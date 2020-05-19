DAWN.COM

Chinese scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'

AFPUpdated May 19, 2020

The new drug is being tested by scientists at China's Peking University. — AFP/File

A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to a halt.

The outbreak first emerged in China late last year before spreading across the world, prompting an international race to find treatments and vaccines.

A drug being tested by scientists at China's prestigious Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the virus, researchers say.

Sunney Xie, director of the university's Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, told AFP that the drug has been successful at the animal testing stage.

"When we injected neutralising antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500," said Xie.

Sunney Xie, director of the Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, told AFP that the drug has been successful at the animal testing stage. — AFP

"That means this potential drug has [a] therapeutic effect."

The drug uses neutralising antibodies — produced by the human immune system to prevent the virus infecting cells — which Xie's team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients.

A study on the team's research, published on Sunday in the scientific journal Cell, suggests that using the antibodies provides a potential "cure" for the disease and shortens recovery time.

Xie said his team had been working "day and night" searching for the antibody.

"Our expertise is single-cell genomics rather than immunology or virology. When we realised that the single-cell genomic approach can effectively find the neutralising antibody we were thrilled."

He added that the drug should be ready for use later this year and in time for any potential winter outbreak of the virus, which has infected 4.8 million people around the world and killed more than 315,000.

"Planning for the clinical trial is underway," said Xie, adding it will be carried out in Australia and other countries since cases have dwindled in China, offering fewer human guinea pigs for testing.

Sunney Xie said his team had been working "day and night" on the new drug. — AFP

"The hope is these neutralised antibodies can become a specialised drug that would stop the pandemic," he said.

China already has five potential coronavirus vaccines at the human trial stage, a health official said last week.

But the World Health Organisation has warned that developing a vaccine could take 12 to 18 months.

Scientists have also pointed to the potential benefits of plasma — a blood fluid — from recovered individuals who have developed antibodies to the virus enabling the body's defences to attack it.

More than 700 patients have received plasma therapy in China, a process which authorities said showed "very good therapeutic effects".

"However, it (plasma) is limited in supply," Xie said, noting that the 14 neutralising antibodies used in their drug could be put into mass production quickly.

Prevention and cure

Using antibodies in drug treatments is not a new approach, and it has been successful in treating several other viruses such as HIV, Ebola and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Xie said his researchers had "an early start" since the outbreak started in China before spreading to other countries.

More than 100 vaccines for Covid-19 are in the works globally. — AFP

Ebola drug Remdesivir was considered a hopeful early treatment for Covid-19 — clinical trials in the US showed it shortened the recovery time in some patients by a third — but the difference in mortality rate was not significant.

The new drug could even offer short-term protection against the virus.

The study showed that if the neutralising antibody was injected before the mice were infected with the virus, the mice stayed free of infection and no virus was detected.

This may offer temporary protection for medical workers for a few weeks, which Xie said they are hoping to "extend to a few months".

More than 100 vaccines for Covid-19 are in the works globally, but as the process of vaccine development is more demanding, Xie is hoping that the new drug could be a faster and more efficient way to stop the global march of the coronavirus.

"We would be able to stop the pandemic with an effective drug, even without a vaccine," he said.

Sudhanshu
May 19, 2020 01:04pm
Never trust Chinese. Period.
Recommend 0
Akbaruddin
May 19, 2020 01:14pm
But who believes Chinese scientists??
Recommend 0
noam
May 19, 2020 01:28pm
great, create a problem then sell solution. #typicalchinese
Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
May 19, 2020 01:37pm
Great news, hope they get the drug out soon.
Recommend 0
Srihari
May 19, 2020 01:44pm
This is the 4th news have heard in last few months about Chinese getting a solution for corona. Desperate PR attempt by China.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 19, 2020 01:45pm
@Sudhanshu, Even Americans cannot prove China's negligence. But whole world saw China's unparalleled control of the pandemic.
Recommend 0
dulli
May 19, 2020 01:47pm
Message to the Chinese - Thanks, but no thanks. There is a serious trust deficit and no one wants to even come anywhere close to made-in-china stuff in the immediate future.
Recommend 0
Kashif
May 19, 2020 01:59pm
@Sudhanshu, Says an Indian.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 19, 2020 02:18pm
Looks like better than Remdesivir, if the clinical trials passed satisfactory, and therapeutic effects are proven. Let the new drug come to market, ASAP.
Recommend 0
Sudhanshu
May 19, 2020 02:29pm
@Fastrack, Just wait and watch brother.
Recommend 0
ABCD
May 19, 2020 02:30pm
This drug should be produced by Pakistan Farma and should be experimented in Pakistan first,
Recommend 0
Dr.Kurji
May 19, 2020 02:39pm
@Sudhanshu, we in India have Gau Mutr, proven by our swamis to be perfect treatment.
Recommend 0
Parvez
May 19, 2020 02:47pm
I would put my trust in the Chinese.....that is where the future is.
Recommend 0
Jacky
May 19, 2020 02:50pm
First try this vaccine or medicine on chinese president.
Recommend 0
Adeel
May 19, 2020 02:50pm
Well done. Only China has the ability to tackle. Rest all is big talk.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 19, 2020 03:09pm
China must pay Coronavirus Compensation money to the world.
Recommend 0
Indian_catholic
May 19, 2020 03:17pm
@Fastrack, Who will believe China?
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 19, 2020 03:22pm
Chines can do anything, they are intelligent and brave people.
Recommend 0
Omi
May 19, 2020 03:46pm
What is the name of the new Chinese drug, and extracted from where?
Recommend 0
Omi
May 19, 2020 03:46pm
@Fastrack, That is your and Pakistani view, not of the world.
Recommend 0
Atif
May 19, 2020 04:09pm
China has very little credibility left.
Recommend 0
sunil
May 19, 2020 05:03pm
Game Changer !!!!!
Recommend 0
Bipul
May 19, 2020 05:09pm
China developed it before pandemic started.
Recommend 0
Saba
May 19, 2020 05:09pm
Good news
Recommend 0
Bipul
May 19, 2020 05:10pm
They will try this medicine in Pakistan first.
Recommend 0
Sami
May 19, 2020 05:17pm
There is no cure for corona.dont fool people.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
May 19, 2020 06:03pm
Chinese claim needs to be proved .
Recommend 0
Rajan
May 19, 2020 06:03pm
@Parvez, They are good for making plastic toys.. that's all
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
May 19, 2020 06:28pm
@Omi, Extracted from Western labs.
Recommend 0
naqi
May 19, 2020 06:32pm
If Chinese scientists were this capable, this pandemic would have never started on the first place. Why they didnt raise concerns when Chinese population were setting up the wet markets and eating wild animals. And they had a lead time of several months before other countries catch up on this viruses
Recommend 0
S.M.Shabbir
May 19, 2020 06:54pm
@Sudhanshu, Goamutor is the solution of COVIND 19 ,discovered by India
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
May 19, 2020 07:41pm
They created this thing and probably have the cure too. This was a test. Worried about what else the Chinese will unleash on the world in the future.
Recommend 0
Faheem
May 19, 2020 07:43pm
Scientist all over the work are working day and night to develop something that could prevent or treat the virus infection. Our government and public, however, are trying their best to ensure as few Pakistanis are left as possible by the time a solution for the virus becomes available.
Recommend 0
ahmad
May 19, 2020 08:07pm
@Sudhanshu, racist
Recommend 0
ahmad
May 19, 2020 08:13pm
@M. Emad, but an American lady brought it to china
Recommend 0
Mukund
May 19, 2020 08:20pm
@Dr.Kurji, Did you try? Must have worked for you.
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
May 19, 2020 08:22pm
China will test it on its and Pakistanis. Then the two countries will emerge out of this pandemic and the rest will continue to watch.
Recommend 0
Atif
May 19, 2020 10:00pm
Chinese are masters of reverse engineering..dont underestimate them..they have proved it..cant u see
Recommend 0
ahsan7979
May 19, 2020 10:02pm
@Sudhanshu, Trust Indian instead?
Recommend 0
ahsan7979
May 19, 2020 10:02pm
Good news.
Recommend 0
Haider
May 19, 2020 10:07pm
Don't believe Chinese
Recommend 0
Mann
May 19, 2020 10:30pm
No China. China out.
Recommend 0
Waseem
May 19, 2020 10:40pm
Great , thank you China
Recommend 0
Dinesh
May 19, 2020 10:43pm
Opportunity for Chinese to make quick bucks, before proper medicines hit the market. Pakistan will be the first customer.
Recommend 0
Analyst
May 19, 2020 11:02pm
I wonder those who are criticizing would ever use this drug once it is in market?
Recommend 0
Indian Buddy
May 20, 2020 12:10am
Please spare us the cheap Chinese products alongwith viruses, at least now!
Recommend 0
Dr.Kurji
May 20, 2020 12:10am
@Dinesh, and many will die unfortunately.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 20, 2020 06:52am
@jaredlee007, come out with success. Or failure?
Recommend 0
ahmad
May 20, 2020 07:03am
@Dr.Kurji , most will be my own Pakistanis
Recommend 0

