 2020 11:16am
Looks like Saudi Arabis will go bankrupt soon, Haz income is stopped and Oil is at historic low
CU
May 20, 2020 11:22am
It would be better if all pilgrims canceled their plans and used that money to help people in need in their own countries.
Saif Zulfiqar
May 20, 2020 12:00pm
Who has authority to postpone the Haj? The Grand Muftis from Saudi Arabia and from Al Azhar mosques of Cairo should sit together and decide.
MAK
May 20, 2020 12:13pm
KSA has the responsibility to ensure safety of Hajies as well as its own people & they stand greater risks & losses, 2 months is a long way to predict pandemic situation, even when allowed the number of the visiting pilgrims will have to be restricted, so lets not be impatient & be prepared to travel on 15 days notice
Desi
May 20, 2020 12:23pm
Most likely this year Haj will be performed by a handful of local Saudis only. It is very unlikely the Saudi government will allow people from other countries to come to Saudia for Haj.
Chrís Dăń
May 20, 2020 12:23pm
@Haseeb, in your dreams
F
May 20, 2020 01:19pm
Hajj must go on whether it's a small group of May be 100 only.
Saptashwa
May 20, 2020 05:18pm
@Fahim Khan, To decide how to hv mass suicide on Saudi Soil?
Saptashwa
May 20, 2020 05:19pm
@MAK, wisdom
Jamal Ahmed
May 20, 2020 05:30pm
I think by allowing Saudi government would not risk not only millions of muslims around the world but local people as well. Perhaps local people may perform Haj this year.
