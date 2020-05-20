DAWN.COM

Court questions Ehsaas plan’s legitimacy, summons BISP secy

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 20, 2020

Cabinet sent summary for formation of a committee with respect to welfare of lawyers who suffered due to lockdown. — APP/File
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was told on Tuesday that the federal law ministry sent a summary to the cabinet for formation of a committee with respect to welfare of lawyers who suffered due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan stated this before Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan during hearing of a petition by Lahore High Court Bar Association Secretary Haroon Dugal against lack of government’s support to the lawyers badly hit by the pandemic-related lockdown.

The law officer said the three-member committee, once approved, would furnish recommendations to the prime minister as to how financial aid could be disbursed among the needy lawyers hit by the lockdown.

Chief Justice Khan noted that the court had previously sought a report from “Ehsaas Kafalat Programme” but the report was submitted by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He also questioned the legitimacy of the Ehssas Programme and summoned the BISP secretary on June 6.

On last hearing, the court was told that the Punjab government had established a fund of Rs130 million for financial support of lawyers affected by the lockdown.

Mr Dogal had pleaded that lawyers had been suffering from an acute financial crisis since the lockdown had been imposed limiting the movement and hearing of cases in courts.

He said the government decided to support people of all segments affected by the lockdown and earmarked funds for them.

However, he said the government had not established any such fund for the lawyers who had no other option except practicing the law before courts.

He asked the court to order the government to provide financial support to the lawyers and establish a fund to the effect.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

nk
May 20, 2020 10:06am
Here we go again! stay in your lane!
