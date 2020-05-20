DAWN.COM

Umar Akmal files appeal against three-year ban

Mohammad YaqoobUpdated May 20, 2020

Umar Akmal has hired a law firm which is headed by prominent lawyer and political figure Babar Awan. — PSL
LAHORE: Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal has filed an appeal against his three-year ban imposed on him by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Disciplinary Panel, headed by retired Justice Fazle Miran Chouhan for not reporting to the Board about the approaches made to him by corrupt elements on two different occasions on the eve of the 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League in February this year.

Umar was immediately sidelined from the PSL.

On March 17, the PCB charged Umar in two breaches of anti-corruption codes clauses of 2.4.4. On April 9, the PCB referred the case to itsdisciplinary panel and on April 27 the panel imposed a three-year ban on Umar for all three formats of the cricket.

Later on May 8, a detailed decision was announced by Justice Chouhan, giving Umar 14 days to file an appeal against the decision. Now that Umar has filed the appeal, the PCB will appoint an independent adjudicator within the next 15 days, which will announce its verdict against Umar’s appeal in a month’s time.

Umar did not hire the services of any lawyer while defending his position before the disciplinary panel which just held one hearing to dish out the ban. Umar has now hired a big law firm which is being headed by prominent lawyer and political figure Babar Awan.

Muhammad Asif Khan adds: As per the information available with this correspondent, in the 51-page appeal titled “Umar Akmal vs PCB anti-corruption vigilance committee’ the player has sought interim relief [in other words seeking a stay against the judgment].

The appeal has been filed under paragraph 37 of PCB constitution, read with the article 7 of the PCB anti corruption code for participants.

As per article 37 titled “Panel of Adjudicators”, the PCB shall maintain a panel of adjudicators for resolution of disputes, hearing of appeals against orders of the Board.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2020

