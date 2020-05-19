DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 19, 2020

Courts should think about whether their decisions fall within ambit of govt's authority: Saeed Ghani

Dawn.comUpdated May 19, 2020

Email

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Minister for Education, Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said that that courts should "think about whether the decisions they take fall within the ambit of the government's authority".

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Ghani said that the limit of any minister or chief minister's authority was laid out by the Constitution and the law. Likewise, he said, the courts also had to take decisions in accordance with the same.

"[The courts] should think whether the decision they are taking can be followed," he said, adding that everybody would have to follow whatever decision the courts took, including himself even if he "did not like it".

The minister added that the provincial government did not regret any decision it took during the pandemic. He said that this was because "Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and others took decisions based not on their personal wishes but on public health and safety".

He lashed out at the opposition for being "silly. They (the parties in opposition in Sindh Assembly) are in power in other provinces. Whatever they do is correct but whatever we do is wrong?" he questioned.

Ghani clarified that the decision to keep shopping malls closed was not taken by the Sindh government, but was decided during a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting. "This is U-turn politics," he claimed.

He said it was his opinion that everything should be allowed to open, adding that "no one was understanding" what the Sindh government had been saying since the pandemic began.

"Experts are saying it is dangerous to go out but everyone including the federal government isn't listening so what can we do? If people think buying Eid clothes is more important than preventing disease then so be it." He added that the Sindh government had not agreed to the resumption of flight and train operations.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court set aside the federal government’s decision to close shops, markets and businesses on Saturdays and Sundays, saying it reflected no justifiable rationale.

The SC order required the provincial governments to open all shopping malls without any hindrance or obstruction but ensure strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The businessmen shall be allowed to do their business on all days, which is permissible under the law, subject to enforcement of SOPs,” the top court ruled after a suo motu hearing on the government’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Schools not allowed to reopen

However, Ghani said that schools would not be allowed to reopen even though private school associations wanted them to open so they could collect fees and pay their employees' salaries.

"Everything is reopening but schools are a different matter because they involve children's lives ... even if we opened schools, parents would be hesitant to send their children," he said.

The minister added that the closure of schools was impacting children's education. He said the government wanted to mitigate the impact of the closure by introducing digital learning through a mobile application developed by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department.

He said the app has lessons and exercises for science, math and other subjects for students from kindergarten up to grade five. The lessons are available in English, Urdu and Sindhi languages. "Some schools in interior Sindh are already running a pilot programme [of using this app] for learning."

Ghani added that the Sindh government also has a YouTube channel where lectures for college students are uploaded. "The channel already has nearly 14,000 subscribers," he said.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chacha
May 19, 2020 05:50pm
He is right, Sind government response to Carona was the best with limited resources. Federal government was confused and undermining decisions made by the Sind Government
Recommend 0
Shahid
May 19, 2020 05:50pm
The court did a big favor to Sindh government otherwise they were going to face civil disobedience which would have resulted in downfall of their government or martial law.
Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
May 19, 2020 05:51pm
Agreed.
Recommend 0
John
May 19, 2020 06:33pm
PPP guys are always thinking about saving their own skin!
Recommend 0
Solangi
May 19, 2020 06:35pm
Sindh govt is following a path of conflict with the people.
Recommend 0
Zia
May 19, 2020 06:46pm
All actions of Sind govt were correct from the beginning.
Recommend 0
Gaz
May 19, 2020 06:46pm
@Chacha, what was good about it explain and also explain why despite a third of population of Punjab they have higher cases if their decisions were so amazing
Recommend 0
Sarmad
May 19, 2020 06:48pm
You know what, I totally agree with you on that With regards to who did good or bad for people, I'm sure only time will tell and I dont think anyone globally knows what exactly is the right thing to do in such an unprecedented situation
Recommend 0
M$Q
May 19, 2020 06:53pm
The Court asked the SG to consult with the law ministry and the Centre but they opened the malls without consulting as if the Centre had no relevance!
Recommend 0
M$Q
May 19, 2020 06:56pm
@Chacha, The Centre was providing the provinces a great leeway to see how successful they were before stepping in.
Recommend 0
Tahir A
May 19, 2020 06:59pm
He has a point. Not a fan of Sindh government but the fair is fair.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 19, 2020 07:02pm
@Gaz, How can he explain sitting in India?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Parliament comes undone

Parliament comes undone

To some extent, the unequal relationship between party heads and parties has made parliament redundant.

Opinion

Parliament comes undone

Parliament comes undone

To some extent, the unequal relationship between party heads and parties has made parliament redundant.

Editorial

May 19, 2020

Kabul deal

APART from the myriad problems facing Afghanistan — decades of war, militancy, a barely functioning state, etc —...
May 19, 2020

Manhandling medics

REPORTS that members of the public are resorting to ransacking hospitals and beating up medical workers are ...
May 19, 2020

Mayor’s suspension

THE federal government has suspended the mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Anser Aziz for 90 days on the recommendation of a...
May 18, 2020

Nepra report

THE State of the Industry Report for 2019 released by Nepra, the power regulator, has brought the focus back on the...
May 18, 2020

Countries reopen

AFTER some success in lowering the daily deaths and new cases of coronavirus, several countries are slowly relaxing...
May 18, 2020

Mental health helpline

LAST week, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the launch of a mental health helpline in the province, in light...